TrueCar Forecasts Total New Vehicle Sales up 36% for May 2021

Incentive Spend Expected to Dip Below $3,000

News provided by

TrueCar, Inc.

May 25, 2021, 10:00 ET

SANTA MONICA, Calif., May 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRUE), the most efficient and transparent online destination to find a car, forecasts total new vehicle sales will reach 1,509,221 units in May 2021, up 36% from a year ago and even with April 2021, when adjusted for the same number of selling days. This month's seasonally adjusted annualized rate (SAAR) for total light vehicle sales is an estimated 16.2 million, bouncing back from 12.1 million SAAR in May 2020. Excluding fleet sales, TrueCar expects U.S. retail deliveries of new cars and light trucks to be 1,379,623 units, an increase of 35% from a year ago and an increase of 2% from April 2021, when adjusted for the same number of selling days.

TrueCar May 2021 Sales Forecast
TrueCar May 2021 Sales Forecast

"May of last year was heavily impacted by the pandemic and doesn't provide a great compare.  However, compared to May 2019 we expect retail sales to be up 9%.  The global microchip shortage is putting pressure on the industry but we are seeing overwhelming demand continue to support historically strong retail sales," said Nick Woolard, Lead Industry Analyst at TrueCar.

"Vehicles are turning quickly, almost 4 weeks faster than what we saw during this period in 2019.  It is a seller's market and consumers who find a vehicle they like will need to move quickly or risk losing out," added Woolard.

"May kicks off the summer sales period and this month we expect average incentive spend to be below $3,000.  This is down nearly 30% from last year with all major manufacturers showing declines," said Valeri Tompkins, Senior Vice President of OEM Solutions at TrueCar. "With continued constraint on vehicle production, we expect incentives to remain low, at least throughout the summer."

Additional Insights (forecast by TrueCar):

  • Total retail sales for May 2021 are expected to be up 35% from a year ago and up 2% from April 2021 when adjusted for the same number of selling days.
  • Fleet sales for May 2021 are expected to be up 47% from a year ago and down 18% from April 2021 when adjusted for the same number of selling days.
  • Incentive spend is down 29% from last year.
  • Average transaction price is projected to be up 3% from a year ago and up 1% from April 2021.
  • Total SAAR is expected to increase 34% from a year ago from 12.1 million units to 16.2 million units.
  • Used vehicle sales for May 2021 are expected to reach 4.0 million, up 13% from a year ago and up 4% from April 2021.
  • The average interest rate on new vehicles is 4.6% and the average interest rate on used vehicles is 7.6%.
  • The average loan term on a new vehicle for April 2021 is 70 months and the average loan term on a used vehicle is 69 months.

May 2021 forecasts for the 13 largest manufacturers by volume.
For additional data, visit the TrueCar Newsroom.

Total Unit Sales

Manufacturer

May 2021 Forecast

May 2020 Actual

Apr 2021 Actual

YoY % Change

YoY % Change
(Daily Selling Rate)

MoM % Change

MoM % Change      (Daily Selling Rate)

