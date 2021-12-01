TrueCare(™) Partners with San Diego County to Help Keep Families in their Homes and Apartments, Preventing Homelessness

SAN MARCOS, Calif., Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TrueCare ™, a nonprofit health care provider for the diverse communities in North San Diego and South Riverside Counties, has joined the County of San Diego's efforts to help families apply for COVID-19 emergency rent and past-due utility payment assistance. This is made possible through the Emergency Rental and Utility Assistance Program ( ERAP ).

"Just when we thought the worst was over, we're recognizing the longer term impact the pandemic has had in the community, creating more health and financial hardship across San Diego County, particularly for low-income families," said Briana Cardoza, TrueCare's Chief Business Development Officer. "This program allows us to support our community in getting the help they need."

Renters do not need to be TrueCare patients to obtain TrueCare's help in applying for rental assistance. However, to qualify, applicants must show an inability to pay their rent by documenting a loss of income and lack of assets because of COVID.

Rental assistance is available to residents who live within the jurisdiction of the San Diego County Housing Authority, including unincorporated areas of San Diego and the cities throughout San Diego County. These include Carlsbad, Coronado, Del Mar, El Cajon, Encinitas, Escondido, Imperial Beach, La Mesa, Lemon Grove, National City, Oceanside, Poway, Ramona, San Marcos, Santee, Solana Beach, and Vista. Residents of the City of San Diego and Chula Vista can visit ERAPSanDiego.org for information about rental assistance in their areas.

To be eligible, a single renter's income must be $67,900 a year or less; a couple's combined income no more than $77,600, and a family of four, no more than $97,000 a year.

Beginning September 3, 2021, renters who are relocating and meet income level limits may obtain up to two months' rent, including a security deposit, for a maximum of $7,000.

In addition, the Rental Assistance for Small Landlords (RASL) will financially assist landlords who own fewer than five rental units that have unpaid rent for three months or longer. The County will compensate landlords for unpaid rent occurring from April 2020. The maximum reimbursement amount is $15,000 for each rental unit. For more information on how to apply, renters and landlords should visit www.SDHCD.org or call (858)-694-4801.

