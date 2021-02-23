TrueCar Forecasts New Vehicle Retail Sales Flat, Used Retail Sales Down for February 2021

"New vehicle retail sales are expected to be flat for February, which is a good result given the expansive and prolonged nature of the winter storms throughout many parts of the country, including southern states, which do not typically experience snow storms of this caliber. At this time, many people are thinking about basic necessities, not purchasing their next vehicle. Those consumers are likely deferring their vehicle purchasing to the end of the month or to March," said Nick Woolard, Lead Industry Analyst at TrueCar.

"We're seeing fleet recovery slow down significantly year-over-year. February is typically a big month for fleet sales, but the continued reduction in travel by consumer is delaying fleet recovery. This may be a sign that manufacturers are beginning to triage the ongoing microchip shortage by further pulling back from fleet and reallocating towards retail to help limit inventory shortages," added Woolard.

"It's important to call out GM and Toyota, which are both up year-over-year in retail sales as a result of their strong and diversified lineups with in-demand SUVs and trucks. Toyota has doubled down on their hybrid strategy with the RAV4, Highlander, Sienna, and Venza, while GM continues to successfully produce a variety of popular trucks," said Valeri Tompkins, Senior Vice President, OEM Solutions at TrueCar.

Average transaction prices (ATP) are projected to be up 6.6% or $2,366 from a year ago and up 1.4% or $518 from January 2021. TrueCar projects that U.S. revenue from new vehicle sales will reach approximately $44 billion for February 2021, down 9.1% (based on a non-adjusted daily selling rate) from a year ago and up 7% from last month.

"As average transaction price continues to increase and inch closer towards the $40,000 mark, incentives continue to trend downward. Based on TrueCar data, incentives are the lowest that we have seen since at least 2017. With inventory still recovering from pandemic related production pauses and the chip shortage threatening to disrupt production again, incentives will stay low until the recovery is met," added Tompkins.

Additional Insights (forecast by TrueCar):

Total retail sales for February 2021 are expected to be down 0.4% from a year ago and down 1.9% from January 2021 when adjusted for the same number of selling days.

are expected to be down 0.4% from a year ago and down 1.9% from when adjusted for the same number of selling days. Fleet sales for February 2021 are expected to be down 31% from a year ago and up 65% from January 2021 when adjusted for the same number of selling days.

are expected to be down 31% from a year ago and up 65% from when adjusted for the same number of selling days. Average transaction price is projected to be up 6.6% or $2,366 from a year ago and up 4.5% or $518 from January 2021 .

from a year ago and up 4.5% or from . Total SAAR is expected to decrease 7.4% from a year ago from 16.7 million units to 15.5 million units.

Used vehicle sales for February 2021 are expected to reach 3.5 million, down 12% from a year ago and up 12% from January 2021 .

are expected to reach 3.5 million, down 12% from a year ago and up 12% from . The average interest rate on new vehicles is 4.4% and the average interest rate on used vehicles is 8.0%.

February 2021 forecasts for the 13 largest manufacturers by volume. For additional data, visit the TrueCar Newsroom.

Total Unit Sales

Manufacturer Feb 2021 Forecast Feb 2020 Actual Jan 2021 Actual YoY % Change YoY % Change (Daily Selling Rate) MoM % Change MoM % Change (Daily Selling Rate) BMW 23,839 27,476 19,740 -13.2% -6.0% 20.8% 20.8% Daimler 17,416 26,088 25,268 -33.2% -27.7% -31.1% -31.1% Ford 158,869 189,561 142,577 -16.2% -9.2% 11.4% 11.4% GM 214,265 238,448 201,954 -10.1% -2.7% 6.1% 6.1% Honda 100,884 120,006 92,225 -15.9% -8.9% 9.4% 9.4% Hyundai 42,436 54,600 46,208 -22.3% -15.8% -8.2% -8.2% Kia 44,569 52,177 44,965 -14.6% -7.5% -0.9% -0.9% Nissan 86,810 99,253 71,081 -12.5% -5.2% 22.1% 22.1% Stellantis 142,459 183,926 134,406 -22.5% -16.1% 6.0% 6.0% Subaru 46,158 51,695 46,400 -10.7% -3.3% -0.5% -0.5% Tesla 21,981 20,450 24,700 7.5% 16.4% -11.0% -11.0% Toyota 177,461 195,407 167,936 -9.2% -1.6% 5.7% 5.7% Volkswagen Group 44,351 50,390 44,953 -12.0% -4.7% -1.3% -1.3% Industry 1,170,856 1,373,324 1,109,578 -14.7% -7.6% 5.5% 5.5%

