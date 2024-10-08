TrueLook Unveils TrueShield: The All-in-One Solution for Complete Jobsite Security

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C., Oct. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TrueLook is proud to unveil TrueShield, an advanced security solution specifically designed to meet the rigorous demands of builder's risk insurance. TrueShield offers unmatched protection with its multi-camera system, audiovisual deterrents, talk-down capabilities, and more, positioning it as the ultimate defense against criminal activity on construction sites.

Protect What You Build with TrueShield

Engineered for total jobsite security, TrueShield offers three flexible configurations—Essential, Advanced, and Pro—to accommodate varying jobsite needs. The system supports up to three infrared cameras, providing comprehensive coverage even in low-light conditions.

In addition to its robust camera setup, TrueShield includes industry-leading security features such as a tamper-proof battery backup, strobes, sirens, and a bullhorn for real-time talk-down communication. This all-in-one system enables continuous monitoring, ensuring that potential threats are detected and responded to in real-time. In the event of vandalism, power loss, or other incidents, the battery backup ensures uninterrupted operation while instantly notifying users of any critical issues.

Roger Yarrow, TrueLook's CEO, expressed his excitement about the launch, stating, "TrueShield represents the next evolution in jobsite security. By integrating multiple cameras, audiovisual deterrents, and a powerful monitoring system, we provide a solution that helps our customers address key industry and insurance requirements with confidence. TrueShield ensures our customers can focus on the job at hand while knowing their projects are protected . This is more than security; it's peace of mind in a box."

The introduction of TrueShield underscores TrueLook's ongoing commitment to advancing jobsite security. By combining innovative technology with industry-leading security features, TrueLook continues to set the standard for jobsite protection.

To learn more about TrueShield, visit TrueLook.com/trueshield .

About TrueLook Construction Cameras:

TrueLook is a pioneering technology company revolutionizing the way construction projects are secured and managed. Their turnkey camera systems and intuitive platform provide a comprehensive jobsite visibility solution that empowers construction professionals to make informed decisions, streamline operations, and enhance collaboration. Their cutting-edge features, including live streaming, time-lapse creation, and Intelligent Security, offer unparalleled transparency and efficiency throughout the project lifecycle.

SOURCE TrueLook