TrueCar Forecasts Fifth Consecutive Month of Slowing Vehicle Sales Across the Industry for September 2021

"We are starting to see things settle into an equilibrium from a day's supply standpoint. While new vehicle inventory continues to decline, we're also seeing sales drop at a similar rate," said Nick Woolard, Lead Industry Analyst at TrueCar. "But low sales do not equate to low demand. Paired with strong demand, low supply continues the trend we have seen since January of declining incentives and higher prices."

"As the industry continues facing chip shortages, it's no surprise that most OEMs are seeing a decline in sales. GM in particular is showing its lowest sales since the start of Covid-19," said Valeri Tompkins, Senior Vice President of OEM Solutions at TrueCar.

Additional Insights (forecast by TrueCar):

Total sales for September 2021 are expected to be down 25% from a year ago and down 8% from August 2021 when adjusted for the same number of selling days.

are expected to be down 25% from a year ago and down 8% from when adjusted for the same number of selling days. Fleet sales for September 2021 are expected to be down 19% from a year ago and down 5% from August 2021 when adjusted for the same number of selling days.

are expected to be down 19% from a year ago and down 5% from when adjusted for the same number of selling days. Incentive spend is down 42% from last year.

Average transaction price is projected to be up 8% from a year ago and up 2.5% from August 2021 .

. Total SAAR is expected to be down 25% from a year ago at 12.2 million units.

Used vehicle sales for September 2021 are expected to reach 3.6 million, up 3% from a year ago and down 2% from August 2021 .

are expected to reach 3.6 million, up 3% from a year ago and down 2% from . The average interest rate on new vehicles is 4.3% and the average interest rate on used vehicles is 7.3%.

The average loan term on a new vehicle for September 2021 is 70 months and likewise the average loan term on a used vehicle is also 70 months.





Total Unit Sales



Manufacturer Sep 2021 Forecast Sep 2020 Actual Aug 2021 Actual YoY % Change YoY % Change

(Daily Selling Rate) MoM % Change MoM % Change

(Daily Selling Rate) BMW 29,676 31,031 27,602 -4.4% -4.4% 7.5% 7.5% Daimler 16,109 22,052 20,351 -27.0% -27.0% -20.8% -20.8% Ford 145,793 189,375 123,343 -23.0% -23.0% 18.2% 18.2% GM 109,203 238,542 134,407 -54.2% -54.2% -18.8% -18.8% Honda 107,773 127,058 114,656 -15.2% -15.2% -6.0% -6.0% Hyundai 61,206 55,918 61,175 9.5% 9.5% 0.1% 0.1% Kia 50,916 55,519 54,009 -8.3% -8.3% -5.7% -5.7% Nissan 53,179 73,854 67,317 -28.0% -28.0% -21.0% -21.0% Stellantis 127,773 178,807 137,926 -28.5% -28.5% -7.4% -7.4% Subaru 40,242 60,103 49,373 -33.0% -33.0% -18.5% -18.5% Tesla 23,603 20,900 23,140 12.9% 12.9% 2.0% 2.0% Toyota 158,156 199,126 188,585 -20.6% -20.6% -16.1% -16.1% Volkswagen Group 36,440 50,482 42,704 -27.8% -27.8% -14.7% -14.7% Industry 1,007,396 1,351,643 1,095,323 -25.5% -25.5% -8.0% -8.0%



Retail Unit Sales



Manufacturer Sep 2021 Forecast Sep 2020 Actual Aug 2021 Actual YoY % Change YoY % Change

