TrueCar Releases Analysis of March and First Quarter Industry Sales

Mar 29, 2023, 14:07 ET
Fleet sales are at their highest in three years
SANTA MONICA, Calif., March 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRUE), the easiest, most efficient and transparent online destination for buying and selling new and used vehicles, expects total new vehicle industry sales to reach 1,356,762 units in March 2023, up 7% from a year ago and up 4% from February 2023, when adjusted for the same number of selling days. This month's seasonally adjusted annualized rate (SAAR) for total light vehicle industry sales is an estimated 14.7 million, up 8.5% from March 2022. Excluding fleet sales, TrueCar expects U.S. retail deliveries of new cars and light trucks to be 1,131,166 units, up 3% from a year ago and up 2% from February 2023.
"While we're seeing a modest recovery in retail sales, a key focal point this month will be the return of fleet sales," said Zack Krelle, Industry Analyst at TrueCar. "Fleet growth has outpaced the retail side as manufacturers find willing and capable commercial buyers. Unit volume and share of sales are on pace to return to pre-pandemic levels. Nissan is expected to be a large contributor to fleet sales this month as they close out their fiscal year."
"Honda sales are tracking to be their best result in a year and a half," said Justin Colon, Vice President of OEM Solutions at TrueCar. "They've been able to balance an inventory recovery while keeping their portfolio fresh with new model introductions in critical segments."
Additional March Industry Insights (from TrueCar):
- Total sales for March 2023 are expected to be up 7% from a year ago and up 4% from February 2023 when adjusted for the same number of selling days.
- Fleet sales for March 2023 are expected to be up 31% from a year ago and up 13.5% from February 2023 when adjusted for the same number of selling days.
- Average transaction price for new vehicles is projected to be up 5.6% from a year ago and even with February 2023.
- Total SAAR is expected to be up 8.5% from a year ago at about 14.7 million units.
- Used vehicle sales for March 2023 are expected to reach 3.4 million, down 3% from a year ago and up 6% from February 2023.
- The average interest rate on new vehicles is 6.97%, on par with February 2023 and the average interest rate on used vehicles is 11%.
