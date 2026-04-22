Independent analyst recognition highlights TrueDialog's strength in enterprise SMS, customer experience, and vendor trust.

AUSTIN, Texas, April 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TrueDialog, a leading provider of enterprise-grade SMS texting solutions, today announced it has been named a SMS Marketing Champion in the SoftwareReviews Data Quadrant Report, published by Info-Tech Research Group. The Champion designation recognizes vendors that score highly on both product features and customer satisfaction, placing TrueDialog among the top-ranked SMS marketing platforms evaluated by real enterprise users.

SoftwareReviews, a division of Info-Tech Research Group, produces the Data Quadrant through verified reviews from enterprise technology buyers. The methodology weighs product capability alongside customer experience metrics — including vendor support, implementation satisfaction, and likelihood to recommend — giving organizations a peer-driven view of the enterprise software landscape.

"This recognition reflects what our customers experience every day," said John Wright, CEO of TrueDialog. "TrueDialog was built from the ground up for enterprise teams who need reliability, security, and direct carrier access at scale — and being recognized by the people who actually use our platform is the most meaningful validation we can receive."

TrueDialog's platform delivers enterprise SMS capabilities including two-way messaging, compliance management, direct carrier connections, and its recently launched visual RCS Composer — giving marketing and operations teams the ability to deploy next-generation rich messaging campaigns without developer resources. The company reduces enterprise messaging costs by up to 75% while maintaining the security and deliverability standards that regulated industries require.

SoftwareReviews is a leading source of data and insights on enterprise software performance and customer satisfaction. A division of Info-Tech Research Group, SoftwareReviews produces the Data Quadrant, a peer-driven assessment methodology based on verified reviews from enterprise buyers.

About TrueDialog

TrueDialog is the enterprise SMS platform transforming how organizations connect with customers through text messaging — today's most engaging and responsive channel. Through superior features, industry-leading security, and direct carrier connections, the platform delivers enterprise-grade reliability while reducing messaging costs by up to 75%. TrueDialog is trusted by thousands of brands, including Coca-Cola, Hilton, Kansas City Chiefs, Northern Tool, SubjectWell, and Tulane University. Based in Austin, Texas, TrueDialog helps organizations build stronger relationships through reliable, cost-efficient messaging. To learn more, visit www.truedialog.com.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is TrueDialog? Founded in 2008 and headquartered in Austin, Texas, TrueDialog is an enterprise SMS company trusted by thousands of brands, including Coca-Cola, Hilton, Kansas City Chiefs, Northern Tool, SubjectWell, and Tulane University. The company has earned numerous industry recognitions, including the 2025 Inc. 5000 List of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies, a 2025 Sammy Sales and Marketing Award in the SMS Growth Catalyst category, a 2025 Bandwidth Textie Award for Excellence and Innovation in Business Text Messaging, "Team Messaging Solution of the Year" in the 2025 RemoteTech Breakthrough Awards, a 2024 Inc. Power Partner designation, and most recently, Champion status in the SoftwareReviews Data Quadrant for SMS marketing. To learn more, visit www.truedialog.com.

What does it mean that TrueDialog was named a Champion in the SoftwareReviews Data Quadrant? The Champion designation in the SoftwareReviews Data Quadrant means TrueDialog scored highly on both product features and customer satisfaction, as measured through verified reviews from enterprise technology buyers. The Data Quadrant is published by Info-Tech Research Group and evaluates vendors on product capability alongside customer experience metrics such as vendor support, implementation satisfaction, and likelihood to recommend.

How does TrueDialog ensure messaging deliverability? TrueDialog's proprietary TrueDelivery® technology uses AI-powered delivery optimization to maximize message deliverability for its customers. With carrier look-ups, a proprietary link shortener, and because TrueDialog is a CPaaS and Campaign Management platform in one, TrueDialog's customers see above-average deliverability.

How does TrueDialog reduce messaging costs for enterprises? TrueDialog is unique in serving as both a CPaaS (Communications Platform as a Service) provider and a campaign service provider in one. Because TrueDialog owns its own infrastructure and connects directly to carriers — rather than routing messages through intermediaries — enterprises eliminate the aggregator fees that typically inflate SMS costs. This structure reduces enterprise messaging costs while improving deliverability and compliance control.

How does TrueDialog support its customers in compliance? TrueDialog provides comprehensive compliance support across short code, 10DLC (10-digit long code), and RCS agent registration. The platform is designed to meet the security and compliance standards required by regulated industries, with built-in tools to manage opt-outs, consent, and carrier requirements at scale.

What CRM and platform integrations does TrueDialog support? TrueDialog offers native integrations with leading CRM and marketing automation platforms, including Salesforce, HubSpot, Microsoft Dynamics, Marketo, and Eloqua, as well as Microsoft Teams and Outlook. For organizations with custom technology stacks, TrueDialog also provides a full API and a standalone web application, giving teams the flexibility to deploy enterprise SMS however they work best.

What kind of customer support does TrueDialog provide? TrueDialog delivers white-glove support to all customers, regardless of account size. US-based expert support is available by phone, email, and ticket, with an average ticket resolution time of 1.7 hours. This level of responsiveness and hands-on service reflects TrueDialog's commitment to enterprise-grade partnerships, not just enterprise-grade technology.

What industries does TrueDialog serve? TrueDialog serves enterprise customers across multiple industries, including retail, hospitality, healthcare, sports and entertainment, and education. The platform is designed to meet the security, compliance, and deliverability standards required by regulated industries. Customers include Coca-Cola, Hilton, Kansas City Chiefs, Northern Tool, SubjectWell, and Tulane University.

What is RCS, and what is TrueDialog's RCS Composer? RCS (Rich Communication Services) is the next generation of SMS, enabling brands to send messages that include images, videos, interactive buttons, and branded sender identification — all within a user's native messaging app. TrueDialog is one of the only enterprise SMS platforms to offer visual RCS Composer, a no-code tool that allows marketing and operations teams to design, test, and send RCS campaigns without requiring developer resources.

How is TrueDialog different from other SMS marketing platforms? TrueDialog's differentiation operates at every layer of the stack. As both a CPaaS and a campaign service provider, TrueDialog eliminates the complexity of middle layers. The platform offers native integrations with major CRMs and marketing platforms, full compliance expertise across short code, 10DLC, and RCS, and white-glove US-based support with an average ticket resolution of 1.7 hours. Advanced campaign and admin features enable TrueDialog's customers to implement text messaging across their organizations and empower all teams to use text messaging as a communication channel. As an award-winning company, SMS Marketing holds the SMS Marketing Champion status in the SoftwareReviews Data Quadrant, reflecting how this combination of capability and customer experience performs in the market.

SOURCE TrueDialog