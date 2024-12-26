TrueCar DrivenToDrive Program Awards Army Veteran with Brand New Vehicle

In partnership with DAV (Disabled American Veterans), TrueCar recognizes veteran for continued service to community

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Dec. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRUE), the most trusted automotive digital marketplace, awarded a new vehicle to Army veteran Yusuf Henriques of Alexandria, Virginia. The recognition comes through TrueCar's DrivenToDrive initiative, a program made possible in partnership with DAV (Disabled American Veterans) and Sheehy Auto Stores.

Henriques enlisted in the Army after graduating high school and served as a combat medic. He completed four tours and aspired to a full military career, but injuries sustained in combat led to a medical discharge.

TrueCar Awards Army Veteran with New Vehicle

Returning to civilian life proved challenging for Henriques, a single father of three young daughters. He faced homelessness and struggled to navigate the benefits system. DAV proved instrumental in helping him receive his full military benefits.

In 2012, a close friend, and a U.S. Marine, died by suicide. Profoundly impacted, Henriques channeled his grief into research. He documented thousands of gene relationships linked to anxiety, depression, bipolar disorder, and PTSD, aiming to understand the factors influencing suicide.

Today, Henriques' new mission, as founder and CEO of IndyGeneUS, is to improve diversity to make clinical trials and medical treatments more effective. An alumnus of the DAV Patriot Boot Camp entrepreneur program, his innovations include biomarkers for PTSD and a device for detecting toxin exposure.

Representatives from TrueCar and Sheehy Auto Stores presented Henriques with a new Toyota RAV4 Hybrid on Dec. 11, 2024, in recognition of his service and commitment to others. The reliable transportation will facilitate his ongoing service and volunteer work.

"This incredible honor from TrueCar means a great deal," said Henriques. "Serving my fellow veterans is a passion, and this new vehicle will empower me to continue making a positive difference in their lives. I'm truly humbled by this opportunity."

"We are deeply honored to recognize Army veteran Yusuf Henriques for his extraordinary service," stated Jantoon Reigersman, TrueCar President and CEO. "His dedication to helping fellow veterans is truly inspiring. By awarding him this new vehicle, we hope to empower him to continue making a significant impact."

TrueCar launched the DrivenToDrive program in 2016, inspired by Army Ranger and DrivenToDrive ambassador Cory Remsburg, who was severely injured serving in Afghanistan. It aims to honor the sacrifices of service members and their families by supporting their mobility needs. This marks the 11th vehicle awarded through DrivenToDrive.

"We are grateful to TrueCar for recognizing Yusuf's outstanding service and dedication," said Barry Jesinoski, DAV CEO and national adjutant. "This generous gift will undoubtedly enhance his ability to continue supporting fellow veterans and underscores TrueCar's commitment to making a positive impact in the lives of our nation's heroes."

For more information about DrivenToDrive, its mission, past recipients, and ways to get involved, visit https://www.truecar.com/driventodrive/.

TrueCar is a leading automotive digital marketplace that lets auto buyers and sellers connect to our nationwide network of Certified Dealers. With access to an expansive inventory provided by our Certified Dealers, we are building the industry's most personalized and efficient auto shopping experience as we seek to bring more of the process online. Consumers who visit our marketplace will find a suite of vehicle discovery tools, price ratings and market context on new, used, and Certified Pre-Owned vehicles. When they are ready, shoppers in TrueCar's marketplace can connect with a Certified Dealer in our network, who shares our belief that truth, transparency, and fairness are the foundation of a great auto shopping experience. As part of our marketplace, TrueCar powers auto-buying programs for over 250 leading brands, including Sam's Club and Navy Federal Credit Union. For more information, please visit www.truecar.com, and follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, or X.

DAV empowers veterans to lead high-quality lives with respect and dignity. It is dedicated to a single purpose: keeping our promise to America's veterans. DAV does this by ensuring that veterans and their families can access the full range of benefits available to them; fighting for the interests of America's injured heroes on Capitol Hill; providing employment resources to veterans and their families and educating the public about the great sacrifices and needs of veterans transitioning back to civilian life. DAV, a nonprofit organization with nearly 1 million members, was founded in 1920 and chartered by the US Congress in 1932. Learn more at DAV.org.