- The average loan term on a new vehicle for March 2023 is about 69 months and the average loan term on a used vehicle is about 70 months.
- Quarterly average transaction price is projected to be up 4% from a year ago and about the same as Q4 2022.
- Quarterly incentive spend is down 9% from a year ago and up 27% from Q4 2022.
|
Total Unit Sales
|
Manufacturer
|
Mar 2023 Forecast
|
Mar 2022 Actual
|
Feb 2023 Actual
|
YoY % Change
|
YoY % Change
|
MoM % Change
|
MoM % Change
|
BMW
|
32,455
|
30,561
|
26,808
|
6.2 %
|
6.2 %
|
21.1 %
|
7.6 %
|
Daimler
|
28,745
|
28,764
|
26,624
|
-0.1 %
|
-0.1 %
|
8.0 %
|
-4.0 %
|
Ford
|
166,606
|
158,500
|
156,377
|
5.1 %
|
5.1 %
|
6.5 %
|
-5.3 %
|
GM
|
225,784
|
204,829
|
185,560
|
10.2 %
|
10.2 %
|
21.7 %
|
8.2 %
|
Honda
|
114,503
|
108,075
|
83,247
|
5.9 %
|
5.9 %
|
37.5 %
|
22.3 %
|
Hyundai
|
75,498
|
63,983
|
61,252
|
18.0 %
|
18.0 %
|
23.3 %
|
9.6 %
|
Kia
|
69,784
|
59,524
|
60,859
|
17.2 %
|
17.2 %
|
14.7 %
|
1.9 %
|
Nissan
|
99,089
|
79,665
|
72,393
|
24.4 %
|
24.4 %
|
36.9 %
|
21.7 %
|
Stellantis
|
135,681
|
143,376
|
119,770
|
-5.4 %
|
-5.4 %
|
13.3 %
|
0.7 %
|
Subaru
|
52,541
|
43,322
|
45,790
|
21.3 %
|
21.3 %
|
14.7 %
|
2.0 %
|
Tesla
|
62,145
|
47,953
|
60,325
|
29.6 %
|
29.6 %
|
3.0 %
|
-8.4 %
|
Toyota
|
170,462
|
195,271
|
157,697
|
-12.7 %
|
-12.7 %
|
8.1 %
|
-3.9 %
|
Volkswagen Group
|
54,387
|
39,262
|
47,381
|
38.5 %
|
38.5 %
|
14.8 %
|
2.0 %
|
Industry
|
1,356,762
|
1,264,300
|
1,160,877
|
7.3 %
|
7.3 %
|
16.9 %
|
3.9 %
|
Retail Unit Sales
|
Manufacturer
|
Mar 2023 Forecast
|
Mar 2022 Actual
|
Feb 2023 Actual
|
YoY % Change
|
YoY % Change
|
MoM % Change
|
MoM % Change
|
BMW
|
29,496
|
29,977
|
25,052
|
-1.6 %
|
-1.6 %
|
17.7 %
|
4.7 %
|
Daimler
|
25,904
|
27,443
|
25,169
|
-5.6 %
|
-5.6 %
|
2.9 %
|
-8.5 %
|
Ford
|
119,978
|
118,539
|
109,733
|
1.2 %
|
1.2 %
|
9.3 %
|
-2.8 %
|
GM
|
173,276
|
163,021
|
153,473
|
6.3 %
|
6.3 %
|
12.9 %
|
0.4 %
|
Honda
|
113,336
|
104,176
|
81,868
|
8.8 %
|
8.8 %
|
38.4 %
|
23.1 %
|
Hyundai
|
71,675
|
63,319
|
53,035
|
13.2 %
|
13.2 %
|
35.1 %
|
20.1 %
|
Kia
|
66,530
|
53,572
|
56,870
|
24.2 %
|
24.2 %
|
17.0 %
|
4.0 %
|
Nissan
|
70,193
|
64,109
|
60,090
|
9.5 %
|
9.5 %
|
16.8 %
|
3.8 %
|
Stellantis
|
93,641
|
113,098
|
85,170
|
-17.2 %
|
-17.2 %
|
9.9 %
|
-2.3 %
|
Subaru
|
51,000
|
41,963
|
43,436
|
21.5 %
|
21.5 %
|
17.4 %
|
4.4 %
|
Tesla
|
55,160
|
47,447
|
52,555
|
16.3 %
|
16.3 %
|
5.0 %
|
-6.7 %
|
Toyota
|
152,631
|
174,182
|
145,354
|
-12.4 %
|
-12.4 %