(Daily Selling Rate) MoM % Change MoM % Change

(Daily Selling Rate) BMW 29,111 30,518 27,136 -4.6% -4.6% 7.3% 7.3% Daimler 15,063 21,347 19,935 -29.4% -29.4% -24.4% -24.4% Ford 112,039 151,492 100,159 -26.0% -26.0% 11.9% 11.9% GM 95,593 204,032 116,949 -53.1% -53.1% -18.3% -18.3% Honda 106,746 126,457 114,177 -15.6% -15.6% -6.5% -6.5% Hyundai 57,256 48,426 56,590 18.2% 18.2% 1.2% 1.2% Kia 45,686 50,554 52,000 -9.6% -9.6% -12.1% -12.1% Nissan 48,252 69,591 55,652 -30.7% -30.7% -13.3% -13.3% Stellantis 105,499 149,675 115,313 -29.5% -29.5% -8.5% -8.5% Subaru 40,037 59,292 47,532 -32.5% -32.5% -15.8% -15.8% Tesla 23,438 20,900 23,132 12.1% 12.1% 1.3% 1.3% Toyota 144,157 189,713 166,955 -24.0% -24.0% -13.7% -13.7% Volkswagen Group 35,652 50,061 42,093 -28.8% -28.8% -15.3% -15.3% Industry 899,072 1,217,935 981,187 -26.2% -26.2% -8.4% -8.4%

Fleet Unit Sales



Manufacturer Sep 2021 Forecast Sep 2020 Actual Aug 2021 Actual YoY % Change YoY % Change

(Daily Selling Rate) MoM % Change MoM % Change

(Daily Selling Rate) BMW 565 513 466 10.2% 10.2% 21.2% 21.2% Daimler 1,046 705 416 48.4% 48.4% 151.3% 151.3% Ford 33,754 37,883 23,184 -10.9% -10.9% 45.6% 45.6% GM 13,610 34,510 17,458 -60.6% -60.6% -22.0% -22.0% Honda 1,028 601 479 71.0% 71.0% 114.7% 114.7% Hyundai 3,950 7,492 4,585 -47.3% -47.3% -13.8% -13.8% Kia 5,230 4,965 2,009 5.3% 5.3% 160.3% 160.3% Nissan 4,927 4,263 11,665 15.6% 15.6% -57.8% -57.8% Stellantis 22,274 29,132 22,613 -23.5% -23.5% -1.5% -1.5% Subaru 205 811 1,841 -74.7% -74.7% -88.9% -88.9% Tesla 165 - 8



1991.4% 1991.4% Toyota 13,999 9,413 21,630 48.7% 48.7% -35.3% -35.3% Volkswagen Group 789 421 611 87.3% 87.3% 29.1% 29.1% Industry 108,324 133,708 114,136 -19.0% -19.0% -5.1% -5.1%

Fleet Penetration Manufacturer Sep 2021 Forecast Sep 2020 Actual Aug 2021 Actual YoY % Change MoM % Change BMW 1.9% 1.7% 1.7% 15.2% 12.8% Daimler 6.5% 3.2% 2.0% 103.1% 217.5% Ford 23.2% 20.0% 18.8% 15.7% 23.2% GM 12.5% 14.5% 13.0% -13.9% -4.1% Honda 1.0% 0.5% 0.4% 101.5% 128.4% Hyundai 6.5% 13.4% 7.5% -51.8% -13.9% Kia 10.3% 8.9% 3.7% 14.9% 176.1% Nissan 9.3% 5.8% 17.3% 60.5% -46.5% Stellantis 17.4% 16.3% 16.4% 7.0% 6.3% Subaru 0.5% 1.3% 3.7% -62.3% -86.3% Tesla 0.7% 0.0% 0.0%

1950.4% Toyota 8.9% 4.7% 11.5% 87.2% -22.8% Volkswagen Group 2.2% 0.8% 1.4% 159.5% 51.2% Industry 10.8% 9.9% 10.4% 8.7% 3.2%

