TrueCar Forecasts Total New Vehicle Sales up 36% for May 2021
Incentive Spend Expected to Dip Below $3,000
May 25, 2021, 10:00 ET
SANTA MONICA, Calif., May 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRUE), the most efficient and transparent online destination to find a car, forecasts total new vehicle sales will reach 1,509,221 units in May 2021, up 36% from a year ago and even with April 2021, when adjusted for the same number of selling days. This month's seasonally adjusted annualized rate (SAAR) for total light vehicle sales is an estimated 16.2 million, bouncing back from 12.1 million SAAR in May 2020. Excluding fleet sales, TrueCar expects U.S. retail deliveries of new cars and light trucks to be 1,379,623 units, an increase of 35% from a year ago and an increase of 2% from April 2021, when adjusted for the same number of selling days.
"May of last year was heavily impacted by the pandemic and doesn't provide a great compare. However, compared to May 2019 we expect retail sales to be up 9%. The global microchip shortage is putting pressure on the industry but we are seeing overwhelming demand continue to support historically strong retail sales," said Nick Woolard, Lead Industry Analyst at TrueCar.
"Vehicles are turning quickly, almost 4 weeks faster than what we saw during this period in 2019. It is a seller's market and consumers who find a vehicle they like will need to move quickly or risk losing out," added Woolard.
"May kicks off the summer sales period and this month we expect average incentive spend to be below $3,000. This is down nearly 30% from last year with all major manufacturers showing declines," said Valeri Tompkins, Senior Vice President of OEM Solutions at TrueCar. "With continued constraint on vehicle production, we expect incentives to remain low, at least throughout the summer."
Additional Insights (forecast by TrueCar):
- Total retail sales for May 2021 are expected to be up 35% from a year ago and up 2% from April 2021 when adjusted for the same number of selling days.
- Fleet sales for May 2021 are expected to be up 47% from a year ago and down 18% from April 2021 when adjusted for the same number of selling days.
- Incentive spend is down 29% from last year.
- Average transaction price is projected to be up 3% from a year ago and up 1% from April 2021.
- Total SAAR is expected to increase 34% from a year ago from 12.1 million units to 16.2 million units.
- Used vehicle sales for May 2021 are expected to reach 4.0 million, up 13% from a year ago and up 4% from April 2021.
- The average interest rate on new vehicles is 4.6% and the average interest rate on used vehicles is 7.6%.
- The average loan term on a new vehicle for April 2021 is 70 months and the average loan term on a used vehicle is 69 months.
May 2021 forecasts for the 13 largest manufacturers by volume.
For additional data, visit the TrueCar Newsroom.
|
Total Unit Sales
|
Manufacturer
|
May 2021 Forecast
|
May 2020 Actual
|
Apr 2021 Actual
|