|
5.0 %
|
-6.7 %
|
Volkswagen Group
|
47,449
|
38,135
|
44,078
|
24.4 %
|
24.4 %
|
7.6 %
|
-4.3 %
|
Industry
|
1,131,166
|
1,094,894
|
983,735
|
3.3 %
|
3.3 %
|
15.0 %
|
2.2 %
|
Fleet Unit Sales
|
Manufacturer
|
Mar 2023 Forecast
|
Mar 2022 Actual
|
Feb 2023 Actual
|
YoY % Change
|
YoY % Change
|
MoM % Change
|
MoM % Change
|
BMW
|
2,959
|
584
|
1,756
|
406.3 %
|
406.3 %
|
68.5 %
|
49.8 %
|
Daimler
|
2,841
|
1,321
|
1,455
|
115.1 %
|
115.1 %
|
95.3 %
|
73.6 %
|
Ford
|
46,628
|
39,961
|
46,644
|
16.7 %
|
16.7 %
|
0.0 %
|
-11.1 %
|
GM
|
52,508
|
41,808
|
32,087
|
25.6 %
|
25.6 %
|
63.6 %
|
45.5 %
|
Honda
|
1,167
|
3,899
|
1,379
|
-70.1 %
|
-70.1 %
|
-15.4 %
|
-24.8 %
|
Hyundai
|
3,823
|
664
|
8,217
|
475.7 %
|
475.7 %
|
-53.5 %
|
-58.6 %
|
Kia
|
3,254
|
5,952
|
3,989
|
-45.3 %
|
-45.3 %
|
-18.4 %
|
-27.5 %
|
Nissan
|
28,896
|
15,556
|
12,303
|
85.8 %
|
85.8 %
|
134.9 %
|
108.8 %
|
Stellantis
|
42,040
|
30,278
|
34,600
|
38.8 %
|
38.8 %
|
21.5 %
|
8.0 %
|
Subaru
|
1,541
|
1,359
|
2,354
|
13.4 %
|
13.4 %
|
-34.5 %
|
-41.8 %
|
Tesla
|
6,985
|
506
|
7,770
|
1279.4 %
|
1279.4 %
|
-10.1 %
|
-20.1 %
|
Toyota
|
17,831
|
21,089
|
12,343
|
-15.4 %
|
-15.4 %
|
44.5 %
|
28.4 %
|
Volkswagen Group
|
6,938
|
1,127
|
3,303
|
515.9 %
|
515.9 %
|
110.1 %
|
86.7 %
|
Industry
|
221,630
|
169,208
|
173,600
|
31.0 %
|
31.0 %
|
27.7 %
|
13.5 %
|
Fleet Penetration
|
Manufacturer
|
Mar 2023 Forecast
|
Mar 2022 Actual
|
Feb 2023 Actual
|
YoY % Change
|
MoM % Change
|
BMW
|
9.1 %
|
1.9 %
|
6.6 %
|
376.7 %
|
39.2 %
|
Daimler
|
9.9 %
|
4.6 %
|
5.5 %
|
115.3 %
|
80.9 %
|
Ford
|
28.0 %
|
25.2 %
|
29.8 %
|
11.0 %
|
-6.2 %
|
GM
|
23.3 %
|
20.4 %
|
17.3 %
|
13.9 %
|
34.5 %
|
Honda
|
1.0 %
|
3.6 %
|
1.7 %
|
-71.7 %
|
-38.5 %
|
Hyundai
|
5.1 %
|
1.0 %
|
13.4 %
|
387.9 %
|
-62.3 %
|
Kia
|
4.7 %
|
10.0 %
|
6.6 %
|
-53.4 %
|
-28.9 %
|
Nissan
|
29.2 %
|
19.5 %
|
17.0 %
|
49.3 %
|
71.6 %
|
Stellantis
|
31.0 %
|
21.1 %
|
28.9 %
|
46.7 %
|
7.3 %
|
Subaru
|
2.9 %
|
3.1 %
|
5.1 %
|
-6.5 %
|
-43.0 %
|
Tesla
|
11.2 %
|
1.1 %
|
12.9 %
|
964.4 %
|
-12.7 %
|
Toyota
|
10.5 %
|
10.8 %
|
7.8 %
|
-3.1 %
|
33.6 %
|
Volkswagen Group
|
12.8 %
|
2.9 %
|
7.0 %
|
344.6 %
|
83.0 %
|
Industry
|
16.3 %
|
13.4 %
|
15.0 %
|
22.1 %
|
9.2 %
|
Total Market Share
|
Manufacturer
|
Mar 2023 Forecast
|
Mar 2022 Actual
|
Feb 2023 Actual
|
BMW
|
2.4 %
|
2.4 %
|
2.3 %
|
Daimler
|
2.1 %
|
2.3 %
|
2.3 %
|
Ford
|
12.3 %
|
12.5 %
|
13.5 %
|
GM
|
16.6 %
|
16.2 %
|
16.0 %
|
