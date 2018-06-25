Truechip Collaborates With Gowin Semi for Verification of USB Type C & PD

(Logo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/524726/Truechip_Logo.jpg )

Jim Gao, Sr. Manager, Project Management & IP Development, said, "Truechip's USB Type C & PD VIP has helped us to verify Gowin's USB Type C and PD IP in a sophisticated verification environment in addition to hardware tester." He further added, "It is a successful collaboration for Gowin and Truechip to join efforts on today's system on chip level IP design that involves comprehensive verification IP. We have mutually utilized company's unique expertise towards the common goal of customer success. I appreciate Truechip's support team as they are not only very prompt in responding and providing solutions but also understand our queries and requirements quickly. We are looking forward to more in-depth cooperation in future."

Nitin Kishore, CEO, Truechip, said, "USB Type C standard provides a universal, reversible and a small connector for multiple standards (using alternate modes) like HDMI, Display port, etc., whereas USB PD allows for larger power (up to 100W) available based on sink's requirements thus allowing the same connector to support multiple devices." He further added, "Todays complex designs require advanced verification tools that deliver automation, faster turnaround times and quicker tape outs. Our VIP includes TruEYETM , a unique GUI platform, which accelerates debug, by enabling transaction level debugging, for producing high-performance, cost-effective and faster designs. We look forward to continue working with GOWIN on other standards."

About Gowin

Founded in 2014, Gowin has the vision to accelerate customer innovation world-wide with programmable solutions. We focus on optimizing our products and removing barriers for customers in using programmable logic devices. Our commitment to technology and quality enables customers to reduce the total cost using FPGA on their production boards.

For more information, visit www.gowinsemi.com.

About Truechip

Truechip, is a leading provider of VIP solutions which accelerate IP development, improve quality, and lower the cost and risks in the development of ASIC, FPGA and SOC designs. The company has sales and support coverage across North America, Europe and Asia, serving customers for almost a decade. Truechip possess a comprehensive portfolio of Verification IPs that are known for their quality, reliability and performance.

