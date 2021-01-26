TrueCar Forecasts New and Used Retail Sales Up Slightly Year-Over-Year for January 2021, While Fleet Recovery Drags

"Entering 2021 with retail sales in line with last year is a big win for the automotive industry," said Nick Woolard, Lead Industry Analyst at TrueCar. "However, while retail sales have rebounded, rental fleets remained depressed and continue to interrupt fleet sales. . As a result, fleet sales are struggling to come back to pre-pandemic levels and are driving total unit sales down."

"The automotive industry continues to reap the benefits of continued strength in retail demand with lower incentive spend. A handful of brands such as Ford, Genesis, GMC, Ram and Toyota, appear to be in the coveted quadrant of both retail growth as well as incentive decline. This is mostly driven by new product and being in the right segments or a combination of the two," added Woolard.

Average transaction prices (ATP) are projected to be up 4.2% or $1,509 from a year ago and down 4.5% or $1,759 from December 2020. TrueCar projects that U.S. revenue from new vehicle sales will reach approximately $39 billion for January 2021, down 4.4% (based on a non-adjusted daily selling rate) from a year ago and down 38.2% from last month.

"Average transaction prices have finally come down from the record-setting highs we saw last month, but are still higher than this time last year. Of the bigger manufacturers, only Kia has an average transaction price below $30,000. We expect this trend to continue as consumers desire pricier trucks and SUVs," said Alain Nana-Sinkam, Vice President of Industry Insights at TrueCar. "As new vehicle prices rise, we may see more price-conscious shoppers gravitate back towards smaller segments or the used car market due to growing concerns around affordability."

Additional Insights (forecast by TrueCar):

Total retail sales for January 2021 are expected to be up 0.4% from a year ago and down 28.6% from December 2020 when adjusted for the same number of selling days.

Fleet sales for January 2021 are expected to be down 23.7% from a year ago and up 8% from December 2020 when adjusted for the same number of selling days.

Average transaction price is projected to be up 4.2% or $1,509 from a year ago and down 4.5% or $1,759 from December 2020.

from a year ago and down 4.5% or from . Total SAAR is expected to decrease 5.5% from a year ago from 16.8 million units to 15.9 million units.

Used vehicle sales for January 2021 are expected to reach 3.2 million, up 1% from a year ago and up 10% from December 2020.

The average interest rate on new vehicles is 5.6% and the average interest rate on used vehicles is 8.1%.

January 2021 forecasts for the 13 largest manufacturers by volume. For additional data, visit the TrueCar Newsroom.

Total Unit Sales

Manufacturer Jan 2021 Forecast Jan 2020 Actual Dec 2020 Actual YoY % Change YoY % Change (Daily Selling Rate) MoM % Change MoM % Change (Daily Selling Rate) BMW 18,358 21,156 45,594 -13.2% -9.6% -59.7% -53.0% Daimler 15,405 24,111 35,436 -36.1% -33.4% -56.5% -49.3% Ford 143,106 156,041 208,007 -8.3% -4.5% -31.2% -19.7% GM 199,403 208,032 295,536 -4.1% -0.2% -32.5% -21.3% Honda 85,958 101,625 136,467 -15.4% -11.9% -37.0% -26.5% Hyundai 40,423 44,143 69,388 -8.4% -4.6% -41.7% -32.0% Kia 36,151 40,355 53,764 -10.4% -6.7% -32.8% -21.6% Nissan 67,641 80,698 98,638 -16.2% -12.7% -31.4% -20.0% Stellantis 124,961 135,239 202,371 -7.6% -3.7% -38.3% -28.0% Subaru 40,624 46,285 63,558 -12.2% -8.6% -36.1% -25.4% Tesla 26,156 22,350 26,950 17.0% 21.9% -2.9% 13.2% Toyota 169,836 166,973 251,256 1.7% 6.0% -32.4% -21.1% Volkswagen Group 39,705 45,377 70,175 -12.5% -8.9% -43.4% -34.0% Industry 1,048,975 1,143,027 1,619,907 -8.2% -4.4% -35.2% -24.5%