Total Market Share Manufacturer Sep 2021 Forecast Sep 2020 Actual Aug 2021 Actual BMW 2.9% 2.3% 2.5% Daimler 1.6% 1.6% 1.9% Ford 14.5% 14.0% 11.3% GM 10.8% 17.6% 12.3% Honda 10.7% 9.4% 10.5% Hyundai 6.1% 4.1% 5.6% Kia 5.1% 4.1% 4.9% Nissan 5.3% 5.5% 6.1% Stellantis 12.7% 13.2% 12.6% Subaru 4.0% 4.4% 4.5% Tesla 2.3% 1.5% 2.1% Toyota 15.7% 14.7% 17.2% Volkswagen Group 3.6% 3.7% 3.9%

95.3% 96.4% 95.4%

Retail Market Share Manufacturer Sep 2021 Forecast Sep 2020 Actual Aug 2021 Actual BMW 3.2% 2.5% 2.8% Daimler 1.7% 1.8% 2.0% Ford 12.5% 12.4% 10.2% GM 10.6% 16.8% 11.9% Honda 11.9% 10.4% 11.6% Hyundai 6.4% 4.0% 5.8% Kia 5.1% 4.2% 5.3% Nissan 5.4% 5.7% 5.7% Stellantis 11.7% 12.3% 11.8% Subaru 4.5% 4.9% 4.8% Tesla 2.6% 1.7% 2.4% Toyota 16.0% 15.6% 17.0% Volkswagen Group 4.0% 4.1% 4.3%

95.5% 96.2% 95.6%

ATP



Manufacturer Sep 2021 Forecast Sep 2020 Actual Aug 2021 Actual YOY MOM BMW $61,391 $59,926 $59,670 2.4% 2.9% Daimler $64,782 $58,399 $66,211 10.9% -2.2% Ford $47,532 $43,151 $47,301 10.2% 0.5% GM $46,722 $41,812 $44,654 11.7% 4.6% Honda $32,223 $30,266 $31,581 6.5% 2.0% Hyundai $33,488 $29,602 $32,421 13.1% 3.3% Kia $28,717 $26,970 $27,824 6.5% 3.2% Nissan $31,594 $28,393 $31,322 11.3% 0.9% Stellantis $48,079 $43,238 $47,189 11.2% 1.9% Subaru $30,293 $29,860 $31,139 1.5% -2.7% Toyota $36,772 $34,014 $35,489 8.1% 3.6% Volkswagen Group $39,733 $40,121 $40,696 -1.0% -2.4% Industry $39,540 $36,710 $38,580 7.7% 2.5%

$2,830

$960





Incentives



Manufacturer Sep 2021 Forecast Sep 2020 Actual Aug 2021 Actual YOY MOM BMW $3,246 $5,120 $4,142 -36.6% -21.6% Daimler $3,039 $5,715 $3,086 -46.8% -1.5% Ford $2,850 $4,539 $2,381 -37.2% 19.7% GM $2,314 $5,438 $2,894 -57.4% -20.0% Honda $1,940 $2,468 $1,987 -21.4% -2.4% Hyundai $1,310 $2,708 $1,481 -51.6% -11.5% Kia $2,169 $2,991 $2,236 -27.5% -3.0% Nissan $2,500 $4,491 $2,474 -44.3% 1.1% Stellantis $2,987 $5,079 $2,970 -41.2% 0.6% Subaru $1,420 $1,844 $1,329 -23.0% 6.8% Toyota $1,883 $2,705 $2,145 -30.4% -12.2% Volkswagen Group $2,690 $4,311 $2,763 -37.6% -2.6% Industry $2,326 $4,028 $2,422 -42.3% -4.0%

