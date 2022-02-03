TrueCare Hosts "Magical Masquerade" Grand Gala

SAN MARCOS, Calif., Feb. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TrueCare™ will host its "Magical Masquerade" Grand Gala" on March 26 from 6:00-11:00 p.m. at the beautiful Omni La Costa Resort. The event, themed as "an enchanting evening in Venice," will be emceed by Geena the Latina, San Diego's beloved iHeart on-air radio host. Proceeds will support TrueCare's continued response to critical Covid-19 services, increased access to mobile healthcare units, transportation assistance, and the ongoing demand for telehealth visits and quality, affordable, healthcare.

"As we continue to navigate through the pandemic, the importance of access to healthcare cannot be understated," said Michelle D. Gonzalez, CEO and president of TrueCare. "We are grateful for our community partners and supporters who make an investment in the health and well-being of our community. This allows us to do this important work and ensure that we are there for every patient that needs us."

Guests will enjoy cocktails under the stars, a chef-inspired menu, and live music performed by the Mighty Untouchables. Additional entertainment includes live and silent auctions to help raise funds to support patient access to TrueCare programs. TrueCare will also reflect on its shared 2021 successes and provide a look forward at its 2022 plan as the non-profit healthcare organization soars into its 50th year of service and focuses on a bright future as an innovative healthcare leader.

Individual Tickets are $300 each and sponsorships start at $3,000. For more information, visit truecare.org/gala , or contact [email protected] / 760.736.8612.

When: Saturday, March 26, 2022 from 6:00pm – 11:00pm

Where: Omni La Costa Resort – 2100 Costa Del Mar Rd, Carlsbad, CA 92009

Attire: Cocktail

Tickets: $300 – Purchase at: http://www.truecare.org/gala/

About TrueCare

For 50 years, TrueCare has not wavered in its commitment to patients, their families, and its communities. As a non-profit community health center, TrueCare is dedicated to delivering a superior and compassionate healthcare experience to nearly 60,000 patients every year, reducing barriers and increasing accessibility to quality care. TrueCare cares for the diverse communities of North San Diego and South Riverside Counties with services ranging from primary care, pediatrics, women's health, behavioral health, chiropractic treatments and dentistry. In addition, TrueCare offers transportation services, community health outreach, insurance enrollment assistance and case management programs. For more information, visit https://truecare.org.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Michele Baker

858-449-3619

[email protected]

SOURCE TrueCare