YoY % Change
|
YoY % Change
|
MoM % Change
|
MoM % Change (Daily Selling Rate)
|
BMW
|
37,023
|
20,052
|
32,161
|
84.6%
|
84.6%
|
15.1%
|
15.1%
|
Daimler
|
25,719
|
20,958
|
24,754
|
22.7%
|
22.7%
|
3.9%
|
3.9%
|
Ford
|
164,142
|
154,775
|
197,063
|
6.1%
|
6.1%
|
-16.7%
|
-16.7%
|
GM
|
210,603
|
175,921
|
238,819
|
19.7%
|
19.7%
|
-11.8%
|
-11.8%
|
Honda
|
183,278
|
120,977
|
156,482
|
51.5%
|
51.5%
|
17.1%
|
17.1%
|
Hyundai
|
86,820
|
58,969
|
80,817
|
47.2%
|
47.2%
|
7.4%
|
7.4%
|
Kia
|
65,989
|
45,817
|
70,177
|
44.0%
|
44.0%
|
-6.0%
|
-6.0%
|
Nissan
|
102,905
|
65,349
|
99,132
|
57.5%
|
57.5%
|
3.8%
|
3.8%
|
Stellantis
|
162,221
|
137,119
|
166,012
|
18.3%
|
18.3%
|
-2.3%
|
-2.3%
|
Subaru
|
68,293
|
51,988
|
61,389
|
31.4%
|
31.4%
|
11.2%
|
11.2%
|
Tesla
|
20,149
|
8,150
|
16,600
|
147.2%
|
147.2%
|
21.4%
|
21.4%
|
Toyota
|
239,453
|
163,421
|
238,089
|
46.5%
|
46.5%
|
0.6%
|
0.6%
|
Volkswagen Group
|
66,753
|
42,205
|
71,336
|
58.2%
|
58.2%
|
-6.4%
|
-6.4%
|
Industry
|
1,509,221
|
1,111,723
|
1,512,158
|
35.8%
|
35.8%
|
-0.2%
|
-0.2%
|
Retail Unit Sales
|
Manufacturer
|
May 2021 Forecast
|
May 2020 Actual
|
Apr 2021 Actual
|
YoY % Change
|
YoY % Change
|
MoM % Change
|
MoM % Change (Daily Selling Rate)
|
BMW
|
36,213
|
19,689
|
31,611
|
83.9%
|
83.9%
|
14.6%
|
14.6%
|
Daimler
|
24,737
|
19,853
|
24,248
|
24.6%
|
24.6%
|
2.0%
|
2.0%
|
Ford
|
123,413
|
125,247
|
160,388
|
-1.5%
|
-1.5%
|
-23.1%
|
-23.1%
|
GM
|
184,386
|
156,023
|
207,913
|
18.2%
|
18.2%
|
-11.3%
|
-11.3%
|
Honda
|
181,267
|
120,034
|
155,826
|
51.0%
|
51.0%
|
16.3%
|
16.3%
|
Hyundai
|
84,470
|
57,629
|
78,433
|
46.6%
|
46.6%
|
7.7%
|
7.7%
|
Kia
|
65,085
|
44,651
|
67,566
|
45.8%
|
45.8%
|
-3.7%
|
-3.7%
|
Nissan
|
88,843
|
55,516
|
81,802
|
60.0%
|
60.0%
|
8.6%
|
8.6%
|
Stellantis
|
146,743
|
124,778
|
138,424
|
17.6%
|
17.6%
|
6.0%
|
6.0%
|
Subaru
|
66,622
|
50,496
|
59,100
|
31.9%
|
31.9%
|
12.7%
|
12.7%
|
Tesla
|
19,970
|
8,150
|
16,594
|
145.0%
|
145.0%
|
20.3%
|
20.3%
|
Toyota
|
224,127
|
157,125
|
209,846
|
42.6%
|
42.6%
|
6.8%
|
6.8%
|
Volkswagen Group
|
65,548
|
41,808
|
70,285
|
56.8%
|
56.8%
|
-6.7%
|
-6.7%
|
Industry
|
1,379,623
|
1,023,799
|
1,353,206
|
34.8%
|
34.8%
|
2.0%
|
2.0%
|
Fleet Unit Sales
|
Manufacturer
|
May 2021 Forecast
|
May 2020 Actual
|
Apr 2021 Actual
|
YoY % Change
|
YoY % Change
|
MoM % Change
|
MoM % Change (Daily Selling Rate)
|
BMW
|
810
|
363
|
550
|
123.2%
|
123.2%
|
47.2%
|
47.2%
|
Daimler
|
982
|
1,105
|
506
|
-11.1%
|
-11.1%
|
94.0%
|
94.0%
|
Ford
|
40,729
|
29,528
|
36,675
|
37.9%
|
37.9%
|
11.1%
|
11.1%
|
GM
|
26,217
|
19,898
|
30,906
|
31.8%
|
31.8%
|
-15.2%
|
-15.2%
|
Honda
|
2,011
|
943
|
656
|
113.3%
|
113.3%
|
206.4%
|
206.4%
|
Hyundai
|
2,350
|
1,340
|
2,384
|
75.4%
|
75.4%
|
-1.4%
|
-1.4%
|
Kia
|
904
|
1,166
|
2,611
|
-22.5%
|
-22.5%
|
-65.4%
|
-65.4%
|
Nissan
|
14,062
|
9,833
|
17,330
|
43.0%
|
43.0%
|
-18.9%
|
-18.9%
|
Stellantis
|
15,478
|
12,341
|
27,588
|
25.4%
|
25.4%
|
-43.9%
|
-43.9%
|
Subaru
|
1,672
|
1,492
|
2,289
|
12.0%