BMW

37,023

20,052

32,161

84.6%

84.6%

15.1%

15.1%

Daimler

25,719

20,958

24,754

22.7%

22.7%

3.9%

3.9%

Ford

164,142

154,775

197,063

6.1%

6.1%

-16.7%

-16.7%

GM

210,603

175,921

238,819

19.7%

19.7%

-11.8%

-11.8%

Honda

183,278

120,977

156,482

51.5%

51.5%

17.1%

17.1%

Hyundai

86,820

58,969

80,817

47.2%

47.2%

7.4%

7.4%

Kia

65,989

45,817

70,177

44.0%

44.0%

-6.0%

-6.0%

Nissan

102,905

65,349

99,132

57.5%

57.5%

3.8%

3.8%

Stellantis

162,221

137,119

166,012

18.3%

18.3%

-2.3%

-2.3%

Subaru

68,293

51,988

61,389

31.4%

31.4%

11.2%

11.2%

Tesla

20,149

8,150

16,600

147.2%

147.2%

21.4%

21.4%

Toyota

239,453

163,421

238,089

46.5%

46.5%

0.6%

0.6%

Volkswagen Group

66,753

42,205

71,336

58.2%

58.2%

-6.4%

-6.4%

Industry

1,509,221

1,111,723

1,512,158

35.8%

35.8%

-0.2%

-0.2%
















Retail Unit Sales

Manufacturer

May 2021 Forecast

May 2020 Actual

Apr 2021 Actual

YoY % Change

YoY % Change
(Daily Selling Rate)

MoM % Change

MoM % Change      (Daily Selling Rate)

BMW

36,213

19,689

31,611

83.9%

83.9%

14.6%

14.6%

Daimler

24,737

19,853

24,248

24.6%

24.6%

2.0%

2.0%

Ford

123,413

125,247

160,388

-1.5%

-1.5%

-23.1%

-23.1%

GM

184,386

156,023

207,913

18.2%

18.2%

-11.3%

-11.3%

Honda

181,267

120,034

155,826

51.0%

51.0%

16.3%

16.3%

Hyundai

84,470

57,629

78,433

46.6%

46.6%

7.7%

7.7%

Kia

65,085

44,651

67,566

45.8%

45.8%

-3.7%

-3.7%

Nissan

88,843

55,516

81,802

60.0%

60.0%

8.6%

8.6%

Stellantis

146,743

124,778

138,424

17.6%

17.6%

6.0%

6.0%

Subaru

66,622

50,496

59,100

31.9%

31.9%

12.7%

12.7%

Tesla

19,970

8,150

16,594

145.0%

145.0%

20.3%

20.3%

Toyota

224,127

157,125

209,846

42.6%

42.6%

6.8%

6.8%

Volkswagen Group

65,548

41,808

70,285

56.8%

56.8%

-6.7%

-6.7%

Industry

1,379,623

1,023,799

1,353,206

34.8%

34.8%

2.0%

2.0%
















Fleet Unit Sales

Manufacturer

May 2021 Forecast

May 2020 Actual

Apr 2021 Actual

YoY % Change

YoY % Change
(Daily Selling Rate)

MoM % Change

MoM % Change      (Daily Selling Rate)

