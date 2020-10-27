Truechip Adds New Customer Shipments Of Verification IPS For RISC-V Family Including Tilelink

NOIDA and BENGALURU, India, Oct. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Truechip, the Verification IP Specialist, today announced that it has added multiple new customers for its RISC-V Verification IPs including TileLink.

On this occasion, Nitin Kishore, CEO, Truechip, said, "I am pleased to announce that we have added multiple new customer shipments of our RISC-V family of Verification IPs. RISC-V processor is fast gaining prominence as the RISC-V ISA can be customized to suit the specific requirements like optimization for cryptography, Artificial Intelligence or low power. Also, in case of RISC-V, the base ISA is standardized and the eco system and tools support custom extensions so this gives a lot of flexibility to customize the processor to suit specific applications."

Mr. Kishore further added, "In addition to other RISC-V related VIPs, I would like to give a special mention about our TileLink VIP. It supports all channels including the TL-C and we support full cache coherency with checks, tests and cache models. A TileLink Interconnect model is also available for customers to use. Additionally, TruEye GUI provides easy debug, performance/ throughput updates, transaction tracing and more."

Following are the VIPs that support the RISC-V ecosystem:

Tile Link - Support for all channels including TL-C

JTAG DTM - JTAG Debug Transport Module VIP which is compliant to the IEEE 1149-1 specification and RISC-V Debug specification 0.13.2. adds debug support.

PLIC - PLIC VIP is advantageous of being able to verify all the Interrupt Controllers (PLIC, CLIC, CLINT), popularly supported in majority of the RISC-V environments.

FPU - FPU verification extends its support for Half, Double & Quad Precision along with rounding modes, exception flags and more.

RI5CY – fully compliant with standard RI5CY specification from Integrated Systems Lab, Inc. This VIP is a lightweight VIP with an easy plug-and-play interface so that there is no hit on the design cycle time.

Speaking about the benefits of Truechip's VIPs, Mr. Saurabh Agarwal, Head, Marketing & Sales, Truechip said, "We have a pretty niche offering from Truechip since we provide the bundled test cases and callbacks with the VIP thus providing a truly seamless experience to our customers. It is our commitment to our customers to achieve the highest levels of quality and reliability for their designs thus negating risks. Today we are known in the industry for providing aggressive support, Flexible licensing models, customizations of VIPs, ease of integration to our customers to augment their VIP usage."

About Truechip:

Truechip is a leading provider of Verification IP solutions. We also provide verification, DFT and Physical design services. We aid to accelerate IP/ SOC design thus lowering the cost and the risks associated with the development of ASIC, FPGA and SOC. A privately held company with a solid and seasoned leadership, having global footprints and coverage across North America, Europe and Asia. Truechip offers Industry's first 24 x 7 technical support.

