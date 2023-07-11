TrueLook Introduces Strobes and Sirens for Unparalleled Jobsite Security

News provided by

TrueLook

11 Jul, 2023, 09:00 ET

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C., July 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TrueLook Construction Cameras, a leading provider of jobsite security solutions, announces the launch of its latest product offering: strobes and sirens. This addition to the TrueLook product line sets a new standard in jobsite security, providing customers with unparalleled protection and peace of mind.

Strobes and sirens seamlessly integrate with TrueLook's professional monitoring service, Jobsite Surveillance. In the event of a threat detected and verified by TrueLook's five-diamond, UL-listed monitoring center, the strobes and sirens are instantly activated, creating a visual and auditory display of flashing lights and booming sound that delivers a clear message to potential intruders: your jobsite is safeguarded. This dynamic add-on serves as a robust deterrent, effectively preventing incidents before they have a chance to occur.

These advanced security features are available as optional add-ons to complement TrueLook's Intelligent Security, which is included as a standard feature with every camera.

Roger Yarrow, TrueLook's COO, expressed enthusiasm about the new product, stating, "The launch of strobes and sirens marks an exciting progression in our Jobsite Surveillance capabilities, further emphasizing our commitment to total jobsite visibilty and protection. By incorporating these proactive deterrents into our solution, we can address potential threats before they even occur, thus ensuring security and peace of mind for our customers."

With the introduction of strobes and sirens, TrueLook empowers customers to experience the highest level of protection for their valuable assets on the jobsite. The combination of 24/7 recording, AI-powered motion detection, professional monitoring, and now, audio-visual deterrents effectively halts criminals in their tracks before they can cause any damage.

TrueLook remains at the forefront of revolutionizing jobsite security, and the launch of strobes and sirens underscores the company's commitment to providing solutions that safeguard valuable assets and promote peace of mind.

To learn more about TrueLook's Strobes and Sirens visit TrueLook.com.

About TrueLook Construction Cameras:

TrueLook is a pioneering technology company revolutionizing the way construction projects are secured and managed. Their turnkey camera systems and intuitive platform, provide a comprehensive jobsite visibility solution that empowers construction professionals to make informed decisions, streamline operations, and enhance collaboration. Their cutting-edge features, including live streaming, time-lapse creation, and Intelligent Security, offer unparalleled transparency and efficiency throughout the project lifecycle.

SOURCE TrueLook

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.