TrueCoders Graduate Creates Wordle Killer

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Sept. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Jill Oakes, a TrueCoders coding school graduate, created an app to aid users with their Wordle -solving endeavors. The app, WordleAssistant , takes user input for green, yellow, and gray letters from an in-progress Wordle game and provides a list of possible winning words. WordleAssistant also tracks user outcomes to keep a record of Wordle progress.

Before learning coding at Truecoders, Jill had reached a crossroads in her career. Should she move to a larger, more saturated media market to continue her career as an on-air reporter, or shift her focus to a new skill set with limitless potential?

She chose the latter and enrolled with TrueCoders to capitalize on software engineering's potential and security. Jill Oakes created WorldleAssistant for her senior project, helping millions solve millions of Worlde players around the world every single day. Wordle has met its match!

Those interested in finding a new future in the field of software engineering can call or email TrueCoders to learn more about the program.

