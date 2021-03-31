Truechip Adds New Customer Shipments Of Verification IPs For DDR, LPDDR And I3C v1.1

NOIDA, India and BENGALURU, India, March 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Truechip, the Verification IP Specialist, today announced that it has added multiple new customers for DDR5, LPDDR5 and I3C v1.1

On this occasion, Nitin Kishore, CEO, Truechip said, "It is another milestone for Truechip. We have added multiple new customer shipments of Verification IPs during the pandemic to geographies like Taiwan, USA, Israel and India. The DDR5 protocol brings multiple features in addition to speed and capacity increase including enhanced power efficiency and scalability, augmented memory efficiency and refined latencies. The LPDDR5 protocol also brings multiple feature additions over speed and capacity enhancement including dynamic voltage scaling, scalable clocking architecture, flexible bank architecture with support of 3 bank configurations and much lower power than LPDDR4/ 4X."

Mr. Kishore further added, "In addition to memory protocols Verification IP, I would also like to emphasize on I3C v1.1 protocol. It supports a host of features including multi lane data transfer for all modes, device to device tunneling and bulk transport mode. Additionally, our TruEYE™ GUI provides easy debug, performance/ throughput updates, transaction tracing with plenty other features."

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Saurabh Agarwal, Head, Marketing & Sales, Truechip said, "It has been our constant endeavor that we continue to provide the impeccable quality products and services. It is our commitment to our customers to achieve the highest levels of quality and reliability for their designs thus negating risks. We have become preferred VIP partner for many semiconductor companies today as we provide a truly seamless experience be it aggressive support, Flexible licensing models, customizations of VIPs or ease of integration."

About Truechip:

Truechip is a leading provider of Verification IP solutions, DFT, Physical design and verification services, which aid to accelerate IP/ SOC design thus lowering the cost and the risks associated with the development of ASIC, FPGA and SOC. Truechip provides Verification IP solutions for RISC V-based chips, Networking, Automotive, Microcontroller, Mobile, Storage, Data Centers, AI domains for all known protocols along with custom VIP development. A privately held company with solid and seasoned leadership, having global footprints and coverage across North America, Europe, and Asia. Truechip offers Industry's first 24 x 7 technical support.

Follow us: Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter and YouTube

For more information:

Phone : +91-97185-92036

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.truechip.net

SOURCE Truechip