Honda
|
8.4 %
|
8.5 %
|
7.2 %
|
Hyundai
|
5.6 %
|
5.1 %
|
5.3 %
|
Kia
|
5.1 %
|
4.7 %
|
5.2 %
|
Nissan
|
7.3 %
|
6.3 %
|
6.2 %
|
Stellantis
|
10.0 %
|
11.3 %
|
10.3 %
|
Subaru
|
3.9 %
|
3.4 %
|
3.9 %
|
Tesla
|
4.6 %
|
3.8 %
|
5.2 %
|
Toyota
|
12.6 %
|
15.4 %
|
13.6 %
|
Volkswagen Group
|
4.0 %
|
3.1 %
|
4.1 %
|
94.9 %
|
95.2 %
|
95.1 %
|
Retail Market Share
|
Manufacturer
|
Mar 2023 Forecast
|
Mar 2022 Actual
|
Feb 2023 Actual
|
BMW
|
2.6 %
|
2.7 %
|
2.5 %
|
Daimler
|
2.3 %
|
2.5 %
|
2.6 %
|
Ford
|
10.6 %
|
10.8 %
|
11.2 %
|
GM
|
15.3 %
|
14.9 %
|
15.6 %
|
Honda
|
10.0 %
|
9.5 %
|
8.3 %
|
Hyundai
|
6.3 %
|
5.8 %
|
5.4 %
|
Kia
|
5.9 %
|
4.9 %
|
5.8 %
|
Nissan
|
6.2 %
|
5.9 %
|
6.1 %
|
Stellantis
|
8.3 %
|
10.3 %
|
8.7 %
|
Subaru
|
4.5 %
|
3.8 %
|
4.4 %
|
Tesla
|
4.9 %
|
4.3 %
|
5.3 %
|
Toyota
|
13.5 %
|
15.9 %
|
14.8 %
|
Volkswagen Group
|
4.2 %
|
3.5 %
|
4.5 %
|
94.6 %
|
94.9 %
|
95.1 %
|
ATP
|
Manufacturer
|
Mar 2023 Forecast
|
Mar 2022 Actual
|
Feb 2023 Actual
|
YOY
|
MOM
|
BMW
|
$68,392
|
$65,608
|
$69,659
|
4.2 %
|
-1.8 %
|
Daimler
|
$79,502
|
$71,290
|
$78,472
|
11.5 %
|
1.3 %
|
Ford
|
$52,995
|
$46,933
|
$54,193
|
12.9 %
|
-2.2 %
|
GM
|
$52,620
|
$49,901
|
$50,845
|
5.4 %
|
3.5 %
|
Honda
|
$38,506
|
$37,830
|
$38,008
|
1.8 %
|
1.3 %
|
Hyundai
|
$36,541
|
$36,402
|
$37,351
|
0.4 %
|
-2.2 %
|
Kia
|
$34,108
|
$34,573
|
$34,035
|
-1.3 %
|
0.2 %
|
Nissan
|
$37,718
|
$34,511
|
$38,202
|
9.3 %
|
-1.3 %
|
Stellantis
|
$55,112
|
$52,890
|
$54,994
|
4.2 %
|
0.2 %
|
Subaru
|
$34,839
|
$34,365
|
$34,373
|
1.4 %
|
1.4 %
|
Toyota
|
$42,515
|
$40,866
|
$42,288
|
4.0 %
|
0.5 %
|
Volkswagen Group
|
$49,607
|
$47,080
|
$48,550
|
5.4 %
|
2.2 %
|
Industry
|
$45,397
|
$42,978
|
$45,400
|
5.6 %
|
0.0 %
|
$2,419
|
-$3
|
Incentives
|
Manufacturer
|
Mar 2023 Forecast
|
Mar 2022 Actual
|
Feb 2023 Actual
|
YOY
|
MOM
|
BMW
|
$2,861
|
$1,823
|
$2,758
|
57.0 %
|
3.7 %
|
Daimler
|
$2,289
|
$1,760
|
$2,202
|
30.1 %
|
4.0 %
|
Ford
|
$1,198
|
$1,595
|
$1,085
|
-24.9 %
|
10.4 %
|
GM
|
$2,083
|
$1,927
|
$2,000
|
8.1 %
|
4.1 %
|
Honda
|
$1,349
|
$1,098
|
$1,285
|
22.9 %
|
5.0 %
|
Hyundai
|
$1,019
|
$645
|
$950
|
58.1 %
|
7.3 %
|
Kia
|
$568
|
$890
|
$559
|
-36.1 %
|
1.7 %
|
Nissan
|
$2,311
|
$1,772
|
$2,174
|
30.4 %
|
6.3 %
|
Stellantis
|
$2,581
|
$2,212
|
$2,456
|
16.7 %
|
5.1 %
|
Subaru
|
$836
|
$873
|
$832
|
-4.2 %
|
0.5 %
|
Toyota
|
$729
|
$905
|
$714
|
-19.5 %
|
2.1 %
|
Volkswagen Group
|
$2,273
|
$1,528
|
$2,307
|
