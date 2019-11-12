Trueface Awarded Contract for Computer Vision Deployment at Air Force Bases to Enhance Physical Security

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Trueface , a leader in computer vision technology, announced today that AFWERX , in partnership with the Small Business Innovation Research Program ( SBIR ), has awarded the company its second contract this year for its facial recognition and weapon identification capabilities.

Trueface was selected for a Phase I Air Force contract earlier this year to assess the most impactful use cases for computer vision to be used for security purposes on base.

With the award of a Phase II contract, Trueface will put that research into practice and deploy the company's computer vision technologies on an Air Force military base in Q1 2020. Trueface's solution will provide facial recognition, license plate recognition, and weapon detection in order to expedite the entrance process into the military base, as well as enhance overall security onsite.

"Trueface was created to provide organizations of all types the opportunity to understand who and what is being brought in and out of their premises. Through the use of our advanced computer vision, we are able to provide critical information that was previously unavailable in real-time for the Air Force," said Shaun Moore, CEO of Trueface. "The military is the perfect customer for Trueface, as the physical security element is crucial to the protection of the individuals and assets on base."

When visitors and military personnel enter a base through a security checkpoint, their credentials and vehicle license plates are manually checked for security purposes. While critically important to base security, this process takes time, resulting in long lines and inefficient processes. The Air Force will utilize Trueface facial recognition and license plate recognition technologies to augment checkpoint teams' ability to assess visitors more quickly while maintaining the same high level of security.

Within the base, the Air Force will utilize Trueface weapon detection to enhance general security by monitoring the movement of firearms outside of designated areas and having the ability to respond faster to active shooter incidents.

As a U.S.- based company, Trueface is eager to continue developing its close relationship with the U.S. Air Force by strengthening security at bases through the use of facial recognition and threat detection technologies across the country.

About Trueface

Trueface is a leading developer of computer vision and facial recognition solutions. The company's technology is platform agnostic, capable of running on embedded chipsets, servers, desktops, and at the edge. Solutions include Facial Recognition, Spoof and Liveness Detection, Weapon Detection, Age Verification and License Plate Recognition. Developed in the USA, Trueface has built its business with privacy and data compliance at its core. Through the responsible use of computer vision technology, we will all live in a safer and smarter world. For more information, visit www.trueface.ai .

About AFWERX

Through a competitive awards-based program, the Small Business Innovation Research Program (SBIR) enables small businesses to explore their technological potential and provides the incentive to profit from its commercialization. AFWERX, in partnership with Air Force Research Lab (AFRL) , and the National Security Innovation Network (NSIN) , developed the SBIR Open Topics (AF193-CS01 and AF193-DCS01), to increase the efficiency, effectiveness, and transition rate of the SBIR program.

