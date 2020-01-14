Truelytics Announce SkyView as Exclusive Lending Solution for Wealth Management Enterprises, RIAs and Independent Financial Advisors

WELLESLEY, Mass., Jan. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Truelytics, a B-to-B Enterprise SaaS company, today announced that it has selected SkyView Partners as its exclusive lending partner. The partnership will benefit financial advisory and wealth management firms on Truelytics' Advisor Transition Management platform, which helps firms improve mission-critical 'transition-driven' business processes like recruitment, practice improvement, business valuation, and succession management. SkyView Partners is a leading correspondent lender exclusively focused on empowering wealth management enterprises, RIAs, and independent advisors to pursue mergers, acquisitions, and succession plans.

The core component of Truelytics' Advisor Transition Management platform is its growing database of 7,000+ independent financial advisory firm books of business, including details around the firm's ownership, staff, clients, processes, revenue, and expenses. The data is the backbone of the TruePerformance Indices and KPIs, and represents the industry's first-ever business health record to be leveraged for practice management, including key transitional moments. Recognizing the need for a partner that can offer scalable, efficient, timely, and competitive financing options from a network of regional and community banks, Truelytics sees SkyView as the premier choice to offer to their clients.

"In an industry that has been starved for capital solutions, SkyView has been able to put together a nationwide stable of banks that can provide the fuel for advisors and wealth management firms to grow. More exciting, though, is the ability for a firm to use its "cash-out" option. This solution provides liquidity for a firm owner to take hard-earned money off the table. Like a home equity loan, it is tax-efficient and you don't have to give up equity in your firm," stated Terry Mullen, CEO of Truelytics.

"We're honored to partner with Truelytics and recognize the strong acumen of their client base. In addition, Truelytics captures multiple data points requisite for the financing process, making the process more efficient for the borrower," stated Scott Wetzel, CEO of SkyView. "The Truelytics evaluation is a favorable component of SkyView's PurchasingPower platform calculated on APBOE for buying wealth management practices."

About Truelytics

Truelytics is a B-to-B Enterprise SaaS startup located in Boston. Their Advisor Transition Management Platform is the first end-to-end data-driven system to help wealth management and insurance enterprises attract, retain, and support advisory businesses while also reducing time and costs related to transitions. For more information, visit www.truelytics.com .

About SkyView Partners

SkyView Partners is a Wayzata, Minnesota-based correspondent lender dedicated exclusively to supporting the entrepreneurship of independent and registered investment advisors. SkyView utilizes its national network of progressive, well-capitalized lenders to provide financial advisors with increased choice, flexibility, efficiency, competitive rates, terms and conditions for borrowers. Via two integrated digital marketplaces – APBOE and The Lender Marketplace – SkyView connects M&A consultants, buyers and sellers from across the United States and provides access to a broad network of lenders in an efficient turnkey experience to search, select and finance practice M&A. For more information, visit www.SKYVIEW.com and www.APBOE.com .

SOURCE Truelytics; SkyView Partners

Related Links

http://www.skyview.com

