TrueCoat Painters - Highlands Ranch Community Partner - Exterior House Painting

HIGHLANDS RANCH, Colo., March 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- In the picturesque community of Highlands Ranch, where the appeal of a home is as significant as its foundation, TrueCoat Painters is thrilled to announce its recent partnership with the Highlands Ranch Community Association. This collaboration marks a significant milestone in TrueCoat's journey to becoming a trusted name in the local Highlands Ranch community. TrueCoat Painters prides themselves on showing up on time, staying on schedule, fair pricing, robust warranties, and constant communication with homeowners.

Partnering with the Highlands Ranch Community Association ("HRCA") allows TrueCoat Painters to strengthen its ties with the local community and the ability to offer community-wide discounts to the residents of Highlands Ranch for painting or staining needs. By aligning with a reputable community organization such as HRCA, TrueCoat underscores its dedication to being more than just a service provider — it is a community partner.

TrueCoat Painters is a full-service painting and staining company offering the following services to its clients:

Exterior House Painting

Interior House Painting

Fence Staining

Deck Sealing and Deck Staining

Cabinet Painting and Cabinet Staining

Concrete Sealing

For many homeowners in Highlands Ranch and Littleton, the question of "how much does exterior painting cost?" is a significant consideration. Exterior house painting costs have multiple variables, but TrueCoat Painters offers complimentary and detailed estimates ( Schedule a Free Estimate Here ) plus transparent pricing ensuring that there are no surprises. TrueCoat Painters also offers free color consultations with interior designers for all customers as part of their process.

Alissa Holmes, Founder & President of TrueCoat Painters, stated, "We are absolutely thrilled to announce our new partnership with the Highlands Ranch Community Association, marking a truly significant milestone for TrueCoat Painters as we deepen our roots within this vibrant community."

In conclusion, TrueCoat's collaboration with the HRCA serves as a valuable resource for Highlands Ranch community members to offer professional painting services at a discounted rate for residents of Highlands Ranch.

About TrueCoat Painters

TrueCoat Painters is a local, woman-owned painting company in Centennial serving residents of Highlands Ranch, Littleton, and the greater Denver-metro area.

Learn more at: www.truecoat-painters.com

About the Highlands Ranch Community Association ("HRCA")

The Highlands Ranch Community Association ("HRCA") is a nationally recognized nonprofit organization dedicated to enhancing the quality of life in Highlands Ranch, Colorado serving more than 100,000 residents.

