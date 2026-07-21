TrueDialog Introduces TrueConnect® for CRM Text Messaging Visibility and TrueOptOut for SMS Compliance

TrueConnect puts every SMS conversation on every connected record; TrueOptOut is an AI-powered intent-detection engine that catches opt-out requests that keyword matching misses.

AUSTIN, Texas, July 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TrueDialog, an enterprise-grade platform for SMS, MMS, and RCS business texting, today announced two additions to its platform that address the same underlying problem from opposite ends of the conversation. TrueConnect® makes every outbound and inbound text visible across a company's entire CRM and martech stack. TrueOptOut ensures that when a customer asks to stop hearing from you, the request is honored, however it's phrased.

TrueConnect®: Every Text, on Every Record, in Every System

Most enterprises do not run one system. For example, they may use Salesforce® for sales, HubSpot® for marketing, Microsoft Dynamics® or Microsoft Teams® for operations, and TrueDialog for text communications. A native integration logs SMS into just one of those systems. The result is a conversation that exists in pieces, or locked inside a silo. Attribution breaks, follow-ups get missed, and teams are left to piece context together context manually.

TrueConnect closes that gap without a development project. It layers on top of TrueDialog's CRM native integrations already in place and fans every message out to every other connected system, using the recipient's phone number as the key. Send from Salesforce, HubSpot, Microsoft Dynamics, the TrueDialog web UI, or the TrueDialog mobile app, and the same conversation appears everywhere that contact record exists.

TrueDialog remains the system of record while TrueConnect is a feature that automatically keeps the conversation current across systems. How TrueConnect works:

Includes prebuilt connectors for Salesforce Sales Cloud®, HubSpot, and Microsoft Dynamics. Microsoft Teams and Microsoft Outlook® connect through API. Legacy CRMs, proprietary databases, and internal tools connect through webhooks.

A visual, drag-and-drop flowchart so RevOps teams and admins can map data flows from source to target without developer or sysadmin support.

TrueConnect writes SMS activity to existing records. It does not create or update contacts, modify fields, or touch ownership, status, routing, or scoring. Existing integrations and dedupe rules stay intact.

No per-task fees, no monthly task caps, and no middleware to maintain, so costs do not climb with message volume the way they do with stitched-together alternatives.

"Companies have spent years buying the right tools and then often resorting to hiring sys admins, engineers, and/or data entry workers to push data information between them," said John Wright, CEO of TrueDialog. "TrueConnect ends that for text. Every conversation shows up everywhere it matters, on day one, on top of the integrations you already have. Nothing new to wire up or babysit."

TrueOptOut for the Opt-Outs That Don't Say "STOP"

Carrier-standard keyword matching catches industry-standard opt-out keywords, like STOP, CANCEL, END, QUIT, and UNSUBSCRIBE. Keyword matching meets baseline CTIA requirements and handles the easy cases just fine.

But it does not handle how people actually write. "Take me off your list." "I don't want to hear from you." "Why are you still texting me?" "Plz jump in a lake." A keyword filter sees these as regular messages. A court of law may see a clear opt-out request. TCPA (Telephone Consumer Protection Act) violations carry statutory damages of $500 to $1,500 per message, so for an enterprise sending at scale, a single campaign's worth of missed requests can represent material liability.

TrueOptOut augments keyword matching rather than replacing it. Every inbound message that clears the keyword filter enters a sentiment analysis pipeline that evaluates what the sender meant, not just what they typed. How TrueOptOut works:

A purpose-built machine learning classifier evaluates opt-out intent in 10 milliseconds or less, targeting 90% recall or better, with no perceptible impact on message delivery latency.

High-confidence signals are processed automatically: they apply the opt-out and write an audit record.

An LLM layer adjudicates mid-confidence signals asynchronously, with a deliberately conservative bias.

Every path produces an immutable compliance audit record: message text, confidence score, action taken, and timestamp. Human reviewer decisions are logged too, creating a full chain of custody.

The AI runs entirely within TrueDialog's private infrastructure and never shares message content with third-party or open-source models, consistent with the platform's SOC 2 Type II, TX-RAMP, and ISO 9001 certifications.

"Keyword matching is a floor, not a ceiling," said Navid Ashroff, CTO of TrueDialog. "We built TrueOptOut to be deliberately conservative, because a false opt-out costs you a disconnect with your contact, and a missed opt-out can mean a lawsuit. Every decision it makes is logged, so when your compliance team asks how you know every request was honored, there's an answer for every single message."

TrueOptOut is built on the same AI-first infrastructure and privacy standards as TrueDelivery®, TrueDialog's outbound deliverability engine, which customers have credited with 50% to 80% reductions in false positives. TrueDelivery optimizes what goes out and TrueOptOut protects what comes back.

To learn more about TrueConnect, TrueOptOut, and TrueDelivery, visit www.truedialog.com.

Related: TrueDialog Introduces TrueDelivery®, the First SMS Deliverability Scoring Tool for Business Texting

About TrueDialog

TrueDialog is the enterprise SMS, MMS, and RCS platform transforming how organizations connect with customers through text messaging, today's most engaging and responsive channel. Running on its own owned messaging infrastructure and backed by industry-leading security certifications, the platform delivers enterprise-grade reliability with 99.99% uptime while reducing messaging costs by up to 50%. TrueDialog is trusted by thousands of brands, including Coca-Cola, Hilton, Kansas City Chiefs, Northern Tool, SubjectWell, and Tulane University. Founded in 2008 and based in Austin, Texas, TrueDialog combines enterprise-grade capabilities with simplified implementation to help organizations build stronger relationships through reliable, cost-efficient messaging. To learn more, visit www.truedialog.com.

SOURCE TrueDialog