-$1,703

-$96





Incentives as % of ATP



Manufacturer Sep 2021 Forecast Sep 2020 Actual Aug 2021 Actual YOY MOM BMW 5.3% 8.5% 6.9% -38.1% -23.8% Daimler 4.7% 9.8% 4.7% -52.1% 0.7% Ford 6.0% 10.5% 5.0% -43.0% 19.1% GM 5.0% 13.0% 6.5% -61.9% -23.6% Honda 6.0% 8.2% 6.3% -26.2% -4.3% Hyundai 3.9% 9.1% 4.6% -57.2% -14.4% Kia 7.6% 11.1% 8.0% -31.9% -6.0% Nissan 7.9% 15.8% 7.9% -50.0% 0.2% Stellantis 6.2% 11.7% 6.3% -47.1% -1.3% Subaru 4.7% 6.2% 4.3% -24.1% 9.8% Toyota 5.1% 8.0% 6.0% -35.6% -15.3% Volkswagen Group 6.8% 10.7% 6.8% -37.0% -0.3% Industry 5.9% 11.0% 6.3% -46.4% -6.3%

Revenue



Manufacturer Sep 2021 Forecast Sep 2020 Actual Aug 2021 Actual YOY MOM Industry $39,832,526,549 $49,618,363,778 $42,257,700,022 -19.7% -5.7%

Quarterly Tables

Total Unit Sales



Manufacturer Q3 2021 Q3 2020 Q2 2021 YoY % Change YoY % Change

(Daily Selling Rate) QoQ % Change QoQ % Change

(Daily Selling Rate) BMW 85,832 78,634 105,901 9.2% 9.2% -19.0% -19.0% Daimler 61,437 72,868 78,246 -15.7% -15.7% -21.5% -21.5% Ford 388,053 549,134 472,260 -29.3% -29.3% -17.8% -17.8% GM 441,307 662,143 683,696 -33.4% -33.4% -35.5% -35.5% Honda 357,971 388,433 486,419 -7.8% -7.8% -26.4% -26.4% Hyundai 196,061 174,573 251,081 12.3% 12.3% -21.9% -21.9% Kia 175,024 165,013 218,961 6.1% 6.1% -20.1% -20.1% Nissan 200,952 221,150 298,148 -9.1% -9.1% -32.6% -32.6% Stellantis 409,427 509,114 482,799 -19.6% -19.6% -15.2% -15.2% Subaru 139,740 169,446 160,824 -17.5% -17.5% -13.1% -13.1% Tesla 72,943 55,700 68,259 31.0% 31.0% 6.9% 6.9% Toyota 572,658 558,449 688,813 2.5% 2.5% -16.9% -16.9% Volkswagen Group 134,470 147,880 204,424 -9.1% -9.1% -34.2% -34.2% Industry 3,394,494 3,898,745 4,399,779 -12.9% -12.9% -22.8% -22.8%

Retail Unit Sales



Manufacturer Q3 2021 Q3 2020 Q2 2021 YoY % Change YoY % Change

(Daily Selling Rate) QoQ % Change QoQ % Change

(Daily Selling Rate) BMW 84,198 77,344 101,585 8.9% 8.9% -17.1% -17.1% Daimler 57,447 70,633 75,214 -18.7% -18.7% -23.6% -23.6% Ford 298,211 437,933 367,942 -31.9% -31.9% -19.0% -19.0% GM 386,307 584,674 599,919 -33.9% -33.9% -35.6% -35.6% Honda 354,557 385,991 470,489 -8.1% -8.1% -24.6% -24.6% Hyundai 183,408 163,795 228,494 12.0% 12.0% -19.7% -19.7% Kia 157,046 155,683 200,793 0.9% 0.9% -21.8% -21.8% Nissan 182,334 204,331 235,778 -10.8% -10.8% -22.7% -22.7% Stellantis 338,053 435,172 432,993 -22.3% -22.3% -21.9% -21.9% Subaru 139,028 166,727 157,210 -16.6% -16.6% -11.6% -11.6% Tesla 72,433 55,348 67,627 30.9% 30.9% 7.1% 7.1% Toyota 521,970 537,846 601,181 -3.0% -3.0% -13.2% -13.2% Volkswagen Group 131,559 146,473 189,819 -10.2% -10.2% -30.7% -30.7% Industry 3,029,489 3,555,541 3,908,541 -14.8% -14.8% -22.5% -22.5%