|
12.0%
|
-27.0%
|
-27.0%
|
Tesla
|
179
|
-
|
6
|
3062.3%
|
3062.3%
|
Toyota
|
15,326
|
6,296
|
28,243
|
143.4%
|
143.4%
|
-45.7%
|
-45.7%
|
Volkswagen Group
|
1,205
|
397
|
1,051
|
203.5%
|
203.5%
|
14.6%
|
14.6%
|
Industry
|
129,598
|
87,924
|
158,952
|
47.4%
|
47.4%
|
-18.5%
|
-18.5%
|
Fleet Penetration
|
Manufacturer
|
May 2021 Forecast
|
May 2020 Actual
|
Apr 2021 Actual
|
YoY % Change
|
MoM % Change
|
BMW
|
2.2%
|
1.8%
|
1.7%
|
20.9%
|
27.8%
|
Daimler
|
3.8%
|
5.3%
|
2.0%
|
-27.6%
|
86.7%
|
Ford
|
24.8%
|
19.1%
|
18.6%
|
30.1%
|
33.3%
|
GM
|
12.4%
|
11.3%
|
12.9%
|
10.1%
|
-3.8%
|
Honda
|
1.1%
|
0.8%
|
0.4%
|
40.8%
|
161.6%
|
Hyundai
|
2.7%
|
2.3%
|
3.0%
|
19.1%
|
-8.3%
|
Kia
|
1.4%
|
2.5%
|
3.7%
|
-46.2%
|
-63.2%
|
Nissan
|
13.7%
|
15.0%
|
17.5%
|
-9.2%
|
-21.8%
|
Stellantis
|
9.5%
|
9.0%
|
16.6%
|
6.0%
|
-42.6%
|
Subaru
|
2.4%
|
2.9%
|
3.7%
|
-14.7%
|
-34.3%
|
Tesla
|
0.9%
|
0.0%
|
0.0%
|
2505.4%
|
Toyota
|
6.4%
|
3.9%
|
11.9%
|
66.1%
|
-46.0%
|
Volkswagen Group
|
1.8%
|
0.9%
|
1.5%
|
91.9%
|
22.5%
|
Industry
|
8.6%
|
7.9%
|
10.5%
|
8.6%
|
-18.3%
|
Total Market Share
|
Manufacturer
|
May 2021 Forecast
|
May 2020 Actual
|
Apr 2021 Actual
|
BMW
|
2.5%
|
1.8%
|
2.1%
|
Daimler
|
1.7%
|
1.9%
|
1.6%
|
Ford
|
10.9%
|
13.9%
|
13.0%
|
GM
|
14.0%
|
15.8%
|
15.8%
|
Honda
|
12.1%
|
10.9%
|
10.3%
|
Hyundai
|
5.8%
|
5.3%
|
5.3%
|
Kia
|
4.4%
|
4.1%
|
4.6%
|
Nissan
|
6.8%
|
5.9%
|
6.6%
|
Stellantis
|
10.7%
|
12.3%
|
11.0%
|
Subaru
|
4.5%
|
4.7%
|
4.1%
|
Tesla
|
1.3%
|
0.7%
|
1.1%
|
Toyota
|
15.9%
|
14.7%
|
15.7%
|
Volkswagen Group
|
4.4%
|
3.8%
|
4.7%
|
95.0%
|
95.9%
|
96.1%
|
Retail Market Share
|
Manufacturer
|
May 2021 Forecast
|
May 2020 Actual
|
Apr 2021 Actual
|
BMW
|
2.6%
|
1.9%
|
2.3%
|
Daimler
|
1.8%
|
1.9%
|
1.8%
|
Ford
|
8.9%
|
12.2%
|
11.9%
|
GM
|
13.4%
|
15.2%
|
15.4%
|
Honda
|
13.1%
|
11.7%
|
11.5%
|
Hyundai
|
6.1%
|
5.6%
|
5.8%
|
Kia
|
4.7%
|
4.4%
|
5.0%
|
Nissan
|
6.4%
|
5.4%
|
6.0%
|
Stellantis
|
10.6%
|
12.2%
|
10.2%
|
Subaru
|
4.8%
|
4.9%
|
4.4%
|
Tesla
|
1.4%
|
0.8%
|
1.2%
|
Toyota
|
16.2%
|
15.3%
|
15.5%
|
Volkswagen Group
|
4.8%
|
4.1%
|
5.2%
|
95.1%
|
95.8%
|
96.2%
|
ATP
|
Manufacturer
|
May 2021 Forecast
|
May 2020 Actual
|
Apr 2021 Actual
|
YOY
|
MOM
|
BMW
|
$59,429
|
$60,467
|
$59,432
|
-1.7%
|
0.0%
|
Daimler
|
$61,377
|
$59,893
|
$61,105
|
2.5%
|
0.4%
|
Ford
|
$41,620
|
$43,531
|
$43,436
|
-4.4%
|
-4.2%
|
GM
|
$43,691
|
$39,899
|
$42,478
|
9.5%
|
2.9%
|
Honda
|
$31,597
|
$30,012
|
$31,564
|
5.3%
|
0.1%
|
Hyundai
|
$30,163
|
$28,606
|
$28,905
|
5.4%
|
4.4%
|
Kia
|
$28,592
|
$24,935
|
$28,244
|
14.7%
|
1.2%
|
Nissan
|
$30,822
|
$28,737
|
$30,211
|
7.3%
|
2.0%
|
Stellantis
|
$45,357
|
$42,013
|
$44,265
|
8.0%
|
2.5%
|
Subaru
|
$30,192
|
$30,532
|
$30,381
|
-1.1%
|
-0.6%
|
Toyota
|
$35,396
|
$34,626
|
$34,887
|
2.2%
|
1.5%
|
Volkswagen Group
|
$45,483
|
$41,572
|
$45,028
|
9.4%
|
1.0%
|
Industry
|
$37,584
|
$36,464
|
$37,350
|
3.1%
|
0.6%
|
$1,119.2
|
$233
|
Incentives
|
Manufacturer
|
May 2021 Forecast
|
May 2020 Actual
|
Apr 2021 Actual