Retail Unit Sales

Manufacturer Jan 2021 Forecast Jan 2020 Actual Dec 2020 Actual YoY % Change YoY % Change (Daily Selling Rate) MoM % Change MoM % Change (Daily Selling Rate) BMW 17,885 19,578 44,801 -8.6% -4.8% -60.1% -53.4% Daimler 15,086 22,516 34,711 -33.0% -30.2% -56.5% -49.3% Ford 111,163 106,861 169,545 4.0% 8.4% -34.4% -23.5% GM 150,681 147,866 256,921 1.9% 6.1% -41.4% -31.6% Honda 85,485 100,679 135,896 -15.1% -11.6% -37.1% -26.6% Hyundai 35,967 36,720 60,849 -2.0% 2.0% -40.9% -31.0% Kia 32,392 33,393 51,764 -3.0% 1.0% -37.4% -27.0% Nissan 52,674 57,436 81,068 -8.3% -4.5% -35.0% -24.2% Stellantis 98,062 100,485 167,109 -2.4% 1.7% -41.3% -31.5% Subaru 38,383 43,618 61,188 -12.0% -8.3% -37.3% -26.8% Tesla 26,144 22,350 26,941 17.0% 21.8% -3.0% 13.2% Toyota 143,997 140,984 222,710 2.1% 6.4% -35.3% -24.6% Volkswagen Group 38,243 40,303 69,128 -5.1% -1.2% -44.7% -35.5% Industry 880,552 913,238 1,437,992 -3.6% 0.4% -38.8% -28.6%

Fleet Unit Sales

Manufacturer Jan 2021 Forecast Jan 2020 Actual Dec 2020 Actual YoY % Change YoY % Change (Daily Selling Rate) MoM % Change MoM % Change (Daily Selling Rate) BMW 472 1,578 793 -70.1% -68.8% -40.5% -30.5% Daimler 319 1,595 725 -80.0% -79.2% -56.0% -48.7% Ford 31,943 49,180 38,462 -35.0% -32.3% -17.0% -3.1% GM 48,722 60,166 38,615 -19.0% -15.6% 26.2% 47.2% Honda 473 946 571 -50.0% -47.9% -17.2% -3.3% Hyundai 4,456 7,423 8,539 -40.0% -37.5% -47.8% -39.1% Kia 3,759 6,962 2,000 -46.0% -43.8% 87.9% 119.3% Nissan 14,966 23,262 17,570 -35.7% -33.0% -14.8% -0.6% Stellantis 26,900 34,754 35,262 -22.6% -19.4% -23.7% -11.0% Subaru 2,241 2,667 2,370 -16.0% -12.5% -5.4% 10.3% Tesla 12 - 9 - - 30.6% 52.4% Toyota 25,839 25,989 28,546 -0.6% 3.6% -9.5% 5.6% Volkswagen Group 1,462 5,074 1,047 -71.2% -70.0% 39.7% 63.0% Industry 168,423 229,789 181,915 -26.7% -23.7% -7.4% 8.0%

Fleet Penetration

Manufacturer Jan 2021 Forecast Jan 2020 Actual Dec 2020 Actual YoY % Change MoM % Change BMW 2.6% 7.5% 1.7% -65.5% 47.9% Daimler 2.1% 6.6% 2.0% -68.7% 1.2% Ford 22.3% 31.5% 18.5% -29.2% 20.7% GM 24.4% 28.9% 13.1% -15.5% 87.0% Honda 0.6% 0.9% 0.4% -40.9% 31.5% Hyundai 11.0% 16.8% 12.3% -34.4% -10.4% Kia 10.4% 17.3% 3.7% -39.7% 179.5% Nissan 22.1% 28.8% 17.8% -23.2% 24.2% Stellantis 21.5% 25.7% 17.4% -16.2% 23.5% Subaru 5.5% 5.8% 3.7% -4.3% 47.9% Tesla 0.0% 0.0% 0.0%

34.6% Toyota 15.2% 15.6% 11.4% -2.3% 33.9% Volkswagen Group 3.7% 11.2% 1.5% -67.1% 146.9% Industry 16.1% 20.1% 11.2% -20.1% 43.0%

Total Market Share

Manufacturer Jan 2021 Forecast Jan 2020 Actual Dec 2020 Actual BMW 1.8% 1.9% 2.8% Daimler 1.5% 2.1% 2.2% Ford 13.6% 13.7% 12.8% GM 19.0% 18.2% 18.2% Honda 8.2% 8.9% 8.4% Hyundai 3.9% 3.9% 4.3% Kia 3.4% 3.5% 3.3% Nissan 6.4% 7.1% 6.1% Stellantis 11.9% 11.8% 12.5% Subaru 3.9% 4.0% 3.9% Tesla 2.5% 2.0% 1.7% Toyota 16.2% 14.6% 15.5% Volkswagen Group 3.8% 4.0% 4.3%

