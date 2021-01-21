TrueCar Shares Best End-of-Month Cash, Lease and Finance Deals on New Vehicles for January 2021

Plus Best Deals on Used Vehicle and Trade-Ins

TrueCar, Inc.

Jan 21, 2021, 10:00 ET

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Jan. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRUE), the most efficient and transparent online destination to find a car, today announced its list of the best end-of-month deals on new and used vehicle purchases and trade-in values for January 2021.

"New vehicle incentives tend to soften a bit going into a new year, which means it's even more important for car buyers to understand where the deals are," said Nick Woolard, Lead Analyst for TrueCar. "It's often hard to understand whether an advertised offer is a good one, and that's where TrueCar can really help cut through the noise and help consumers compare real price offers with the same money down and terms."

"On the used car front, this is the time of year when we see a lot of used cars being purchased, we're finally seeing used vehicle listing prices go down which is a good sign for consumers looking to buy used and CPO vehicles."

Best Cash, Lease and Finance Deals on New Cars
Navigating the new car incentive landscape is complex for any car buyer. TrueCar looks at deals across popular models, and at each incentive type (cash, lease, finance) and surfaces the best offer when compared with the prior month.  This month we're seeing average savings of close to 7.2% off MSRP across all new models.

Cash



1.

Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD (Fullsize Pickup)


Avg. MSRP: $58,377


Avg. Paid: $54,342


Avg. incentive amount: $2,530


Cash incentive: the average cash offer on this vehicle is $2,256, up 66% from last month.


Why this is a good deal: The average incentive across cash, lease and finance represents an average savings of 4% off MSRP.



2.

Chevrolet TrailBlazer (Midsize Utility)


Avg. MSRP: $27,437


Avg. Paid: $26,086


Avg. incentive amount: $1,813


Cash incentive: the average cash offer on this vehicle is $1,806, up 48% from last month.


Why this is a good deal: The average incentive across cash, lease and finance represents an average savings of 7% off MSRP.



3.

GMC Terrain (Compact Utility)


Avg. MSRP: $35,728


Avg. Paid: $30,282


Avg. incentive amount: $5,598


Cash incentive: the average cash offer on this vehicle is $4,650, up 20% from last month.


Why this is a good deal: The average incentive across cash, lease and finance represents an average savings of 16% off MSRP.



4.

Nissan Kicks (Micro Utility)


Avg. MSRP: $22,500


Avg. Paid: $20,533


Avg. incentive amount: $2,681


Cash incentive: the average cash offer on this vehicle is $2,508, up 7% from last month.


Why this is a good deal: The average incentive across cash, lease and finance represents an average savings of 12% off MSRP.



5.

Nissan Rogue Sport (Subcompact Utility)


Avg. MSRP: $27,494


Avg. Paid: $23,868


Avg. incentive amount: $3,905


Cash incentive: the average cash offer on this vehicle is $3,641, up 4% from last month.


Why this is a good deal: The average incentive across cash, lease and finance represents an average savings of 14% off MSRP.



Lease



1.

Honda Accord (Midsize Car)


Avg. MSRP: $29,502


Avg. Paid: $27,530


Avg. incentive amount: $2,658


Lease incentive: the average lease offer on this vehicle is $3,493, up 30% from last month.


Why this is a good deal: The average incentive across cash, lease and finance represents an average savings of 9% off MSRP.



2.

Jeep Gladiator (Midsize Pickup)


Avg. MSRP: $50,058


Avg. Paid: $47,254


Avg. incentive amount: $2,553


Lease incentive: the average lease offer on this vehicle is $6,499, up 26% from last month.


Why this is a good deal: The average incentive across cash, lease and finance represents an average savinz



3.

Hyundai Venue (Micro Utility)


Avg. MSRP: $21,140


Avg. Paid: $19,576


Avg. incentive amount: $2,194


Lease incentive: the average lease offer on this vehicle is $3,833, up 14% from last month.


Why this is a good deal: The average incentive across cash, lease and finance represents an average savings of 10% off MSRP.



4.

Toyota RAV4 (Compact Utility)


Avg. MSRP: $32,386


Avg. Paid: $30,057


Avg. incentive amount: $2,059


Lease incentive: the average lease offer on this vehicle is $4,215, up 7% from last month.


Why this is a good deal: The average incentive across cash, lease and finance represents an average savings of 6% off MSRP.



5.

Honda HR-V (Subcompact Utility)


Avg. MSRP: $25,275


Avg. Paid: $24,498


Avg. incentive amount: $2,761


Lease incentive: the average lease offer on this vehicle is $3,001, up 4% from last month.


Why this is a good deal: The average incentive across cash, lease and finance represents an average savings of 11% off MSRP.



Finance



1.

Chevrolet Silverado 1500 (Fullsize Pickup)


Avg. MSRP: $49,828


Avg. Paid: $44,624


Avg. incentive amount: $4,574


Finance incentive: the average finance offer on this vehicle is $8,513, up 51% from last month.


Why this is a good deal: The average incentive across cash, lease and finance represents an average savings of 9% off MSRP.



2.

Chevrolet Equinox (Compact Utility)


Avg. MSRP: $31,382


Avg. Paid: $26,921


Avg. incentive amount: $5,264


Finance incentive: the average finance offer on this vehicle is $8,160, up 47% from last month.


Why this is a good deal: The average incentive across cash, lease and finance represents an average savings of 17% off MSRP.



3.

