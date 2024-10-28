TrueLearn's ABSITE SmartBank Recognized for Boosting Surgical Residency Exam Performance in New Study

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Oct. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TrueLearn, a leading healthcare education platform, was recently highlighted in a university-affiliated general surgery residency study published in the Journal of Surgical Education. The study, which involved 34 clinical and research general surgery residents, examined the impact of team-based competition using TrueLearn's ABSITE SmartBank on exam performance throughout the 2023-2024 academic year. Findings underscore the significant positive impact of TrueLearn's resources on resident performance and engagement, marking a step forward in enhancing surgical education through technology.

The study's findings revealed that residents who engaged with TrueLearn's ABSITE SmartBank experienced notable improvements across several key performance indicators:

- Utilization of Practice Questions Increased: The mean number of TrueLearn questions completed per resident rose by 175.2 questions, reflecting an increased commitment to early and sustained preparation.

- Early Preparation Reduced Cramming: TrueLearn's platform helped residents start preparing earlier in the academic year, thereby decreasing last-minute cramming.

- Improved In-Training Exam Scores: The study recorded a 4.6% average improvement in ABSITE (American Board of Surgery In-Training Examination) scores among residents.

- Positive Correlation Between Question Practice and Performance: Data showed a strong positive correlation between the number of practice questions completed and ABSITE scores, supporting the value of targeted, practice-based learning.

Individual results further highlighted that residents who increased their question practice compared to the previous academic year saw marked improvement in their ABSITE performance. The study predicts that completing an additional 300 practice questions could lead to a further 4.8% increase in exam scores, showcasing TrueLearn's effectiveness in driving measurable educational outcomes.

"We are pleased to see the results of the study published in The Journal of Surgical Education, which demonstrate the measurable benefits of increased utilization of TrueLearn questions on ABSITE performance," said Kate Campbell, Chief Revenue Officer at TrueLearn. "This data further validates our commitment to providing resources that directly improve exam outcomes, and we are excited to explore innovative ways to continue partnering with residency programs to help residents achieve even greater success."

TrueLearn's ABSITE SmartBank offers more than just question banks; it integrates powerful analytics and personalized feedback, helping residents focus their studies effectively and measure progress toward mastering key competencies.

To access the study, visit https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1931720424004033 .

For more information on TrueLearn's ABSITE SmartBank and its commitment to enhancing medical education, please visit www.TrueLearn.com/institutions.

SOURCE TrueLearn