TRUECHIP ANNOUNCES FIRST CUSTOMER SHIPMENT OF USB4v2 VERIFICATION IP

Truechip

10 Jul, 2023, 13:00 ET

SAN FRANCISCO, July 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Truechip, today announced that it has shipped early adoption version of USB4v2 Verification IP.

On this occasion, Nitin Kishore, CEO, Truechip, said, "Today we possess a phenomenal range of proven Verification IPs, NoC Silicon IPs, GUI, and Automated solutions. Our Philosophy of P3 - Prompt Support, Proven Solution and Perfect Integration differentiates us from others. We are flexible towards varied customer requirements in terms of aggressive support, customization, enhancements along with ease of integration."

"With introduction of PAM3 signaling, USB4v2 not only increases the speed from 40Gbps (in USB4v1) to 80Gbps but also adds multiple additional features for flexibility and efficiency like Dynamic data-rate change based on requirement (Symmetric/ Asymmetric Links). Additionally with the changes in RSFEC, the skews are lesser and skew management is easier. While maintaining compatibility with Thunderbolt 3 products, USB4v2 goes beyond the data rate for Thunderbolt 3 and 4 (40Gbps)," added Kishore.

Speaking on the occasion, Saurabh Agarwal, Director-Marketing, Truechip, said, "Truechip's 'Customer First' approach has made us the preferred VIP partner for design companies looking for a modern solution that can power their growth and transformation journeys, enabling innovation, greater agility, and reduce time to market." 

USB4v2 VIP Features:

  • Support for Gen 4 (80Gb/s) speed including both Symmetric and Asymmetric Links (max 120Gb/s) in addition to Gen2 (20Gb/s) and Gen3 (40Gb/s) Speed of USB4v1.
  • Supports PAM2 and PAM3 signaling, improved RSFEC and Scrambler Encoding Block added for Gen4 Link and updated Low Power states for Gen4.
  • Supports Gen4 Link recovery in case of any uncorrectable error events on the link and added Host Router Reset feature.
  • Supports tunneling for DisplayPort v2.1, PCIe Gen 5 and USB 3.2 (using Gen X & Gen T Tunneling Adaptors).
  • Enhanced Uni-Directional Time Sync Handshake (Inverse Bi-Directional Mode and Adaptive Uni-Directional Mode) and improved Time Synchronization Mechanism.

About Truechip:

Truechip is a leading provider of Verification IPs, NOC Silicon IP, GUI based automation products and chip design services, Truechip provides Verification IP solutions for RISC V-based chips, Networking, Automotive, Microcontroller, Mobile, Storage, Data Centers, AI domains for all known protocols along with custom VIP development. The company has global footprints and coverage across North America, Europe, Israel, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Vietnam, and India.

For more information:
Phone         : +1 408 372 0541
Email           : [email protected] 
Website     : www.truechip.net

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/524726/Truechip_Logo.jpg

