Trueface and Bluestone Technologies Join Forces to Launch The First Blockchain Based Missing Persons Database Platform in the Wake of Hurricane Dorian

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Trueface , a leader in computer vision technology, announced today a partnership with Bluestone Technology, Ltd., the leading blockchain network provider for the Caribbean, to launch a missing persons database and interactive platform leveraging the power of facial recognition in the wake of Hurricane Dorian.

In August, Hurricane Dorian devastated two major economic islands of The Bahamas, Grand Bahama Island & Abaco. Grand Bahama, at its peak had been roughly 80% covered in water while, Abaco has been 95% demolished. 4,303 people still have unknown statuses down from 7,2961. With this statistic, and personally living through the horror of not being able to find his own grandmother and other relatives, John Bridgewater, Co-Founder and CEO of Bluestone Technologies, a Bahamas based blockchain start-up, decided to create www.findmebahamas.com , a missing persons registry for The Bahamas. The FindMeBahamas platform is a part of a much wider platform focused on Caribbean countries, FindMeCaricom which includes, The Bahamas and 27 other Caribbean countries.

Through Trueface's artificial intelligence, the FindMeBahamas & CARICOM platforms use facial recognition to match missing persons with those found. The platforms also give those reported missing a 6 digit unique ID number in an effort to provide a digital ID as a part of Bluestone's, Caribbean blockchain network, Bluestone Network, a multi-layered blockchain network aimed at interoperable Caribbean social and financial inclusion.

"After living through and continuing to see the devastation of the detrimental wrath of Hurricane Dorian, we realized we wanted to use our ability to connect the countries of the Caribbean and provide a safe, interoperable space for families to find members after the natural disasters but also, in general," said Bridgewater. "As we continue to recover from this natural disaster, the partnership between Trueface and Bluestone is giving the Caribbean community a platform to find their family members, as well as providing e-identification numbers after many have lost traditional documentation in the storm."

After losing homes, cars and most worldly possessions, citizens of the countries devastated by the hurricane are finding themselves without traditional forms of identification. In response to this difficult issue, the platforms are providing e-identification numbers for citizens to use in lieu of traditional documentation to validate identification and access to government information, immigration capabilities and more.

"We are just starting to see the beginning of all of the possibilities and positive impacts facial recognition and computer vision technologies can play in the wake of disasters like Hurricane Dorian," said Shaun Moore, Co-Founder and CEO of Trueface. "As we continue this partnership with Bluestone, we will be looking to expand these capabilities to other areas of the world that are suffering from the very same issues of loss of traditional forms of identification and inability to find missing persons."

To learn more about the efforts being made in response to Hurricane Dorian from Trueface and Bluestone Technologies, please visit: https://trueface.ai/

About Trueface

Trueface is a computer vision company that transforms partners' video feeds into intelligent, actionable data. Industries deploying their advanced facial recognition technology in a morally responsible way include retail, hospitality, healthcare, gaming and financial services.

About Bluestone Technologies Inc, Ltd.

Bluestone Technologies is a blockchain start-up with a core focus on the interoperability of CARICOM member countries through their Bluestone Network, promoting regional social and financial inclusion.

1 https://dorianpeoplesearch.com/