Retail Market Share

Manufacturer Jan 2021 Forecast Jan 2020 Actual Dec 2020 Actual BMW 2.0% 2.1% 3.1% Daimler 1.7% 2.5% 2.4% Ford 12.6% 11.7% 11.8% GM 17.1% 16.2% 17.9% Honda 9.7% 11.0% 9.5% Hyundai 4.1% 4.0% 4.2% Kia 3.7% 3.7% 3.6% Nissan 6.0% 6.3% 5.6% Stellantis 11.1% 11.0% 11.6% Subaru 4.4% 4.8% 4.3% Tesla 3.0% 2.4% 1.9% Toyota 16.4% 15.4% 15.5% Volkswagen Group 4.3% 4.4% 4.8%

Average Transaction Price (ATP)

Manufacturer Jan 2021 Forecast Jan 2020 Actual Dec 2020 Actual YOY MOM BMW $58,473 $57,090 $59,710 2.4% -2.1% Daimler $61,867 $60,853 $61,087 1.7% 1.3% Ford $43,580 $42,543 $44,354 2.4% -1.7% GM $41,852 $39,522 $43,735 5.9% -4.3% Honda $30,740 $29,220 $30,959 5.2% -0.7% Hyundai $31,273 $28,324 $30,477 10.4% 2.6% Kia $28,204 $25,647 $28,137 10.0% 0.2% Nissan $30,068 $29,351 $29,965 2.4% 0.3% Stellantis $42,886 $40,590 $43,259 5.7% -0.9% Subaru $30,564 $30,032 $30,789 1.8% -0.7% Toyota $34,995 $33,379 $35,321 4.8% -0.9% Volkswagen Group $43,040 $40,787 $42,920 5.5% 0.3% Industry $37,330 $35,821 $39,089 4.2% -4.5%

Incentive Spending

Manufacturer Jan 2021 Forecast Jan 2020 Actual Dec 2020 Actual YOY MOM BMW $4,687 $5,812 $5,233 -19.4% -10.4% Daimler $4,187 $6,246 $4,438 -33.0% -5.7% Ford $3,925 $4,926 $4,464 -20.3% -12.1% GM $5,537 $5,673 $4,971 -2.4% 11.4% Honda $2,862 $2,520 $2,455 13.6% 16.6% Hyundai $2,281 $3,092 $2,536 -26.2% -10.0% Kia $2,605 $3,686 $2,999 -29.3% -13.1% Nissan $4,062 $4,842 $4,586 -16.1% -11.4% Stellantis $5,284 $5,027 $4,681 5.1% 12.9% Subaru $1,512 $1,244 $1,505 21.5% 0.5% Toyota $2,466 $2,679 $2,755 -8.0% -10.5% Volkswagen Group $3,754 $4,407 $4,256 -14.8% -11.8% Industry $3,839 $4,151 $3,869 -7.5% -0.8%















Incentives as a Percentage of Average Transaction Price (ATP)

Manufacturer Jan 2021 Forecast Jan 2020 Actual Dec 2020 Actual YOY MOM BMW 8.0% 10.2% 8.8% -21.3% -8.5% Daimler 6.8% 10.3% 7.3% -34.1% -6.8% Ford 9.0% 11.6% 10.1% -22.2% -10.5% GM 13.2% 14.4% 11.4% -7.8% 16.4% Honda 9.3% 8.6% 7.9% 8.0% 17.4% Hyundai 7.3% 10.9% 8.3% -33.2% -12.3% Kia 9.2% 14.4% 10.7% -35.7% -13.3% Nissan 13.5% 16.5% 15.3% -18.1% -11.7% Stellantis 12.3% 12.4% 10.8% -0.5% 13.9% Subaru 4.9% 4.1% 4.9% 19.4% 1.2% Toyota 7.0% 8.0% 7.8% -12.2% -9.7% Volkswagen Group 8.7% 10.8% 9.9% -19.3% -12.0% Industry 10.3% 11.6% 9.9% -11.2% 3.9%















(Note: This forecast is based solely on TrueCar, Inc.'s analysis of industry sales trends and conditions and is not a projection of TrueCar, Inc.'s operations.)