|
YOY
|
MOM
|
BMW
|
$4,498
|
$6,272
|
$4,872
|
-28.3%
|
-7.7%
|
Daimler
|
$4,280
|
$6,822
|
$3,799
|
-37.3%
|
12.7%
|
Ford
|
$2,691
|
$4,426
|
$2,938
|
-39.2%
|
-8.4%
|
GM
|
$4,489
|
$5,815
|
$4,641
|
-22.8%
|
-3.3%
|
Honda
|
$2,064
|
$2,879
|
$2,285
|
-28.3%
|
-9.7%
|
Hyundai
|
$2,233
|
$2,663
|
$2,440
|
-16.2%
|
-8.5%
|
Kia
|
$2,425
|
$3,786
|
$2,570
|
-35.9%
|
-5.6%
|
Nissan
|
$3,514
|
$4,735
|
$3,781
|
-25.8%
|
-7.1%
|
Stellantis
|
$3,413
|
$5,410
|
$3,841
|
-36.9%
|
-11.2%
|
Subaru
|
$1,133
|
$1,745
|
$1,328
|
-35.1%
|
-14.7%
|
Toyota
|
$2,386
|
$2,836
|
$2,516
|
-15.9%
|
-5.2%
|
Volkswagen Group
|
$3,342
|
$4,491
|
$3,924
|
-25.6%
|
-14.8%
|
Industry
|
$2,959
|
$4,174
|
$3,234
|
-29.1%
|
-8.5%
|
-$1,215
|
-$274
|
Incentives as % of ATP
|
Manufacturer
|
May 2021 Forecast
|
May 2020 Actual
|
Apr 2021 Actual
|
YOY
|
MOM
|
BMW
|
7.6%
|
10.4%
|
8.2%
|
-27.0%
|
-7.7%
|
Daimler
|
7.0%
|
11.4%
|
6.2%
|
-38.8%
|
12.2%
|
Ford
|
6.5%
|
10.2%
|
6.8%
|
-36.4%
|
-4.4%
|
GM
|
10.3%
|
14.6%
|
10.9%
|
-29.5%
|
-6.0%
|
Honda
|
6.5%
|
9.6%
|
7.2%
|
-31.9%
|
-9.8%
|
Hyundai
|
7.4%
|
9.3%
|
8.4%
|
-20.5%
|
-12.3%
|
Kia
|
8.5%
|
15.2%
|
9.1%
|
-44.1%
|
-6.8%
|
Nissan
|
11.4%
|
16.5%
|
12.5%
|
-30.8%
|
-8.9%
|
Stellantis
|
7.5%
|
12.9%
|
8.7%
|
-41.6%
|
-13.3%
|
Subaru
|
3.8%
|
5.7%
|
4.4%
|
-34.3%
|
-14.1%
|
Toyota
|
6.7%
|
8.2%
|
7.2%
|
-17.7%
|
-6.6%
|
Volkswagen Group
|
7.3%
|
10.8%
|
8.7%
|
-32.0%
|
-15.7%
|
Industry
|
7.9%
|
11.4%
|
8.7%
|
-31.2%
|
-9.1%
|
Revenue
|
Manufacturer
|
May 2021 Forecast
|
May 2020 Actual
|
Apr 2021 Actual
|
YOY
|
MOM
|
Industry
|
$56,721,972,825
|
$40,538,287,402
|
$56,479,277,907
|
39.9%
|
0.4%
(Note: This forecast is based solely on TrueCar, Inc.'s analysis of industry sales trends and conditions and is not a projection of TrueCar, Inc.'s operations.)
About TrueCar
TrueCar is a leading automotive digital marketplace that enables car buyers to connect to our nationwide network of Certified Dealers. We are building the industry's most personalized and efficient car buying experience as we seek to bring more of the purchasing process online. Consumers who visit our marketplace will find a suite of vehicle discovery tools, price ratings, and market context on new and used cars – all with a clear view of what's a great deal. When they are ready, TrueCar will enable them to connect with a local Certified Dealer who shares in our belief that truth, transparency, and fairness are the foundation of a great car buying experience. As part of our marketplace, TrueCar powers car-buying programs for over 250 leading brands, including AARP, Sam's Club, and American Express. Nearly half of all new-car buyers engage with TrueCar powered sites, where they buy smarter and drive happier. TrueCar is headquartered in Santa Monica, California, with an office in Austin, Texas.
For more information, please visit www.truecar.com, and follow us on Facebook or Twitter. TrueCar media line: +1-844-469-8442 (US toll-free) | Email: [email protected]
