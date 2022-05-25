TrueCare™ Now Offering COVID-19 Boosters to Children Ages 5 Through 11 in North San Diego and South Riverside Counties

Quick, Easy Access to COVID-19 Vaccine Available via Online Scheduling for General Public, in Addition to Calling and Texting

SAN MARCOS, Calif., May 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TrueCare™ is providing easy access to the newly approved COVID-19 booster shots for children ages 5 to 11 years through its community healthcare centers in North San Diego and South Riverside Counties. The CDC recommends children receive a booster shot at least 5 months after their initial Pfizer-BioNTech vaccination series.

According to TrueCare's Chief Medical Officer Dr. Marie Russell, vaccinations against COVID-19 are the most effective way to combat moderate to severe complications such as hospitalization and Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome (MIS-C), a condition that causes long COVID. With rising rates across the county, it is important to do everything we can to provide the most protection to our kids. TrueCare™ is providing easy access to the newly approved COVID-19 booster shots for children ages 5 to 11 years through its community healthcare centers in North San Diego and South Riverside Counties. The CDC recommends children receive a booster shot at least 5 months after their initial Pfizer-BioNTech vaccination series.

With COVID-19 cases increasing across the country – up 40 percent since May 12 in San Diego County according to the San Diego County Health and Human Services Agency (HHSA) – vaccines are still the best defense for protection.

"Vaccinations against COVID-19 are the most effective way to combat moderate to severe complications such as hospitalization and Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome (MIS-C), a condition that causes long COVID," according to TrueCare's Chief Medical Officer Dr. Marie Russell. "With rising rates across the county, it is important to do everything we can to provide the most protection to our kids."

Since November 27, 2021, 90 percent of the pediatric hospitalizations for MIS-C syndrome occurred in not-fully-vaccinated children, according to the HHSA.

With more than 18 million doses administered in this age group, COVID-19 vaccines are safe for children and teens and are scrutinized under the most intense safety monitoring in U.S. history. TrueCare pediatrician Dr. Chanelle Calhoun adds, "Children receive a smaller dose and side effects are mild and a normal sign that your child's body is building protection."

"Finding a COVID-19 booster vaccine for your child is easy and free," adds Russell. "Our job as a community health center is to provide access, especially for those within our diverse communities who are underserved and have a more difficult time getting appointments due to long or non-traditional work hours."

At TrueCare, anyone can make an appointment for a free vaccination, booster or additional dose at the organization's locations in San Marcos, Oceanside and Perris.

TrueCare 's new online scheduling tool and MyChart patient portal make it simple and convenient to get a COVID-19 vaccine or booster appointment. Visit the online web link ( truecare.org/schedule-a-covid-19-vaccination-online ) or log in to MyChart ( https://mychart.ochin.org/mycharttc/Authentication/Login ) to schedule.

Appointments can also be made by calling or texting (760) 736-6767. TrueCare staff speak multiple languages, so everyone feels comfortable during their visit.

For more information, visit www.truecare.org .

For questions or concerns about the vaccine, contact your provider or reference TrueCare's frequently asked questions here . ( https://truecare.org/wellness-services/covid-19-flu-updates/#faqs-btn)

Get more information about the COVID-19 vaccine at https://truecare.org/wellness-services/covid-19-flu-updates/

About TrueCare

For 50 years, TrueCare has not wavered in its commitment to patients, their families, and its communities. As a non-profit community health center, TrueCare is dedicated to delivering a superior and compassionate healthcare experience to nearly 60,000 patients every year, reducing barriers and increasing accessibility to quality care. TrueCare cares for the diverse communities of North San Diego and South Riverside Counties with services ranging from primary care, pediatrics, women's health, behavioral health, chiropractic treatments and dentistry. In addition, TrueCare offers transportation services, community health outreach, insurance enrollment assistance and case management programs. For more information, visit https://truecare.org

MEDIA CONTACT:

Michele Baker, Mambo Communications

858-449-3619

[email protected]

SOURCE TrueCare