Honda Civic (Compact Car)


Avg. MSRP: $24,033


Avg. Paid: $22,790


Avg. incentive amount: $1,994


Finance incentive: the average finance offer on this vehicle is $1,754, up 42% from last month.


Why this is a good deal: The average incentive across cash, lease and finance represents an average savings of 8% off MSRP.



4.

Chevrolet Colorado (Midsize Pickup)


Avg. MSRP: $36,528


Avg. Paid: $33,641


Avg. incentive amount: $2,743


Finance incentive: the average finance offer on this vehicle is $5,538, up 38% from last month.


Why this is a good deal: The average incentive across cash, lease and finance represents an average savings of 8% off MSRP.



5.

Honda Pilot (Midsize Utility)


Avg. MSRP: $42,569


Avg. Paid: $39,005


Avg. incentive amount: $2,983


Finance incentive: the average finance offer on this vehicle is $3,748, up 29% from last month.


Why this is a good deal: The average incentive across cash, lease and finance represents an average savings of 7% off MSRP.

Visit the TrueCar Blog for vehicle descriptions and photos.

Pricing and savings information is based on transaction data available to TrueCar as of 1/19/2021. Average cash, lease and finance savings are subject to change and individual savings may vary by factors such as location, individual vehicle attributes, dealer, credit approval, credit score, APR, applied residual value, amount financed and term. Average lease and finance payments are may vary based on similar factors as well as down payment. Average finance and lease savings based on an assumed 4.15% APR and ALG residual value benchmarks.

Best Deals on Used Vehicles
TrueCar looks at popular used vehicles at a model level and curates those that show a significant month-over-month drop in the list price. With the average month-over-month used vehicle listing price change at -3.1%, a larger drop in listing price signals that it's a good deal.  

Brand and Model

Segment

MoM
Drop in
List Price

Volkswagen CC

Mainstream Cars

-5.6%

Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross

Mainstream Utility

-5.0%

Chevrolet Malibu

Mainstream Cars

-4.7%

Chevrolet Spark

Mainstream Cars

-4.6%

Acura TSX

Luxury Cars

-4.6%

Ford C-Max

Mainstream Cars

-4.5%

Ford Fiesta

Mainstream Cars

-4.4%

Nissan LEAF

Electric

-4.4%

Mitsubishi Mirage

Mainstream Cars

-4.3%

BMW i3

Electric

-4.3%

Honda Insight

Mainstream Cars

-4.3%

Honda Clarity

Electric

-4.3%

Hyundai Ioniq

Electric

-4.2%

FIAT 500X

Mainstream Utility

-4.2%

Buick Verano

Mainstream Cars

-4.2%

Change in list price calculated as a model average of vehicle level price changes for nationwide listings as of 1/15/2021 compared to the prior month. Individual vehicle price changes may vary based on a variety of factors, including location, individual vehicle attributes and dealer.

Best Deals on Trade-In Values
TrueCar highlights popular used vehicles with the biggest increase in list price compared with the average. A smaller drop or small gain in list price signifies that the vehicle is retaining its market value and could fetch a stronger trade-in value. 

Brand and Model

Segment

MoM
Drop in
List Price

Ford Super Duty F-450 Chassis Cab

Pickups

-0.2%

Ram ProMaster Cargo Van

Commercial Vans

-0.6%

Ford Transit Cargo Van

Commercial Vans

-0.8%

Porsche 911

Luxury Cars

-0.8%

Ford Econoline Cargo Van

Commercial Vans

-1.2%

BMW X7

Luxury Utility

-1.3%

Chevrolet Express Cargo Van

Commercial Vans

-1.4%

Porsche Boxster

Luxury Cars

-1.5%

Maserati GranTurismo

Luxury Cars

-1.5%

Tesla Model X

Electric

-1.5%

Mercedes-Benz Sprinter Cargo Van

Commercial Vans

-1.5%

Nissan NV200 Compact Cargo

Commercial Vans

-1.5%

Honda Element

Mainstream Utility

-1.6%

Ford Super Duty F-350

Pickups

-1.6%

Ford Transit Passenger Wagon

Commercial Vans

-1.6%

Change in list price calculated as a model average of vehicle level price changes for nationwide listings as of 1/15/2021 compared to the prior month. Individual vehicle price changes may vary based on a variety of factors, including location, individual vehicle attributes and dealer.

If you're active duty military, a veteran or a family member of one, visit TrueCar Military at truecar.com/military for our Military Appreciation Package.

Click here for additional media assets.

About TrueCar
TrueCar is a leading automotive digital marketplace that enables car buyers to connect to our nationwide network of Certified Dealers. We are building the industry's most personalized and efficient car buying experience as we seek to bring more of the purchasing process online. Consumers who visit our marketplace will find a suite of vehicle discovery tools, price ratings and market context on new and used cars – all with a clear view of what's a great deal. When they are ready, TrueCar will enable them to connect with a local Certified Dealer who shares in our belief that truth, transparency and fairness are the foundation of a great car buying experience. As part of our marketplace, TrueCar powers car-buying programs for over 250 leading brands, including AARP, Sam's Club, and American Express. Nearly half of all new-car buyers engage with TrueCar powered sites, where they buy smarter and drive happier. TrueCar is headquartered in Santa Monica, California, with offices in Austin, Texas and Boston, Massachusetts.

For more information, please visit www.truecar.com, and follow us on Facebook or Twitter. TrueCar media line: +1-844-469-8442 (US toll-free) Email: [email protected]

TrueCar Contacts:
Shadee Malekafzali
Senior Director, Public Relations
[email protected]
424-258-8694

