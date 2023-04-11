TrueCare Opens Older Adult Health Center in North San Diego County, Delivering Personalized Whole-Person Care

New Health Center Addresses Growing Needs of Seniors

SAN MARCOS, Calif., April 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TrueCare , a nonprofit community health center serving North San Diego and South Riverside Counties, has opened the TrueCare Older Adult Health Center in West San Marcos. The new location is designed to provide a unique care experience for treating adults aged 50-plus with complex and chronic health conditions.

The Older Adult Health Center augments TrueCare's capacity for serving more seniors - a majority who are on Medicare - with quality, compassionate, and culturally sensitive care.

TrueCare's Older Adult Health Center is a progressive step towards addressing the county's growing older adult population. Every day, more than 10,000 people turn 65 years old in the United States, and by 2035, it is projected that San Diego County will experience an increase of nearly 60% in its senior residents. For over 50 years, TrueCare has been caring for older adults through their primary care and adult medicine services across the community health center's clinics. The Older Adult Health Center augments TrueCare's capacity for serving more seniors – a majority who are on Medicare – with quality, compassionate, and culturally sensitive care.

"Our Older Adult Health Center will help seniors live better, healthier, and more dignified lives, including maintaining and enriching their emotional and human connections," said TrueCare President and CEO Michelle D. Gonzalez. "At the end of the day, it is imperative that we provide access to great medical care, show empathy, and treat older patients with respect, making sure they feel seen and heard."

The center is staffed with highly experienced internal medicine physicians who take the time to understand each patient's health history and work with them to create a personalized wellness plan through longer appointment times.

Other services, including podiatry, will also be added soon.

Dr. Marie Russell, TrueCare's Chief Medical Officer notes, "We understand that older adults often have more acute, complex, and chronic healthcare needs. That is why we intentionally chose internal medicine providers to go deeper and schedule longer appointments. Our patients enjoy added comfort and accessibility, unrushed doctor visits, and a dedicated care team that takes time to listen."

Reihaneh Roei, a devoted daughter caring for her elderly mother, Monireh, praises TrueCare for providing exceptional care and support during a difficult medical journey. "As a patient of TrueCare, my mother has received compassionate care that has made a significant difference in our family's life," she says.

TrueCare's approach to older adult health care has always been focused on ensuring those who are isolated or lacking support can live out their life with dignity. It is also intended to be a support system for caregivers who dedicate themselves to assisting their aging parents or loved ones.

TrueCare accepts Medi-Cal and Medicare and offers affordable care to all patients. The center is staffed with bilingual and culturally sensitive professionals who provide quality, compassionate care to anyone who needs it.

The TrueCare Older Adult Health Center is located at 1595 Grand Ave., Suite 100, in San Marcos, and is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. The clinic is accepting new patients who can schedule an appointment now by calling or texting (760) 736-6767. For more information, visit truecare.org.

