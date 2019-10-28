TrueCore Introduces Therapeutic Cognitive Community Pilot Program at Hastings Facility

TAMPA, Fla., Oct. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- TrueCore Behavioral Solutions is implementing a pilot program called the Therapeutic Cognitive Community (TCC) at its Gulf/Hastings program in Hastings, Fla.

The TCC concept relies heavily on the use of cognitive behavioral therapy interventions including Thinking Reports, which many of the TrueCore programs already use when facilitating the "Thinking for a Change" evidence-based practice.

TCC has been used successfully by the Virginia Department of Corrections (DOC) since 2004. After introducing a pilot program into one male and one female facility, Virginia expanded the program to all adult facilities. In 2017, Virginia touted that the state's re-incarceration rate was the lowest in the country for the second year in a row.

With extensive experience in treatment settings, TrueCore President and CEO Steve Tomlin has operated modified therapeutic communities (TC) in treatment programs, community release and correctional settings, inclusive of Virginia DOC.

"As the state of Virginia, under the guidance of Director Harold Clarke, began its transition from TC to cognitive communities, I was able to participate in early trainings with Dudley Bush, who worked as the Cognitive and Reentry Services Administrator for the Virginia DOC at the time, and his team. As research began to be published on the efficacy of the model, TrueCore proposed a pilot and partnered with content and modality experts including Bush and Dr. George De Leon," said Tomlin.

The philosophical concept of the cognitive community is grounded in the idea that endowing patients and residents/inmates in hospitals and institutions with a measure of responsibility for their treatment and daily living helps build a sense of community and well-being as well as positively contributing to the stability of the institutional climate.

We continue to be excited about the development of our new Therapeutic Cognitive Community. While still in the implementation phase, both involved youth and involved staff are invested in its principles and are seeing and feeling enhanced morale and stability.

About TrueCore Behavioral Solutions

Tampa, Florida-based TrueCore Behavioral Solutions operates residential facilities for youth who have been ordered by the court into juvenile justice facilities. The company has a 20-year history of providing services to at-risk youth, helping young people discover their true core potential to lead productive and rewarding lives. Today, nearly 2,000 TrueCore professionals and staff in facilities across four states offer vital services and support, including alternative education schools and programs for vocational training, substance abuse recovery, behavioral and mental health, and sexual offender treatment. For more information, please visit www.truecorebehavioral.com.

SOURCE TrueCore Behavioral Solutions

Related Links

https://www.truecorebehavioral.com