48.8 %
|
-1.5 %
|
Industry
|
$1,558
|
$1,472
|
$1,485
|
5.8 %
|
4.9 %
|
$86
|
$72
|
Incentives as % of ATP
|
Manufacturer
|
Mar 2023 Forecast
|
Mar 2022 Actual
|
Feb 2023 Actual
|
YOY
|
MOM
|
BMW
|
4.2 %
|
2.8 %
|
4.0 %
|
50.6 %
|
5.7 %
|
Daimler
|
2.9 %
|
2.5 %
|
2.8 %
|
16.6 %
|
2.6 %
|
Ford
|
2.3 %
|
3.4 %
|
2.0 %
|
-33.5 %
|
12.9 %
|
GM
|
4.0 %
|
3.9 %
|
3.9 %
|
2.5 %
|
0.6 %
|
Honda
|
3.5 %
|
2.9 %
|
3.4 %
|
20.7 %
|
3.6 %
|
Hyundai
|
2.8 %
|
1.8 %
|
2.5 %
|
57.5 %
|
9.7 %
|
Kia
|
1.7 %
|
2.6 %
|
1.6 %
|
-35.3 %
|
1.5 %
|
Nissan
|
6.1 %
|
5.1 %
|
5.7 %
|
19.3 %
|
7.7 %
|
Stellantis
|
4.7 %
|
4.2 %
|
4.5 %
|
12.0 %
|
4.8 %
|
Subaru
|
2.4 %
|
2.5 %
|
2.4 %
|
-5.5 %
|
-0.9 %
|
Toyota
|
1.7 %
|
2.2 %
|
1.7 %
|
-22.6 %
|
1.5 %
|
Volkswagen Group
|
4.6 %
|
3.2 %
|
4.8 %
|
41.2 %
|
-3.6 %
|
Industry
|
3.4 %
|
3.4 %
|
3.3 %
|
0.2 %
|
4.9 %
|
Revenue
|
Manufacturer
|
Mar 2023 Forecast
|
Mar 2022 Actual
|
Feb 2023 Actual
|
YOY
|
MOM
|
Industry
|
$61,592,598,876
|
$54,337,043,463
|
$52,704,052,960
|
13.4 %
|
16.9 %
Quarterly Tables
|
Total Unit Sales
|
Manufacturer
|
Q1 2023
|
Q1 2022
|
Q4 2022
|
YoY % Change
|
YoY % Change
|
QoQ % Change
|
QoQ % Change
|
BMW
|
84,605
|
80,590
|
112,057
|
5.0 %
|
5.0 %
|
-24.5 %
|
-21.5 %
|
Daimler
|
78,929
|
73,412
|
87,557
|
7.5 %
|
7.5 %
|
-9.9 %
|
-6.2 %
|
Ford
|
468,053
|
429,174
|
479,769
|
9.1 %
|
9.1 %
|
-2.4 %
|
1.5 %
|
GM
|
594,434
|
509,108
|
617,575
|
16.8 %
|
16.8 %
|
-3.7 %
|
0.1 %
|
Honda
|
282,264
|
266,418
|
255,250
|
5.9 %
|
5.9 %
|
10.6 %
|
15.0 %
|
Hyundai
|
192,656
|
171,399
|
211,497
|
12.4 %
|
12.4 %
|
-8.9 %
|
-5.3 %
|
Kia
|
182,626
|
151,194
|
175,401
|
20.8 %
|
20.8 %
|
4.1 %
|
8.3 %
|
Nissan
|
231,733
|
201,081
|
191,887
|
15.2 %
|
15.2 %
|
20.8 %
|
25.6 %
|
Stellantis
|
365,610
|
407,550
|
348,244
|
-10.3 %
|
-10.3 %
|
5.0 %
|
9.2 %
|
Subaru
|
142,704
|
132,346
|
155,466
|
7.8 %
|
7.8 %
|
-8.2 %
|
-4.5 %
|
Tesla
|
176,345
|
130,133
|
131,574
|
35.5 %
|
35.5 %
|
34.0 %
|
39.4 %
|
Toyota
|
464,918
|
514,592
|
537,971
|
-9.7 %
|
-9.7 %
|
-13.6 %
|
-10.1 %
|
Volkswagen Group
|
145,450
|
114,540
|
142,039
|
27.0 %
|
27.0 %
|
2.4 %
|
6.5 %
|
Industry
|
3,584,087
|
3,330,136
|
3,606,847
|
7.6 %
|
7.6 %
|
-0.6 %
|
3.3 %
|
Retail Unit Sales
|
Manufacturer
|
Q1 2023
|
Q1 2022
|
Q4 2022
|
YoY % Change
|
YoY % Change
|
QoQ % Change
|
QoQ % Change
|
BMW
|
76,891
|
78,760
|
103,405
|
-2.4 %
|
-2.4 %
|
-25.6 %
|
-22.7 %
|
Daimler
|
71,128
|
69,571
|
82,703
