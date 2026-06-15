Truelink Capital Announces Investment in Horwitz, a Leading Provider of MEP Services

LOS ANGELES and MINNEAPOLIS, June 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Truelink Capital ("Truelink"), a Los Angeles-based private equity firm focused on growth and long-term value creation, announced today that it has entered into a definitive agreement to make a significant investment in Horwitz ("Horwitz" or the "Company"), a leading provider of mechanical, electrical, and plumbing ("MEP") services supporting complex commercial and industrial facilities across the Twin Cities region. Horwitz primarily serves high-growth private sector end markets, including data centers, medtech, semiconductor fabrication, healthcare, and advanced manufacturing. Horwitz's management team, led by CEO Matt Dekkers, will continue to lead the business and will retain a significant ownership stake in the Company. Financial terms of the partnership were not disclosed.

Founded in 1918 and headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, Horwitz is a regional MEP services provider of HVAC, plumbing, electrical, and building automation solutions focused on servicing complex, mission-critical commercial and industrial facilities across the Twin Cities and broader Midwest region. The Company operates in a large and fragmented regional MEP services market with strong demand driven by data centers, healthcare, and advanced manufacturing. Horwitz is active across three core service lines: service & maintenance, retrofit & upgrades, and new systems, underpinned by a strong recurring revenue base. With approximately 720 employees, including 540 highly skilled technicians, the Company serves a diversified base of long-tenured customers with over 10,000 annual engagements across the facility lifecycle.

"We are excited to establish this partnership with the Horwitz team to execute Truelink's value creation playbook of driving operational improvements and accelerating growth through strategic investments and a robust M&A strategy," said Luke Myers, Co-Founder and Managing Partner at Truelink Capital. "Horwitz's differentiated service capabilities, scaled regional platform, and deeply experienced management team make it an ideal partner as we look to build a leading and diversified MEP services business."

"Partnering with Truelink Capital marks an exciting new milestone for Horwitz," said Matt Dekkers, CEO of Horwitz. "Truelink shares our commitment to operational excellence and our vision for expanding the capabilities and reach of our platform. This partnership is a testament to the hard work of our entire team, and we look forward to leveraging Truelink's resources and expertise to build on the strong foundation we have created."

This partnership reflects Truelink's continued focus on industry-leading companies in the industrials and business services sectors, and marks the 12th platform investment for Truelink Capital's Fund I since its launch in 2022.

William Blair served as financial advisor and Fredrikson & Byron P.A. served as legal counsel to Horwitz and Svoboda Capital Partners.

ABOUT TRUELINK CAPITAL

Truelink Capital is a private equity firm based in Los Angeles. Truelink pairs deep industry experience in the industrials and business services sectors with a commitment to building partnerships that drive long-term value through an operationally focused strategy. Truelink partners with management, corporate sellers, and founders to accelerate growth through the execution of strategic initiatives and transformative add-on acquisitions. Learn more at: www.truelinkcap.com.

ABOUT HORWITZ

Horwitz is an MEP services provider headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, focused on complex, mission-critical commercial and industrial facilities across the Twin Cities region. The Company delivers mechanical, electrical, and plumbing services to a diversified base of customers across data centers, medtech, pharmaceutical, semiconductor fabrication, healthcare, education, industrial, and government end markets. Learn more at: www.horwitz.com.

ABOUT SVOBODA CAPITAL

Svoboda Capital Partners is a Chicago-based private equity firm that invests in the professional services, industrial & commercial services, and transportation & logistics services sectors. Svoboda seeks to partner with outstanding management teams with a track record of success and a desire to execute on well-defined growth initiatives. Learn more at: www.svoco.com.

MEDIA CONTACTS

Peter Lewis

Head of Business Development

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Truelink Capital

SOURCE Truelink Capital