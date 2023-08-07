TrueCare Wheels Out New Mobile Wellness Unit to Provide Broader Access to Quality Health Care in North San Diego and South Riverside Counties

Mobile Fleet Expansion Broadens Services to People Experiencing Homelessness

SAN MARCOS, Calif., Aug. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TrueCare has rolled out its newest mobile wellness unit. The addition of this 26-foot mobile clinic brings high-quality health care closer to those most in need throughout North San Diego and South Riverside counties.

With their newly expanded fleet, TrueCare can extend its mobile medical and dental services to an additional 3,500 individuals each year. TrueCare's mobile fleet specifically caters to diverse groups, including underserved communities and those who are experiencing homelessness.

TrueCare provides medical and dental services to guests of St. Andrew's Episcopal Church every Saturday. (L-R) Medial Assistant Annie Ortiz, Dr. Jorge Otanez, Medical Assistant Erika Perez, Receptionist Reyna Espanol. TrueCare has added a 26-foot mobile wellness unit to its fleet. TrueCare mobile clinics bring high-quality health care closer to those most in need throughout North San Diego and South Riverside counties. The mobile fleet specifically caters to diverse groups, including underserved communities and those who are experiencing homelessness due to financial constraints or medical expenses.

"Ensuring equitable access to quality health care has been a persistent challenge for families and individuals facing financial hardships, especially those affected by homelessness due to the housing crisis – a crisis that we're all trying to combat," states Michelle D. Gonzalez, President and CEO of TrueCare. "This new mobile unit helps us to address the critical needs of our communities, ensuring everyone can access health care."

TrueCare's new mobile unit will begin immediately filling a long-desired service at St. Andrew's Episcopal Church in Encinitas, forming a new partnership between the two organizations. The church has been striving to bring medical attention onsite to address the health care needs of its guests, who include working poor and those experiencing homelessness. TrueCare visits the church parking lot every Saturday, alternating medical and dental care.

"As a parish, we are committed to helping our neighbors and we want to do our part to reach people in need," says Reverend Brenda Sol of St. Andrew's Episcopal Church. "We have been searching for a way to fill the medical services gap our guests are experiencing, and we are grateful for this opportunity to partner with TrueCare to address their needs."

In addition to a Food Pantry on Thursdays, St. Andrew's offers numerous services to its guests on Saturdays, including breakfast, showers, haircuts, and clean clothing. Reverend Sol adds, "Many of our guests are living out of their cars because of excessive medical expenses! It's a true blessing to be able to address this unmet need for care."

The organization also partners with Brother Benno's, San Diego Rescue Mission, and Jewish Family Services, bringing their fleet of mobile units to serve the needs of each community.

TrueCare's new mobile unit consists of one exam room, featuring a multifunctional chair that serves both medical and dental purposes. Additionally, the unit is equipped to offer an array of health screenings and tests.

TrueCare's Dr. Jorge Otanez, Associate Chief Medical Officer, notes, "As a physician serving patients on our mobile units, I am constantly reminded of the impact we can make in the lives of those challenged by tough times. Our providers can ignite hope by restoring their well-being and mend their dignity. We value the opportunity to serve this population with quality, compassionate care outside of our clinic walls."

TrueCare partners with a wide range of organizations throughout North County and South Riverside to bring their mobile fleet into the community, including nonprofit groups, school districts, agricultural nurseries, childcare centers, after-school programs, universities/ community colleges, and more throughout the region.

For more information call (760) 566-1603 or visit https://truecare.org/wellness-services/mobile-wellness/ .

About TrueCare

As a nonprofit community health center serving North San Diego and South Riverside Counties for over 50 years, TrueCare is dedicated to delivering a superior and compassionate health care experience to nearly 60,000 patients every year, reducing barriers and increasing accessibility to quality care. https://truecare.org/