BMW

810

363

550

123.2%

123.2%

47.2%

47.2%

Daimler

982

1,105

506

-11.1%

-11.1%

94.0%

94.0%

Ford

40,729

29,528

36,675

37.9%

37.9%

11.1%

11.1%

GM

26,217

19,898

30,906

31.8%

31.8%

-15.2%

-15.2%

Honda

2,011

943

656

113.3%

113.3%

206.4%

206.4%

Hyundai

2,350

1,340

2,384

75.4%

75.4%

-1.4%

-1.4%

Kia

904

1,166

2,611

-22.5%

-22.5%

-65.4%

-65.4%

Nissan

14,062

9,833

17,330

43.0%

43.0%

-18.9%

-18.9%

Stellantis

15,478

12,341

27,588

25.4%

25.4%

-43.9%

-43.9%

Subaru

1,672

1,492

2,289

12.0%

12.0%

-27.0%

-27.0%

Tesla

179

-

6

3062.3%

3062.3%

Toyota

15,326

6,296

28,243

143.4%

143.4%

-45.7%

-45.7%

Volkswagen Group

1,205

397

1,051

203.5%

203.5%

14.6%

14.6%

Industry

129,598

87,924

158,952

47.4%

47.4%

-18.5%

-18.5%
















Fleet Penetration

Manufacturer

May 2021 Forecast

May 2020 Actual

Apr 2021 Actual

YoY % Change

MoM % Change

BMW

2.2%

1.8%

1.7%

20.9%

27.8%

Daimler

3.8%

5.3%

2.0%

-27.6%

86.7%

Ford

24.8%

19.1%

18.6%

30.1%

33.3%

GM

12.4%

11.3%

12.9%

10.1%

-3.8%

Honda

1.1%

0.8%

0.4%

40.8%

161.6%

Hyundai

2.7%

2.3%

3.0%

19.1%

-8.3%

Kia

1.4%

2.5%

3.7%

-46.2%

-63.2%

Nissan

13.7%

15.0%

17.5%

-9.2%

-21.8%

Stellantis

9.5%

9.0%

16.6%

6.0%

-42.6%

Subaru

2.4%

2.9%

3.7%

-14.7%

-34.3%

Tesla

0.9%

0.0%

0.0%

2505.4%

Toyota

6.4%

3.9%

11.9%

66.1%

-46.0%

Volkswagen Group

1.8%

0.9%

1.5%

91.9%

22.5%

Industry

8.6%

7.9%

10.5%

8.6%

-18.3%

















Total Market Share



Manufacturer

May 2021 Forecast

May 2020 Actual

Apr 2021 Actual



BMW

2.5%

1.8%

2.1%



Daimler

1.7%

1.9%

1.6%



Ford

10.9%

13.9%

13.0%



GM

14.0%

15.8%

15.8%



Honda

12.1%

10.9%

10.3%



Hyundai

5.8%

5.3%

5.3%



Kia

4.4%

4.1%

4.6%



Nissan

6.8%

5.9%

6.6%



Stellantis

10.7%

12.3%

11.0%



Subaru

4.5%

4.7%

4.1%



Tesla

1.3%

0.7%

1.1%



Toyota

15.9%

14.7%

15.7%



Volkswagen Group

4.4%

3.8%

4.7%




95.0%

95.9%

96.1%











Retail Market Share



Manufacturer

May 2021 Forecast

May 2020 Actual

Apr 2021 Actual



BMW

2.6%

1.9%

2.3%



Daimler

1.8%

1.9%

1.8%



Ford

8.9%

12.2%

11.9%



GM

13.4%

15.2%

15.4%



Honda

13.1%

11.7%

11.5%



Hyundai

6.1%

5.6%

5.8%



Kia

4.7%

4.4%

5.0%



Nissan

6.4%

5.4%

6.0%



Stellantis

10.6%

12.2%

10.2%



Subaru

4.8%

4.9%

4.4%



Tesla

1.4%

0.8%

1.2%



Toyota

16.2%

15.3%

15.5%



Volkswagen Group

4.8%

4.1%

5.2%




95.1%

95.8%

96.2%











ATP



Manufacturer

May 2021 Forecast

May 2020 Actual

Apr 2021 Actual

YOY

MOM

BMW

$59,429

$60,467

$59,432

-1.7%

0.0%

Daimler

$61,377

$59,893

$61,105

2.5%

0.4%

Ford

$41,620

$43,531

$43,436

-4.4%

-4.2%

GM

$43,691

$39,899

$42,478

9.5%

2.9%

Honda

$31,597

$30,012

$31,564

5.3%

0.1%

Hyundai

$30,163

$28,606

$28,905

5.4%

4.4%

Kia

$28,592

$24,935

$28,244

14.7%

1.2%

Nissan

$30,822

$28,737

$30,211

7.3%

2.0%

Stellantis

$45,357

$42,013

$44,265

8.0%

2.5%

Subaru

$30,192

$30,532

$30,381

-1.1%

-0.6%

Toyota

$35,396

$34,626

$34,887

2.2%

1.5%

Volkswagen Group

$45,483

$41,572

$45,028

9.4%

1.0%

Industry

$37,584

$36,464

