TrueDialog Named to the 2026 Inc. 5000 List of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies

The enterprise texting platform earns a place on the list for the second consecutive year.

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TrueDialog, an enterprise-grade platform for SMS, MMS, and RCS business texting, has been named to the prestigious 2026 Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing private companies in America. The list provides a data-driven snapshot of the most successful companies within the economy's most dynamic segment—its independent, entrepreneurial businesses. The recognition marks TrueDialog's second consecutive year on the Inc. 5000, following its debut on the 2025 list.

"Watching our customers use text messaging to exceed their business goals is our favorite award," said John Wright, CEO of TrueDialog. "Earning a spot on the Inc. 5000 list for a second year running reflects the trust our customers place in us and the pace at which our team keeps innovating."

This momentum is grounded in continued product innovation. In July 2026, TrueDialog launched TrueConnect®, which makes every inbound and outbound text visible across CRM and martech systems including Salesforce, HubSpot, and Microsoft Dynamics, and TrueOptOut, which uses machine learning and large language models to recognize a customer's intent to unsubscribe, no matter how the request is phrased. Releases like these fuel not only TrueDialog's momentum as a company, reflected in its place on the Inc. 5000, but also the everyday value it delivers to customers through greater visibility, compliance, and reliability.

In the last 12 months, TrueDialog has been recognized for its innovation and excellence with several awards, including:

MarTech Breakthrough Award , Overall Conversational Marketing Solution of the Year

, Overall Conversational Marketing Solution of the Year AI-Powered Marketing & Sales Growth Catalyst , SAMMY Sales and Marketing Award

, SAMMY Sales and Marketing Award Unified Communications Excellence Award , Internet Telephony

, Internet Telephony Communications Solutions Product of the Year Award , TMCnet

, TMCnet Digiday Technology Award finalist, Best Mobile Marketing Platform

finalist, Best Mobile Marketing Platform EdTech Cool Tools Award finalist, Communications

"Every company on the Inc. 5000 has a story of perseverance, smart decision-making, and a refusal to sit still," says Mike Hofman, editor-in-chief of Inc. "Their growth reflects more than strong financial performance–it reflects creativity, resilience, and the customer focus required to build companies that make a lasting impact. We congratulate all honorees on this significant achievement."

For the full list, company profiles, and a searchable database by industry and location, visit: www.inc.com/inc5000.

About TrueDialog

TrueDialog is the enterprise SMS, MMS, and RCS platform transforming how organizations connect with customers through text messaging, today's most engaging and responsive channel. Running on its own owned messaging infrastructure and backed by industry-leading security certifications, the platform delivers enterprise-grade reliability with 99.99% uptime while reducing messaging costs by up to 50%. TrueDialog is trusted by thousands of brands, including Coca-Cola, Hilton, Kansas City Chiefs, Northern Tool, SubjectWell, and Tulane University. Founded in 2008 and based in Austin, Texas, TrueDialog combines enterprise-grade capabilities with simplified implementation to help organizations build stronger relationships through reliable, cost-efficient messaging. To learn more, visit www.truedialog.com.

SOURCE TrueDialog