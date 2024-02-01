TrueCar Marketing Solutions Helps Dealers Conquest New Customers, Drive Service Revenue, and More

TrueCar drives purchase-ready customers to dealerships through customized broad and targeted marketing tactics

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Feb. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRUE), the easiest, most efficient, and transparent online destination for buying and selling new and used vehicles, today announced TrueCar Marketing Solutions, a suite of solutions backed by unsurpassed consumer data designed to help dealers engage customers outside their current reach, bringing them through the purchase process and maximizing their lifetime value. TrueCar Marketing Solutions utilizes billions of data points from high-intent car buyers on TrueCar.com and 550+ other car buying websites that the company operates across its affinity network.

"TrueCar knows how to cultivate engaged active car shoppers who are one to two weeks away from purchasing their next vehicle," said TrueCar President and CEO Jantoon Reigersman. "The data we capture from 9 million in-market, low funnel car shoppers who visit our site each month, will be used to create individualized marketing solutions to drive more sales and service revenue for our Certified Dealers."

The company will use its first-party data and agency-level marketing expertise to help drive more highly qualified shoppers to dealers' websites, reduce their operating cost, increase margin, generate incremental sales with faster time to sale, and maximize their marketing dollars with a suite of services including:

Co-branding opportunities aligning dealer brands with TrueCar and some of its top affinity partners including Fortune 500 companies

Targeting and retargeting shoppers with relevant messages across the buying journey

Enhanced sponsored vehicle ad listings for new and used vehicles

A Rankings Recommender that gives dealers an opportunity to own new vehicle suggestions offered to shoppers

The opportunity for dealers to highlight their store and inventory on TrueCar's homepage

Space on TrueCar's vehicle display page to promote a dealership and their direct contact information

Conquest marketing that uses TrueCar data to place relevant inventory in front of shoppers looking at similar vehicles online

Advertising program strategy and management across channels such as email, digital platforms like Meta and Google, and even direct mail

Retention programs to help drive service appointments and encourage repeat business

"While large advertising platforms like Meta, Google and others tout their ability to get dealers in front of car shoppers, their data is built for the widest reach to maximize advertising spend with them," Reigersman said. "Conversely, the data we provide our dealer partners is constantly refreshed and curated for each dealership to target the right conquestable shopper who has a higher probability of purchasing from them. We maximize returns, not ad revenue."

TrueCar invites dealers attending the 2024 National Automobile Dealers Association Show in Las Vegas, Feb. 2-4, to visit their display booth located at 1421W in the Las Vegas Convention Center's West Hall where they can learn more about the company's customized marketing services.

Those who visit TrueCar's NADA display will have a chance to win $100K in marketing spend and free Marketing Solutions services customized to the specific promotional needs of the winner's dealership.

TrueCar Wholesale Exchange Powered by Turn

With more innovation on the way, Reigersman contends there has never been a better time to become a TrueCar Certified Dealer.

For example, TrueCar Wholesale Solutions, a TrueCar owned subsidiary designed to help generate precise valuation data for consumer-to-dealer sales and remote trade ins, partnered with Turn Automotive to create a digital wholesale app that helps mitigate losses with a warranty covered by Turn.

"TrueCar Wholesale Exchange Powered by Turn provides dealers with confidence that when they accept a customer's trade in that they will be able to move the used vehicle through our exchange marketplace" he said. "That formula helps consumers benefit with better deals since participating dealers have greater incentive to accept trade ins and provides TrueCar dealers with a trade-in process with more attractive offers."

"Turn Automotive provides TrueCar Wholesale Solutions with the back end services required to operate a wholesale acquisition and liquidation process that dealers can use to win trades and sell more cars," said Turn Founder Marc Steiner.

"Digital wholesale options are more important than ever," he explained. "Whether you are a small dealership or franchise group, TrueCar Wholesale Exchange Powered by Turn can help power inventory acquisition, vehicle disposition, and overall wholesale needs."

