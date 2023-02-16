TrueCare™ Expands Health Services with New Pediatric Dental for North San Diego Communities

Better access to children's dental care in North County and convenient hours ensures quality, whole-body health care for all

OCEANSIDE, Calif., Feb. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TrueCare ™ has opened a pediatric dental clinic in Oceanside, located at the community health center's Mission Mesa campus, Suite 100, at 2210 Mesa Drive. This site serves the communities of North County, providing quality dental care for children of all ages in a kid-friendly environment.

TrueCare Registered Dental Hygienist Susana Peres teaches Chrystian Evans how to floss during a pediatric dental appointment at the new TrueCare location in Oceanside. TrueCare dentist Dr. Meador talks to Chrystian Evans, age 5, about her dental routine before performing an exam at the new TrueCare Pediatric Dental clinic in Oceanside, located at 2210 Mesa Drive, Suite 100.

TrueCare's new pediatric dental program provides preventive, maintenance, and restorative dental care for children, including routine exams and cleanings, fluoride treatments, sealants, and more. The clinic is designed for children, with innovative features like screens streaming child-appropriate educational content in each of its six exam areas for a fun, low-stress experience. TrueCare also offers dental care for both adults and children at five other locations in North County and South Riverside.

The new clinic expands upon TrueCare's existing services in the area so that patients may now schedule convenient same-day dental and medical care at a single location. They can see their pediatrician, women's health provider and/or Women, Infant and Children (WIC) representative along with a dentist in one trip.

"Adding pediatric-specific dental services to this location meets our patients where they are and prioritizes comprehensive health care for children," says TrueCare CEO and President Michelle D. Gonzalez.

The opening simultaneously celebrates National Children's Dental Health Month in February. To recognize this event, all pediatric dental patients who visit TrueCare in February will be entered in a raffle for prizes.

"There is a growing body of evidence linking oral health to health problems," says TrueCare's Dental Clinical Director Richard Romney, DDS, who is also seeing patients at the new clinic. "The mouth is the gateway to the body and good dental habits are an essential component of overall physical and mental health."

Dr. Romney notes that many patients face barriers when it comes to dental care. To overcome them, TrueCare has established convenient Saturday hours at the new location. Now, local school-aged children can have their teeth checked without missing class, and parents don't have to miss work. Site hours are Tuesday through Saturday from 8 a.m.to 5 p.m.

TrueCare accepts a wide range of health insurance plans including Medi-Cal, Medicare, and Covered CA, in addition to commercial insurance programs. As a community health center, TrueCare never turns anyone away for services based on their insurance or income status. The organization makes quality and heartfelt care affordable for everyone.

Call or text (760) 736-6767 today to schedule an appointment. For more information, visit https://truecare.org/wellness-services/dental/

About TrueCare

For 50 years, TrueCare has remained steadfast in its commitment to patients, their families, and its communities. As a nonprofit community health center, TrueCare is dedicated to delivering a superior and compassionate healthcare experience to nearly 60,000 patients every year, reducing barriers and increasing accessibility to quality care. TrueCare serves its communities in North San Diego and South Riverside Counties through its 19 health centers and WIC offices, providing primary care, pediatric, women's health, behavioral health, chiropractic, dental and cardiology services to everyone, regardless of their walk of life. In addition, TrueCare offers many other support services such as transportation to clinic appointments, health education outreach, insurance enrollment assistance, food distribution, and nutrition programs. For more information, please visit https://truecare.org/