Retail Unit Sales

Manufacturer Feb 2021 Forecast Feb 2020 Actual Jan 2021 Actual YoY % Change YoY % Change (Daily Selling Rate) MoM % Change MoM % Change (Daily Selling Rate) BMW 22,861 24,271 19,407 -5.8% 2.0% 17.8% 17.8% Daimler 17,101 24,513 24,751 -30.2% -24.4% -30.9% -30.9% Ford 111,916 120,607 116,069 -7.2% 0.5% -3.6% -3.6% GM 164,432 169,235 175,007 -2.8% 5.3% -6.0% -6.0% Honda 100,282 118,802 91,837 -15.6% -8.6% 9.2% 9.2% Hyundai 39,248 42,863 43,554 -8.4% -0.8% -9.9% -9.9% Kia 41,225 45,983 43,292 -10.3% -2.9% -4.8% -4.8% Nissan 58,715 68,093 58,548 -13.8% -6.6% 0.3% 0.3% Stellantis 112,778 117,974 111,096 -4.4% 3.6% 1.5% 1.5% Subaru 43,604 48,655 44,670 -10.4% -2.9% -2.4% -2.4% Tesla 21,969 20,450 24,692 7.4% 16.4% -11.0% -11.0% Toyota 155,138 160,981 148,143 -3.6% 4.4% 4.7% 4.7% Volkswagen Group 42,855 45,272 44,298 -5.3% 2.5% -3.3% -3.3% Industry 967,545 1,052,254 986,522 -8.1% -0.4% -1.9% -1.9%

Fleet Unit Sales

Manufacturer Feb 2021 Forecast Feb 2020 Actual Jan 2021 Actual YoY % Change YoY % Change

(Daily Selling Rate) MoM % Change MoM % Change (Daily Selling Rate) BMW 978 3,205 333 -69.5% -67.0% 193.8% 193.8% Daimler 315 1,575 517 -80.0% -78.3% -39.0% -39.0% Ford 46,953 68,954 26,508 -31.9% -26.2% 77.1% 77.1% GM 49,833 69,213 26,947 -28.0% -22.0% 84.9% 84.9% Honda 602 1,204 388 -50.0% -45.8% 55.2% 55.2% Hyundai 3,187 11,737 2,654 -72.8% -70.6% 20.1% 20.1% Kia 3,345 6,194 1,673 -46.0% -41.5% 100.0% 100.0% Nissan 28,094 31,160 12,533 -9.8% -2.3% 124.2% 124.2% Stellantis 29,681 65,952 23,310 -55.0% -51.2% 27.3% 27.3% Subaru 2,554 3,040 1,730 -16.0% -9.0% 47.6% 47.6% Tesla 12 - 8 - - 42.5% 42.5% Toyota 22,323 34,426 19,793 -35.2% -29.8% 12.8% 12.8% Volkswagen Group 1,495 5,118 655 -70.8% -68.3% 128.2% 128.2% Industry 203,311 321,070 123,056 -36.7% -31.4% 65.2% 65.2%

Fleet Penetration

Manufacturer Feb 2021 Forecast Feb 2020 Actual Jan 2021 Actual YoY % Change MoM % Change BMW 4.1% 11.7% 1.7% -64.8% 143.3% Daimler 1.8% 6.0% 2.0% -70.0% -11.6% Ford 29.6% 36.4% 18.6% -18.8% 59.0% GM 23.3% 29.0% 13.3% -19.9% 74.3% Honda 0.6% 1.0% 0.4% -40.5% 41.8% Hyundai 7.5% 21.5% 5.7% -65.1% 30.8% Kia 7.5% 11.9% 3.7% -36.8% 101.7% Nissan 32.4% 31.4% 17.6% 3.1% 83.5% Stellantis 20.8% 35.9% 17.3% -41.9% 20.1% Subaru 5.5% 5.9% 3.7% -5.9% 48.4% Tesla 0.1% 0.0% 0.0% - 60.1% Toyota 12.6% 17.6% 11.8% -28.6% 6.7% Volkswagen Group 3.4% 10.2% 1.5% -66.8% 131.4% Industry 17.4% 23.4% 11.1% -25.7% 56.6%

Total Market Share

Manufacturer Feb 2021 Forecast Feb 2020 Actual Jan 2021 Actual BMW 2.0% 2.0% 1.8% Daimler 1.5% 1.9% 2.3% Ford 13.6% 13.8% 12.8% GM 18.3% 17.4% 18.2% Honda 8.6% 8.7% 8.3% Hyundai 3.6% 4.0% 4.2% Kia 3.8% 3.8% 4.1% Nissan 7.4% 7.2% 6.4% Stellantis 12.2% 13.4% 12.1% Subaru 3.9% 3.8% 4.2% Tesla 1.9% 1.5% 2.2% Toyota 15.2% 14.2% 15.1% Volkswagen Group 3.8% 3.7% 4.1%