|
2.2 %
|
2.2 %
|
-14.0 %
|
-10.6 %
|
Ford
|
337,059
|
324,330
|
338,394
|
3.9 %
|
3.9 %
|
-0.4 %
|
3.6 %
|
GM
|
456,194
|
402,836
|
499,104
|
13.2 %
|
13.2 %
|
-8.6 %
|
-4.9 %
|
Honda
|
279,387
|
258,857
|
251,092
|
7.9 %
|
7.9 %
|
11.3 %
|
15.7 %
|
Hyundai
|
182,901
|
169,718
|
188,202
|
7.8 %
|
7.8 %
|
-2.8 %
|
1.1 %
|
Kia
|
174,110
|
137,760
|
163,657
|
26.4 %
|
26.4 %
|
6.4 %
|
10.6 %
|
Nissan
|
164,156
|
164,170
|
158,021
|
0.0 %
|
0.0 %
|
3.9 %
|
8.0 %
|
Stellantis
|
252,327
|
330,551
|
249,335
|
-23.7 %
|
-23.7 %
|
1.2 %
|
5.2 %
|
Subaru
|
138,519
|
128,432
|
148,694
|
7.9 %
|
7.9 %
|
-6.8 %
|
-3.1 %
|
Tesla
|
156,524
|
125,871
|
120,829
|
24.4 %
|
24.4 %
|
29.5 %
|
34.7 %
|
Toyota
|
416,286
|
458,887
|
486,588
|
-9.3 %
|
-9.3 %
|
-14.4 %
|
-11.0 %
|
Volkswagen Group
|
126,895
|
111,084
|
131,712
|
14.2 %
|
14.2 %
|
-3.7 %
|
0.2 %
|
Industry
|
2,994,652
|
2,896,489
|
3,063,713
|
3.4 %
|
3.4 %
|
-2.3 %
|
1.7 %
|
Total Market Share
|
Manufacturer
|
Q1 2023
|
Q1 2022
|
Q4 2022
|
BMW
|
2.4 %
|
2.4 %
|
3.1 %
|
Daimler
|
2.2 %
|
2.2 %
|
2.4 %
|
Ford
|
13.1 %
|
12.9 %
|
13.3 %
|
GM
|
16.6 %
|
15.3 %
|
17.1 %
|
Honda
|
7.9 %
|
8.0 %
|
7.1 %
|
Hyundai
|
5.4 %
|
5.1 %
|
5.9 %
|
Kia
|
5.1 %
|
4.5 %
|
4.9 %
|
Nissan
|
6.5 %
|
6.0 %
|
5.3 %
|
Stellantis
|
10.2 %
|
12.2 %
|
9.7 %
|
Subaru
|
4.0 %
|
4.0 %
|
4.3 %
|
Tesla
|
4.9 %
|
3.9 %
|
3.6 %
|
Toyota
|
13.0 %
|
15.5 %
|
14.9 %
|
Volkswagen Group
|
4.1 %
|
3.4 %
|
3.9 %
|
95.2 %
|
95.5 %
|
95.5 %
|
Retail Market Share
|
Manufacturer
|
Q1 2023
|
Q1 2022
|
Q4 2022
|
BMW
|
2.6 %
|
2.7 %
|
3.4 %
|
Daimler
|
2.4 %
|
2.4 %
|
2.7 %
|
Ford
|
11.3 %
|
11.2 %
|
11.0 %
|
GM
|
15.2 %
|
13.9 %
|
16.3 %
|
Honda
|
9.3 %
|
8.9 %
|
8.2 %
|
Hyundai
|
6.1 %
|
5.9 %
|
6.1 %
|
Kia
|
5.8 %
|
4.8 %
|
5.3 %
|
Nissan
|
5.5 %
|
5.7 %
|
5.2 %
|
Stellantis
|
8.4 %
|
11.4 %
|
8.1 %
|
Subaru
|
4.6 %
|
4.4 %
|
4.9 %
|
Tesla
|
5.2 %
|
4.3 %
|
3.9 %
|
Toyota
|
13.9 %
|
15.8 %
|
15.9 %
|
Volkswagen Group
|
4.2 %
|
3.8 %
|
4.3 %
|
94.6 %
|
95.3 %
|
95.4 %
|
ATP
|
Manufacturer
|
Q1 2023
|
Q1 2022
|
Q4 2022
|
YoY % Change
|
QoQ % Change
|
BMW
|
$68,851
|
$63,860
|
$68,810
|
7.8 %
|
0.1 %
|
Daimler
|
$78,696
|
$73,231
|
$73,603
|
7.5 %
|
6.9 %
|
Ford
|
$54,065
|
$47,952
|
$54,351
|
12.7 %
|
-0.5 %
|
GM
|
$51,808
|
$50,664
|
$52,422
|
2.3 %
|
-1.2 %
|
Honda
|
$37,919
|
$36,632
|
$37,366
|
3.5 %
|
1.5 %
|
Hyundai
|
$37,054
|
$36,412
|
$36,879
|
1.8 %
|
0.5 %
|
Kia
|
$34,150
|
$33,925
