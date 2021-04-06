TrueDark® Launches Innovative Rx Eyewear With Blue Light Blocking Technology

SEATTLE, April 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, TrueDark, a wellness brand that creates innovative light-based technology solutions for healthy living, announced that they will now offer custom single vision prescription glasses with their proprietary blue light blocking technology. This comes after two years of extensive research and development to create the most dynamic collection of Rx glasses for today's [over] screen-lit world.

Like TrueDark's non-Rx glasses, their new prescription eyewear is available in clear or yellow lenses for daytime (categorized as "Daylights"), and red lenses for nighttime (otherwise called "Twilights") that, together, provide a true 24-hour solution for supporting the body's natural circadian rhythm. Some of the daytime prescription styles also include photochromic lenses that darken when exposed to natural sunlight outdoors; they essentially turn into sunglasses that block 99% of UVA/UVB rays. The nighttime lenses go beyond blocking just the harmful blue light spectrum, also cutting out disruptive green and violet light, to help promote natural melatonin production for better sleep in the evenings.

"TrueDark prevents junk light from weakening your eyes and ruining your sleep. Whether you are nearsighted or farsighted, now you can use the most advanced circadian-friendly prescription glasses in the world. 'Blue blockers' are so 1980's and don't protect you enough for the modern technology world we live in. That's why I founded Truedark and created the patent-pending technology," said Dave Asprey, the "Father of Biohacking, and four-times New York Times® best-selling author.

TrueDark's full prescription lineup includes:

Clear Lenses that block 30% of blue light

Clear Transition UV 400 Lenses that block 30-40% of blue light indoors and 99% of UVA/UVB outdoors

Yellow Lenses that block 75% of blue light

Red Lenses that block 98-100% of blue, green, and violet light

Gradient Red to Amber Lenses that blocks 99% of blue light and 93%-73% of green light from top to bottom, respectively

For additional product information, please visit: truedark.com/rx

About TrueDark

TrueDark® is a leader in creating innovative light-based technology solutions that support human health and performance. Founded by Dave Asprey, the "Father of Biohacking", creator of Bulletproof Coffee, and four-time New York Times® Best Seller, TrueDark empowers people to leverage healthy light for healthier living with carefully crafted products that are backed by science and work as hard as you do. To learn more, visit: truedark.com.

