TrueCar Refocuses Strategy to Drive Profitability and Strengthen Dealer Partnerships

TrueCar+, TrueCar Marketing Solutions, and TrueCar Wholesale Solutions initiatives curtailed as company integrates learnings into core platform and retools for next phase

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Feb. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TrueCar, one of the most recognized and trusted automotive brands, today announced that effective immediately it will shift its focus away from three initiatives: TrueCar+, TrueCar Marketing Solutions ("TCMS"), and TrueCar Wholesale Solutions ("TCWS"). These decisions reflect the company's post-acquisition priorities of delivering sustainable profitability and reinforcing TrueCar's role as a platform that supports dealers and customers.

"These initiatives produced meaningful technology, insight, and learning, and the work behind them was solid and valuable," said Scott Painter , Founder and Chief Executive Officer of TrueCar. "While they are not aligned with where we are taking the core business, we may seek to monetize that intellectual property, including exploring the sale of all or components of TrueCar+ and the entire TCMS business. TrueCar is not a dealer. We do not sell cars. Our role is to connect consumers with trusted dealers and help those dealers operate more efficiently."

TrueCar+

TrueCar+ was developed to enable an end-to-end digital vehicle transaction online. Going forward, select functionalities will be integrated into TrueCar's core platform to help dealers qualify customers earlier, streamline paperwork, reduce friction in the sales process, and improve overall transaction efficiency. The focus will be providing resources to dealer partners to keep them at the center of the transaction.

TrueCar Marketing Solutions ("TCMS")

TrueCar Marketing Solutions leverages TrueCar's in-market audience and data to offer marketing and advertising solutions to dealers and other automotive industry participants. TrueCar plans to repurpose these capabilities to support impression-based advertising and promotional opportunities on its platform. These offerings will allow dealers, automakers, and other industry partners to engage consumers without being tied exclusively to a specific vehicle listing.

TrueCar Wholesale Solutions ("TCWS") and "Sell Your Car"

TrueCar Wholesale Solutions, Inc, TrueCar's wholesale subsidiary that has historically powered TrueCar's consumer-facing "Sell Your Car" product, supported scenarios where vehicles were sold directly to TCWS or through a wholesale process supported by the platform. TCWS will not continue buying or holding vehicles. Selling or trading in an existing vehicle remains a critical step in the car-buying journey, with approximately 75% of buyers needing to resolve that step before completing a purchase. Going forward, TrueCar will focus on supporting dealers with functionality to facilitate the trade-in experience, without TCWS acting as a wholesale buyer or seller.

Re-Focusing the Company for Execution

As part of this strategic shift, TrueCar is retooling the organization to align its teams, resources, and priorities around its dealer- and customer-centric strategy. While the initiatives noted above contributed meaningful capabilities and learning, they are not delivering the results required in their current form.

This strategic pivot does not automatically determine outcomes for employees or external partners currently involved in these initiatives. As it moves forward, TrueCar will focus on thoughtfully aligning people and partnerships to the company's most critical priorities. The sunsetting of these and any other de-emphasized initiatives will be accomplished in a methodical and disciplined way.

"These changes are about simplification, discipline, and focus," Painter said. "The work done across these initiatives addressed some of the hardest problems in automotive retail, and we will apply those learnings to build a stronger, more efficient platform for dealers and consumers alike."

About TrueCar

TrueCar is a leading digital automotive platform that uses technology to help car buyers save time and money through a nationwide network of Certified Dealers. Founded in 2005 by Scott Painter, TrueCar was built on the belief that serving membership and affinity organizations central to the car-buying process, including lenders, insurers, and dealers, enables a more valuable auto-buying experience for new and used vehicles. As part of its platform, TrueCar powers auto-buying programs for over 250 leading brands, including Sam's Club, AAA, and more than 100 credit unions.

SOURCE TrueCar.com