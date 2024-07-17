TrueCar Continues to Revolutionize the Car Buying Experience with the Launch of the New TrueCar+

SANTA MONICA, Calif., July 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRUE), the most trusted digital automotive marketplace, today proudly announces the launch of the next evolution of TrueCar+ ( www.truecar.com/plus ), which now empowers consumers – for the first time – to purchase from over 3,200 new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles from start to finish completely online.

Whereas other online car shopping platforms are limited to used vehicles only, do not include key purchasing steps, or are exclusive to a single brand, TrueCar+ offers a seamless buying solution that combines TrueCar's comprehensive vehicle data, trusted pricing information, and new and used car inventory from over eleven different brands with a full end-to-end purchasing process that includes trade-in, financing, and delivery.

TrueCar+ advances the company's mission to eliminate the traditional complexities and uncertainties associated with buying a car, providing consumers with a more informed and straightforward journey from search to a completely online purchase.

True to our business model, we partner directly with dealers and bring value to their operations by empowering them to leverage our marketplace to effectively extend their sales efforts 24/7, streamline their workflow, and grow their target market from a constrained local focus to a nationwide consumer base.

Key Features of the New TrueCar+:

Shop New, Used, and Certified Pre-Owned Inventory: Car buyers are able to shop an extensive inventory of new and pre-owned vehicles. Whether searching for a brand-new model or a reliable used car, buyers can explore a wide range of options tailored to their needs and preferences. TrueCar plans to expand TrueCar+ inventory through the strategic addition of more dealerships across the country over the next 12 months. Transparent Pricing: With TrueCar+, consumers can get firm upfront price offers on any vehicle in stock. This transparency extends to all aspects of the car buying process, including financing options and trade-in values, ensuring that consumers can make informed decisions with confidence. Convenient Online Financing: TrueCar+ enables dealers to offer a variety of online financing solutions directly through its platform, allowing buyers to compare rates, get pre-approved, and secure competitive loans without leaving the comfort of their homes. This eliminates the need for multiple dealership visits and streamlines the buying process. Trade-In Options: TrueCar+ simplifies the trade-in process by providing guaranteed instant trade-in values and offers without the need for time-consuming in-person vehicle inspections. Consumers can quickly and easily understand the value of their current vehicle and apply it towards their new purchase, making it an easy and seamless experience. Consumers can arrange pick-up of their trade-in online through TrueCar+. Seamless Home Delivery: TrueCar+ features a home delivery service, enabling consumers to complete the entire purchase process online and have their vehicle delivered directly to their doorstep. Used vehicles are available for delivery throughout the contiguous United States , excluding Massachusetts and New York . Initially, new vehicles will be available for delivery only in the San Francisco Bay Area . We expect the delivery area to rapidly expand to cover all of California . Accessories, Services, and Customer Support: TrueCar+ enables the dealer to offer an extensive online selection of compatible accessories, additional warranties, maintenance packages, and protection products that consumers can add on during the online checkout process. In addition, TrueCar+ car shoppers benefit from dedicated customer service support, resulting in a smoother, more worry-free car buying and ownership experience.

"TrueCar's mission is to make the car buying process as convenient and transparent as possible. With the launch of TrueCar+, we are excited to bring a new level of ease, confidence, and value to car buyers," said Jantoon Reigersman, CEO of TrueCar. "Our mission is to empower consumers with the tools and information they need to make confident car buying decisions. This iteration of TrueCar+ represents a major milestone in achieving this goal by empowering people to buy a car fully online from the comfort of their home or wherever they may be."

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. All statements contained in this press release other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements, including statements regarding the expansion of our TrueCar+ offering, including the geographic expansion and timing thereof and expansion through the addition of participating dealers and inventory as well as our ability to eliminate traditional complexities and uncertainties associated with car buying. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions that may prove incorrect, any of which could cause our results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, and include, among others, those risks and uncertainties described under the heading "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, or SEC, our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2024 filed with the SEC and our quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, to be filed with the SEC. Moreover, we operate in a very competitive and rapidly changing environment. New risks emerge from time to time. It is not possible for our management to predict all risks, nor can management assess the impact of all factors on our business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements we may make. All forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to our management as of the date of this press release and, except as required by law, management assumes no obligation to update those forward-looking statements, which speak only as of their respective dates.

About TrueCar

TrueCar is a leading automotive digital marketplace that lets auto buyers and sellers connect to our nationwide network of Certified Dealers. With access to an expansive inventory provided by our Certified Dealers, we are building the industry's most personalized and efficient auto shopping experience as we seek to bring more of the process online. Consumers who visit our marketplace will find a suite of vehicle discovery tools, price ratings and market context on new, used and Certified Pre-Owned vehicles. When they are ready, shoppers in TrueCar's marketplace can connect with a Certified Dealer in our network, who shares our belief that truth, transparency and fairness are the foundation of a great auto shopping experience. As part of our marketplace, TrueCar powers auto-buying programs for over 250 leading brands, including AARP, Sam's Club, Navy Federal Credit Union and American Express.

For more information, please visit www.truecar.com

