TrueLook Appoints Tammy DesRosiers as Chief Sales Officer, Bringing Decades of Strategic Sales Leadership Experience

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C., April 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TrueLook, an industry-leading provider of construction camera technology, is thrilled to announce the appointment of Tammy DesRosiers as the company's Chief Sales Officer. With an impressive career spanning multiple decades, Tammy brings a wealth of expertise in sales management, strategic planning, and business development.

Prior to joining TrueLook, Tammy held prominent roles at leading technology companies, including her most recent position as VP of Enterprise Strategic Sales at Zendesk, where she played a crucial role in driving revenue growth and expanding market presence. Her extensive experience includes driving new business development, implementing retention strategies, and fostering strategic partnerships to achieve business objectives.

Tammy's illustrious career also includes leadership positions at Autodesk, where she led strategic sales initiatives focused on license compliance and drove consistent revenue growth in the construction industry. Throughout her tenure, Tammy consistently exceeded sales targets, built high-performing sales teams, and established herself as a trusted advisor to clients across various sectors.

"I am honored to join TrueLook and lead the sales team in driving growth and delivering exceptional value to our customers," says Tammy DesRosiers. "I look forward to leveraging my experience to further strengthen TrueLook's position as a market leader in construction camera technology."

Matthew Roszak, Chairman of TrueLook, expressed enthusiasm stating, "Tammy is a pivotal force for our next phase of innovation and growth. Tammy's extensive experience and proven track record in sales leadership make her an invaluable addition to our executive team. We are confident that her strategic vision and leadership will drive continued success for TrueLook."

Beyond her professional achievements, Tammy is known for her passion for mentorship and community engagement. She actively supports initiatives aimed at empowering women in technology and is committed to giving back to the community through various philanthropic endeavors.

Tammy Derosiers' appointment as Chief Sales Officer marks a significant milestone in TrueLook's journey towards continued growth and innovation in the construction technology sector.