Retail Market Share

Manufacturer Feb 2021 Forecast Feb 2020 Actual Jan 2021 Actual BMW 2.4% 2.3% 2.0% Daimler 1.8% 2.3% 2.5% Ford 11.6% 11.5% 11.8% GM 17.0% 16.1% 17.7% Honda 10.4% 11.3% 9.3% Hyundai 4.1% 4.1% 4.4% Kia 4.3% 4.4% 4.4% Nissan 6.1% 6.5% 5.9% Stellantis 11.7% 11.2% 11.3% Subaru 4.5% 4.6% 4.5% Tesla 2.3% 1.9% 2.5% Toyota 16.0% 15.3% 15.0% Volkswagen Group 4.4% 4.3% 4.5%

Average Transaction Price (ATP)

Manufacturer Feb 2021 Forecast Feb 2020 Actual Jan 2021 Actual YOY MOM BMW $59,919 $57,587 $57,922 4.0% 3.4% Daimler $62,806 $61,188 $62,387 2.6% 0.7% Ford $44,925 $42,465 $43,535 5.8% 3.2% GM $42,797 $39,979 $42,045 7.0% 1.8% Honda $31,166 $29,398 $31,059 6.0% 0.3% Hyundai $31,037 $29,279 $31,073 6.0% -0.1% Kia $28,796 $25,988 $28,233 10.8% 2.0% Nissan $30,087 $28,470 $29,304 5.7% 2.7% Stellantis $43,903 $40,100 $42,713 9.5% 2.8% Subaru $30,701 $30,007 $30,616 2.3% 0.3% Toyota $35,135 $33,429 $34,890 5.1% 0.7% Volkswagen Group $43,870 $40,286 $43,358 8.9% 1.2% Industry $38,075 $35,709 $37,558 6.6% 1.4%

Incentive Spending

Manufacturer Feb 2021 Forecast Feb 2020 Actual Jan 2021 Actual YOY MOM BMW $4,497 $5,821 $5,177 -22.8% -13.1% Daimler $3,740 $6,246 $4,438 -40.1% -15.7% Ford $3,472 $4,918 $4,441 -29.4% -21.8% GM $4,710 $5,688 $4,944 -17.2% -4.7% Honda $2,290 $2,559 $2,363 -10.5% -3.1% Hyundai $2,205 $3,078 $2,558 -28.4% -13.8% Kia $2,825 $3,686 $2,999 -23.4% -5.8% Nissan $3,543 $4,749 $4,510 -25.4% -21.4% Stellantis $4,186 $5,093 $4,642 -17.8% -9.8% Subaru $1,401 $1,244 $1,505 12.6% -6.9% Toyota $2,363 $2,649 $2,616 -10.8% -9.7% Volkswagen Group $3,113 $4,435 $4,153 -29.8% -25.1% Industry $3,356 $4,177 $3,787 -19.7% -11.4%















Incentives as a Percentage of Average Transaction Price (ATP)

Manufacturer Feb 2021 Forecast Feb 2020 Actual Jan 2021 Actual YOY MOM BMW 7.5% 10.1% 8.9% -25.8% -16.0% Daimler 6.0% 10.2% 7.1% -41.7% -16.3% Ford 7.7% 11.6% 10.2% -33.3% -24.3% GM 11.0% 14.2% 11.8% -22.6% -6.4% Honda 7.3% 8.7% 7.6% -15.6% -3.4% Hyundai 7.1% 10.5% 8.2% -32.4% -13.7% Kia 9.8% 14.2% 10.6% -30.8% -7.6% Nissan 11.8% 16.7% 15.4% -29.4% -23.5% Stellantis 9.5% 12.7% 10.9% -24.9% -12.3% Subaru 4.6% 4.1% 4.9% 10.0% -7.2% Toyota 6.7% 7.9% 7.5% -15.1% -10.3% Volkswagen Group 7.1% 11.0% 9.6% -35.5% -25.9% Industry 8.8% 11.7% 10.1% -24.6% -12.6%















(Note: This forecast is based solely on TrueCar, Inc.'s analysis of industry sales trends and conditions and is not a projection of TrueCar, Inc.'s operations.)

About TrueCar

TrueCar is a leading automotive digital marketplace that enables car buyers to connect to our nationwide network of Certified Dealers. We are building the industry's most personalized and efficient car buying experience as we seek to bring more of the purchasing process online. Consumers who visit our marketplace will find a suite of vehicle discovery tools, price ratings, and market context on new and used cars – all with a clear view of what's a great deal. When they are ready, TrueCar will enable them to connect with a local Certified Dealer who shares in our belief that truth, transparency, and fairness are the foundation of a great car buying experience. As part of our marketplace, TrueCar powers car-buying programs for over 250 leading brands, including AARP, Sam's Club, and American Express. Nearly half of all new-car buyers engage with TrueCar powered sites, where they buy smarter and drive happier. TrueCar is headquartered in Santa Monica, California, with offices in Austin, Texas, and Boston, Massachusetts.

For more information, please visit www.truecar.com, and follow us on Facebook or Twitter. TrueCar media line: +1-844-469-8442 (US toll-free) | Email: [email protected]

