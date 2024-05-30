Truecaller surpasses 400 million active users

STOCKHOLM, May 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Truecaller, the leading global platform for verifying contacts and blocking unwanted communication, reached another important milestone on 29th of May, when the number of monthly active users of the service surpassed 400 million. Truecaller continues to grow rapidly in many different geographic markets and has since 31 March this year grown with 10.1 million users.

"Reaching 400 million active users each month is something we are, of course, very proud of, but at the same time, we know that the need for a solution like Truecaller is significantly greater. The problem of unwanted communication, spam, and fraud over the phone is unfortunately only growing for both individuals and businesses. New technology and increased opportunities for fraudsters to make money are driving this development. We continue to develop our app and add new functionality to protect our users before, during, and after a phone call or SMS, says Alan Mamedi, co-founder and CEO of Truecaller.

Truecaller reported an average of 383.4 million active users per month during the first quarter of 2024 and at the end of the quarter, the number of monthly active users was 389.9 million.

Truecaller will continue to report the average number of monthly and daily users on a quarterly basis in connection with interim reports.

