TrueHLTH announces company launch to create a platform to advance patient trust, provide proactive healthcare advocacy, and timely care coordination for people living with chronic conditions

News provided by

TrueHLTH

19 May, 2023, 11:26 ET

ALPHARETTA, Ga., May 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TrueHLTH, an innovative healthcare technology company focused on patient advocacy and health assurance for those living with chronic conditions, announces its formation.

Continue Reading

Initially focused on Inflammatory Bowel Disease (IBD), TrueHLTH's announcement coincides with World Inflammatory Bowel Disease (IBD) Day, which includes Crohn's Disease and ulcerative colitis. On this day, various global and local organizations join together to support those suffering from inflammatory bowel diseases. "TrueHLTH stands in solidarity with those organizations to support IBD patients today and looks forward to accelerating the advancement of patient support for such conditions moving forward" states TrueHLTH's Co-founder and CEO, Scott Genone.

Mr. Genone adds, "As the parent of a child living with Crohn's Disease, the motivation to create TrueHLTH is personal and fueled by years of navigating through a fragmented system that doesn't consistently deploy a multi-disciplinary approach to care". Throughout their journey, patients with chronic conditions like IBD can encounter a roller-coaster of physical, social, emotional, and financial challenges.

TrueHLTH aims to be a central component of the patient's support system and health advocate for life. The company's mission is to become an ally for patients and caregivers to improve the coordination of care, reduce avoidable costs, and ultimately improve health outcomes. TrueHLTH aims to accomplish this by deploying a patient-centric platform designed to identify everyone's unique challenges, predict potential obstacles in the way of good health, and match patients with the right resources and clinicians to help ensure well-being.   

Over the coming months, the company intends to launch the CareAlly Network to provide a platform for patients with chronic diseases and their caregivers to participate in a virtual community, offering peer support, patient advocacy, and health assurance. With a leading focus on IBD, the first care community will be IBDAlly.

For more information visit us at www.truehlth.com

SOURCE TrueHLTH

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.