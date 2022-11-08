TrueCare Rolls Out Newest Mobile Wellness Unit, Expanding Medical and Dental Services in North San Diego and South Riverside Counties

TrueCare's Growing Mobile Fleet to Provide Broader Access to Quality, Compassionate Health Care for Those Most in Need

SAN MARCOS, Calif., Nov. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TrueCare , a community-based health center serving North San Diego and South Riverside counties for over 50 years, rolled out a new mobile wellness unit today. The additional unit expands the nonprofit's ability to provide medical and dental services to anyone in need.

TrueCare rolls out its newest 36-foot mobile wellness unit to expand medical and dental services to anyone in need in North San Diego and South Riverside Counties. TrueCare's Dr. Otanez cares for Robert Baker, a guest of Brother Benno's, in the new mobile wellness unit.

Access to quality health care has long been a challenge for people struggling to make ends meet and in particular those experiencing homelessness. TrueCare's new 36-foot, state-of-the-art mobile health unit includes two private exam areas for performing a wide range of services, including medical exams, physicals, women's health, behavioral health, dental exams and minor dental procedures, chiropractic treatment, and immunizations.

"We believe access to health care has no boundaries, plain and simple," said Michelle D. Gonzalez, President and CEO of TrueCare. "Our newest mobile wellness unit is another way that we are living out our mission of removing barriers and making medical services accessible to all."

The new TrueCare mobile unit is making its debut at the Brother Benno's Center , an Oceanside-based nonprofit that provides essential services and outreach to struggling families and people experiencing homelessness, as well as an alcohol and drug recovery program, among other services. The partnership marks the first mobile clinic collaboration for Brother Benno's in its 40-year history. TrueCare's mobile clinic is delivering medical and dental care on a weekly basis, bringing vital services to guests of Brother Benno's.

"Our Guests can now have their essential health care needs met right where they are thanks to the new TrueCare mobile clinic," said Dennis Pinnick, a member of the Outreach Services Team for The Brother Benno Foundation. "We have been hoping to make healthcare services available to our guests for a long time. TrueCare's dedicated staff has provided outreach here and we know the kindness, compassion, and dedication of their professional team will bring our guests relief and an understanding that we care about each other."

With an expanded fleet, TrueCare can reach an additional 3,500 people annually through mobile medical services. TrueCare works with partners to bring their mobile clinic into the community, including Oceanside and Carlsbad Unified School Districts, MiraCosta College, North County Lifeline, North County LGBTQ Resource Center, Ramona Food and Clothes Closet, One Safe Place Family Justice Center, Boys & Girls Clubs of San Marcos, MAAC Head Start Childcare Center, and several agricultural nurseries, among many others.

Additionally, the new mobile unit is slated to broaden its impact with travel to area parks, public housing complexes, senior centers, and any other location where there is a need.

For more information about TrueCare's mobile clinics, call (760) 566-1603. Learn more about TrueCare's mobile wellness units at: https://truecare.org/wellness-services/mobile-wellness/ . To donate towards TrueCare's mobile program, go to: https://truecare.org/get-involved/donate-now/#donatenow .

About TrueCare

As a nonprofit community health center, TrueCare is dedicated to delivering a superior and compassionate healthcare experience to nearly 60,000 patients every year, reducing barriers and increasing accessibility to quality care. TrueCare serves its communities in North San Diego and South Riverside Counties through its 19 health centers and WIC offices, providing primary care, pediatric, women's health, behavioral health, chiropractic, dental and cardiology services to everyone, regardless of their walk of life. TrueCare offers many other support services such as transportation services, community health outreach, insurance enrollment assistance and case management programs. https://truecare.org/

Media Contact:

Michele Baker

8584493619

[email protected]

SOURCE TrueCare