|
$34,643
|
0.7 %
|
-1.4 %
|
Nissan
|
$37,857
|
$33,724
|
$37,149
|
12.3 %
|
1.9 %
|
Stellantis
|
$55,093
|
$52,798
|
$55,225
|
4.3 %
|
-0.2 %
|
Subaru
|
$34,704
|
$34,677
|
$35,363
|
0.1 %
|
-1.9 %
|
Toyota
|
$42,256
|
$40,172
|
$40,329
|
5.2 %
|
4.8 %
|
Volkswagen Group
|
$49,148
|
$45,346
|
$48,883
|
8.4 %
|
0.5 %
|
Industry
|
45,452
|
43,701
|
45,397
|
4.0 %
|
0.1 %
|
$1,750
|
$55
|
Incentives
|
Manufacturer
|
Q1 2023
|
Q1 2022
|
Q4 2022
|
YoY % Change
|
QoQ % Change
|
BMW
|
$2,741
|
$2,358
|
$1,616
|
16.3 %
|
69.6 %
|
Daimler
|
$2,127
|
$2,012
|
$1,707
|
5.7 %
|
24.6 %
|
Ford
|
$1,139
|
$1,824
|
$1,071
|
-37.6 %
|
6.3 %
|
GM
|
$2,021
|
$1,974
|
$1,382
|
2.4 %
|
46.2 %
|
Honda
|
$1,325
|
$1,163
|
$999
|
13.9 %
|
32.6 %
|
Hyundai
|
$948
|
$890
|
$974
|
6.6 %
|
-2.7 %
|
Kia
|
$601
|
$1,260
|
$476
|
-52.3 %
|
26.4 %
|
Nissan
|
$2,130
|
$1,848
|
$1,457
|
15.2 %
|
46.2 %
|
Stellantis
|
$2,380
|
$2,413
|
$1,669
|
-1.3 %
|
42.6 %
|
Subaru
|
$859
|
$901
|
$547
|
-4.7 %
|
56.9 %
|
Toyota
|
$710
|
$1,025
|
$653
|
-30.7 %
|
8.8 %
|
Volkswagen Group
|
$2,154
|
$1,769
|
$1,514
|
21.8 %
|
42.3 %
|
Industry
|
1,486
|
1,631
|
1,168
|
-8.9 %
|
27.2 %
|
-$145
|
$318
(Note: This industry insight is based solely on TrueCar, Inc.'s analysis of domestic industry sales trends and conditions and is not a projection of TrueCar, Inc.'s operations.)
About TrueCar
TrueCar is a leading automotive digital marketplace that lets auto buyers and sellers connect to our nationwide network of Certified Dealers. With access to an expansive inventory provided by our Certified Dealers, we are building the industry's most personalized and efficient auto shopping experience as we seek to bring more of the process online. Consumers who visit our marketplace will find a suite of vehicle discovery tools, price ratings and market context on new, used and Certified Pre-Owned vehicles. When they are ready, shoppers in TrueCar's marketplace can connect with a Certified Dealer in our network, who shares our belief that truth, transparency and fairness are the foundation of a great auto shopping experience. As part of our marketplace, TrueCar powers auto-buying programs for over 250 leading brands, including AARP, Sam's Club, Navy Federal Credit Union and American Express.
For more information, please visit www.truecar.com, and follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook or Twitter.
SOURCE TrueCar.com
Share this article