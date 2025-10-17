Truekind® to Launch TrueCool Wireless Menopause Bra and TrueCool Mid-Waist Menopause Brief

Innovative collection delivers cooling comfort, breathable support, and confidence for women experiencing perimenopause, menopause, and beyond

NEW YORK, Oct. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Truekind® , the innovative intimates brand known for its comfortable, wire-free bras, is excited to announce the launch of the Truekind® TrueCool Wireless Menopause Bra and TrueCool Mid-Waist Menopause Brief. This collection arrives at a pivotal time, as conversations around perimenopause, menopause, and the challenges they can cause are finally taking center stage.

Truekind TrueCool Collection

Developed in partnership with Jené Luciani Sena , renowned bra expert and author of The Bra Book, the TrueCool collection was engineered to provide cool, breathable support and comfort during hot flashes, night sweats, and other menopause-related discomforts.

"As someone who's been suffering from perimenopause for the last few years, I know firsthand how women are largely dismissed and ignored when it comes to this topic," lamented Luciani Sena. "Your bra and underwear are the items of clothing that are closest to your body, and all its hormonal fluctuations. I wanted to create a collection that helps other women like myself who are experiencing the hot flashes, irritated skin, and sore, swollen, and tender breasts that are constantly fluctuating in size," she shared. "Truekind is a solutions-based brand that truly cares about its customers, so it was the perfect partner to bring my vision to life, and show women that yes, we SEE you and we HEAR you."

Crafted with TrueCool fabric technology, the collection showcases lightweight, breathable materials and perforated design details inspired by everyday comfort and ease of wear. The fabric also has an additional 'cooling treatment' added into the wash that is designed to help you stay cool, comfortable and dry all day long. The TrueCool Wireless Menopause Bra mimics the beloved Truekind Comfort Wireless Shaper Bra that customers already love, but is reimagined with advanced cooling innovations. The wire-free design is engineered to deliver gentle lift without constriction, while adjustable straps and back band with its included bra extender allow for an adaptable fit during hormonal swelling and fluctuations in size and shape. A seamless finish with built-in lightweight perforated foam cups provides for an invisible look under clothing, making it as practical as it is comfortable.

The TrueCool Mid-Waist Menopause Brief complements the bra with light compression over the tummy area, and smooth, seamless construction that offers all-day wearability. Both pieces are available in inclusive sizing from S–4X and in neutral, flattering tones, including Black, Chai, and Rose Tan.

"At Truekind®, we believe every woman deserves comfort, confidence, and dignity through every stage of life," said Siobhan Lonergan, Chief Brand Officer of Truekind®. "Menopause has been underserved in the intimates category for far too long, and our TrueCool collection was designed to change that."

The launch underscores Truekind's mission to create everyday solutions that help women feel their best. Offering discreet, stylish, and affordable options, the TrueCool collection empowers women to move through perimenopause and menopause with confidence.

The Truekind® TrueCool Wireless Menopause Bra and TrueCool Mid-Waist Menopause Brief will be available exclusively at Truekind.com beginning October 16, 2025 and will retail for $34.99.

About Truekind®

Truekind® creates everyday intimates that blend comfort, functionality, and inclusivity—helping women embrace their bodies at every stage of life. From wire-free bras to shaping essentials, Truekind is committed to designing products that make women feel supported, confident, and empowered.

