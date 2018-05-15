TrueLook Integrates Camera Technology with Procore

"For example, if an accident occurs on a jobsite, a client can look it up by date, find the relevant photos, and save them to a Procore album," said Ken Pittman, Chief Marketing Officer for TrueLook. "They can add comments and send those along with the images to any Procore user. This gives construction companies a seamless way to find, document and save images for specific projects or events."

This is just one of many technological advances for TrueLook as leaders in the construction industry embrace new ways to streamline jobsite management.

"TrueLook's integration takes full advantage of Procore's APIs, allowing collaborative actions like commenting, assigning ownership to tasks, and requesting information from team members to take place on photos and videos within Procore's tools, said Eric Tucker, Business Development Manager, Procore."

The integration also optimizes photo storage and project management software for client companies.

"When a customer logs in to Procore, they'll see their live TrueLook camera in the upper right corner," Pittman said. "They'll have their photo, drone, and time-lapse albums right at their fingertips. There's also a link that launches the full TrueLook interface to watch their live stream."

TrueLook has more software integrations planned in the coming months. They made recent hardware upgrades as well, adding integrated drone services and ethernet-based cameras for indoor jobsites last year. They are capturing about 2 million images a week, with more than 300 million permanently saved images stored.

The TrueLook integration is available on the Procore App Marketplace.

About TrueLook

TrueLook is the only construction camera company to combine live jobsite viewing, project time-lapsing, and HD security recording in one turnkey system. They provide the best project management tools, at a lower price, with the industry's most user-friendly interface. TrueLook has been a pioneer of new construction camera technologies for over 20 years. Their cameras capture over 50,000 time-lapse photos every day across the U.S. and Canada, and have delivered more than two billion images to customers. To find out more, visit www.TrueLook.com or call 866-811-2321.