Total Market Share

Manufacturer Q3 2021 Q3 2020 Q2 2021 BMW 2.5% 2.0% 2.4% Daimler 1.8% 1.9% 1.8% Ford 11.4% 14.1% 10.7% GM 13.0% 17.0% 15.5% Honda 10.5% 10.0% 11.1% Hyundai 5.8% 4.5% 5.7% Kia 5.2% 4.2% 5.0% Nissan 5.9% 5.7% 6.8% Stellantis 12.1% 13.1% 11.0% Subaru 4.1% 4.3% 3.7% Tesla 2.1% 1.4% 1.6% Toyota 16.9% 14.3% 15.7% Volkswagen Group 4.0% 3.8% 4.6%

95.3% 96.2% 95.5%

Retail Market Share

Manufacturer Q3 2021 Q3 2020 Q2 2021 BMW 2.8% 2.2% 2.6% Daimler 1.9% 2.0% 1.9% Ford 9.8% 12.3% 9.4% GM 12.8% 16.4% 15.3% Honda 11.7% 10.9% 12.0% Hyundai 6.1% 4.6% 5.8% Kia 5.2% 4.4% 5.1% Nissan 6.0% 5.7% 6.0% Stellantis 11.2% 12.2% 11.1% Subaru 4.6% 4.7% 4.0% Tesla 2.4% 1.6% 1.7% Toyota 17.2% 15.1% 15.4% Volkswagen Group 4.3% 4.1% 4.9%

95.9% 96.2% 95.4%

ATP





Manufacturer Q3 2021 Q3 2020 Q2 2021 YoY % Change

QoQ % Change BMW $59,171 $58,537 $58,759 1.1%

0.7% Daimler $63,895 $59,375 $59,272 7.6%

7.8% Ford $47,245 $42,937 $42,846 10.0%

10.3% GM $45,431 $41,577 $43,628 9.3%

4.1% Honda $31,624 $30,157 $31,314 4.9%

1.0% Hyundai $32,351 $29,207 $29,730 10.8%

8.8% Kia $28,125 $26,111 $28,150 7.7%

-0.1% Nissan $31,500 $28,413 $30,644 10.9%

2.8% Stellantis $47,641 $42,686 $45,968 11.6%

3.6% Subaru $30,795 $30,057 $30,936 2.5%

-0.5% Toyota $35,802 $34,037 $35,034 5.2%

2.2% Volkswagen Group $40,892 $40,404 $43,086 1.2%

-5.1% Industry $38,828 $36,522 $37,613 6.3%

3.2%

$2,306

$1,215







Incentives





Manufacturer Q3 2021 Q3 2020 Q2 2021 YoY % Change

QoQ % Change BMW $3,929 $5,340 $4,713 -26.4%

-16.6% Daimler $3,135 $5,621 $3,574 -44.2%

-12.3% Ford $2,569 $4,241 $2,564 -39.4%

0.2% GM $3,062 $5,515 $4,399 -44.5%

-30.4% Honda $2,013 $2,580 $2,167 -22.0%

-7.1% Hyundai $1,560 $2,547 $2,102 -38.7%

-25.8% Kia $2,336 $3,428 $2,549 -31.9%

-8.4% Nissan $2,661 $4,519 $3,502 -41.1%

-24.0% Stellantis $2,892 $4,903 $3,522 -41.0%

-17.9% Subaru $1,382 $1,851 $1,339 -25.3%

3.2% Toyota $1,992 $2,726 $2,219 -26.9%

-10.3% Volkswagen Group $2,939 $4,421 $3,730 -33.5%

-21.2% Industry $2,478 $3,997 $3,003 -38.0%

-17.5%

-$1,519

-$525







(Note: This forecast is based solely on TrueCar, Inc.'s analysis of industry sales trends and conditions and is not a projection of TrueCar, Inc.'s operations.)

About TrueCar

For more information, please visit www.truecar.com, and follow us on Facebook or Twitter.

