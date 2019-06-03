Truechip Offering Complimentary Licenses of PCIe Gen 3 Verification IP

SAN JOSE, California, June 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Truechip, the Verification IP Specialist, today announced a novel offering for all its existing and potential customers "The Incredible Offer" through which the customers can avail up to 2 licenses of PCIe Gen 3 VIP for free. This announcement coincides with the DAC 2019 where Truechip is participating as an exhibitor.

On this occasion, Mr. Nitin Kishore, CEO, Truechip, said, "PCIe is one of the complex high-speed protocol that is being used widely. Through this offer we want customers to experience the quality, reliability and support from Truechip. The free licenses will include all the BFMs, monitors, scoreboards and assertions, coupled with all the advanced features of PCIe, significant extended capabilities such as AER, LTR and a large number of tests cases. We believe that customers should be able to fully test their IP/ SoC. "

"Along with the VIP, we are also providing a limited version of TruEYETM- The Debug GUI#, a futuristic debug tool which brings a paradigm shift from signal level to transaction level debug and not only enables faster debug but also aids to show the transactions stitched together. This rapid and convenient GUI#, in addition, provides, ease of debug and error detection. Through TruEYETM even the lesser experienced verification engineers can debug faster which lessens the load of experienced engineers and helps to utilize time more efficiently," added Mr. Kishore.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Saurabh Agarwal, Head, Marketing & Sales, Truechip, said, "We have rolled out an exciting offer for a limited time and chip design companies can take complete advantages of it. For enrolling into the offer, you can visit our page http://bit.ly/2QaTyps."

# Patent Applied

About Truechip:

Truechip, The Verification IP Specialist, is a leading provider of Verification IP solutions, which aid to accelerate IP/ SoC design thus lowering the cost and the risks associated with the development of ASIC, FPGA and SoC. With its global development center in India, Truechip serves over 50 customers in US, Israel, Taiwan, Japan, France, Germany, India and China. The company participates in numerous global events including DAC, DVCON and SemIsrael. The team consists of over 150 expert and experienced engineers. Truechip has been serving customers for a decade in VLSI and offers Industry's first 24x5 technical support.