$37,350

3.1%

0.6%


$1,119.2

$233



Incentives



Manufacturer

May 2021 Forecast

May 2020 Actual

Apr 2021 Actual

YOY

MOM

BMW

$4,498

$6,272

$4,872

-28.3%

-7.7%

Daimler

$4,280

$6,822

$3,799

-37.3%

12.7%

Ford

$2,691

$4,426

$2,938

-39.2%

-8.4%

GM

$4,489

$5,815

$4,641

-22.8%

-3.3%

Honda

$2,064

$2,879

$2,285

-28.3%

-9.7%

Hyundai

$2,233

$2,663

$2,440

-16.2%

-8.5%

Kia

$2,425

$3,786

$2,570

-35.9%

-5.6%

Nissan

$3,514

$4,735

$3,781

-25.8%

-7.1%

Stellantis

$3,413

$5,410

$3,841

-36.9%

-11.2%

Subaru

$1,133

$1,745

$1,328

-35.1%

-14.7%

Toyota

$2,386

$2,836

$2,516

-15.9%

-5.2%

Volkswagen Group

$3,342

$4,491

$3,924

-25.6%

-14.8%

Industry

$2,959

$4,174

$3,234

-29.1%

-8.5%


-$1,215

-$274



Incentives as % of ATP



Manufacturer

May 2021 Forecast

May 2020 Actual

Apr 2021 Actual

YOY

MOM

BMW

7.6%

10.4%

8.2%

-27.0%

-7.7%

Daimler

7.0%

11.4%

6.2%

-38.8%

12.2%

Ford

6.5%

10.2%

6.8%

-36.4%

-4.4%

GM

10.3%

14.6%

10.9%

-29.5%

-6.0%

Honda

6.5%

9.6%

7.2%

-31.9%

-9.8%

Hyundai

7.4%

9.3%

8.4%

-20.5%

-12.3%

Kia

8.5%

15.2%

9.1%

-44.1%

-6.8%

Nissan

11.4%

16.5%

12.5%

-30.8%

-8.9%

Stellantis

7.5%

12.9%

8.7%

-41.6%

-13.3%

Subaru

3.8%

5.7%

4.4%

-34.3%

-14.1%

Toyota

6.7%

8.2%

7.2%

-17.7%

-6.6%

Volkswagen Group

7.3%

10.8%

8.7%

-32.0%

-15.7%

Industry

7.9%

11.4%

8.7%

-31.2%

-9.1%









Revenue



Manufacturer

May 2021 Forecast

May 2020 Actual

Apr 2021 Actual

YOY

MOM

Industry

$56,721,972,825

$40,538,287,402

$56,479,277,907

39.9%

0.4%

(Note: This forecast is based solely on TrueCar, Inc.'s analysis of industry sales trends and conditions and is not a projection of TrueCar, Inc.'s operations.)

About TrueCar

TrueCar is a leading automotive digital marketplace that enables car buyers to connect to our nationwide network of Certified Dealers. We are building the industry's most personalized and efficient car buying experience as we seek to bring more of the purchasing process online. Consumers who visit our marketplace will find a suite of vehicle discovery tools, price ratings, and market context on new and used cars – all with a clear view of what's a great deal. When they are ready, TrueCar will enable them to connect with a local Certified Dealer who shares in our belief that truth, transparency, and fairness are the foundation of a great car buying experience. As part of our marketplace, TrueCar powers car-buying programs for over 250 leading brands, including AARP, Sam's Club, and American Express. Nearly half of all new-car buyers engage with TrueCar powered sites, where they buy smarter and drive happier. TrueCar is headquartered in Santa Monica, California, with an office in Austin, Texas.

For more information, please visit www.truecar.com, and follow us on Facebook or Twitter. TrueCar media line: +1-844-469-8442 (US toll-free) | Email: [email protected]   

SOURCE TrueCar, Inc.

Related Links

https://www.truecar.com

Also from this source

TrueCar Shares Best Cash, Lease and Finance Deals on New Vehicles ...

TrueCar Partners with DAV True Patriot Salute to Honor Service...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics