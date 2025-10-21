Truemed and Lynx Partner to Reimagine Healthcare E-Commerce for TPAs and Benefits Administrators

AUSTIN, Texas and BOSTON, Oct. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Truemed, the leading platform enabling qualified health purchases with Health Savings Accounts (HSAs) and Flexible Spending Accounts (FSAs), today announced a strategic partnership with Lynx, a leading fintech platform revolutionizing healthcare payments and e-commerce administration.

“Truemed and Lynx share a vision for transforming how people pay for and access healthcare products,” said Justin Mares, CEO of Truemed. “Together, we empower TPAs to elevate the member experience while unlocking substantial new revenue streams that scale their businesses and, most importantly, drive better health outcomes for their account holders.”

The collaboration empowers third-party administrators (TPAs), benefits administrators, and health plans to launch member-focused e-commerce solutions for HSA/FSA-eligible products, integrated dual-purpose items requiring Letters of Medical Necessity (LMNs), and expanded benefit categories. By combining Truemed's clinical and compliance infrastructure for dual-purpose items with Lynx's e-commerce platform, administrators can now unlock high-margin, recurring revenue streams while delivering a modern, consumer-grade experience to their members.

Advanced E-Commerce Capabilities

The joint solution supports a wide range of dual-purpose and HSA/FSA-eligible items, including over-the-counter products, medical devices, durable medical equipment, at-home lab tests, and prescription delivery. Lynx's infrastructure manages taxes, compliance, pricing, and fulfillment across all 50 states, with multiple flexible deployment options, including:

API-based integration to embed commerce directly into existing ecosystems

to embed commerce directly into existing ecosystems White-labeled storefronts fully managed by Lynx

fully managed by Lynx Code licensing beyond APIs, offering advanced compliance, tax handling, and order workflows

A Shared Vision for Innovation Between Truemed and Lynx

"At Lynx, we believe e-commerce infrastructure is the key to modernizing benefits," said Matt Renfro, CEO of Lynx. "Today, the e-commerce experience in healthcare payments is underutilized within embedded ecosystems. The future will rely on a fully embedded experience that brings together accounts, eligible product purchasing, and LMNs in one cohesive journey. Through this partnership, we're enabling TPAs and benefits administrators to internalize e-commerce, expand into Lifestyle Spending Accounts, and deliver the kind of consumer experience members have come to expect from their favorite brands."

About Truemed

Truemed enables individuals to use their HSA and FSA dollars on root-cause products and services that address their medical conditions. The platform streamlines clinical eligibility and compliance through modern telehealth technology, empowering members to invest in root-cause lifestyle interventions using pre-tax dollars while enabling TPAs to efficiently manage their compliance obligations and drive additional revenue.

About Lynx

Lynx is an API-first fintech platform revolutionizing healthcare payments and benefits administration. It enables health plans, financial institutions, and benefits administrators to embed a comprehensive suite of healthcare financial accounts and services into their existing user experiences, while powering modern e-commerce capabilities such as compliance, tax handling, and order fulfillment. With a focus on innovation, scalability, and seamless integration, Lynx is redefining how healthcare payments and commerce are delivered.

Media Contact: Tom Dahl, [email protected]

