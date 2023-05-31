TrueMed's AI-enabled Anti-Counterfeit Platform Now Available on SAP Store for improving the product authentication capabilities

News provided by

TrueMed Oy

31 May, 2023, 09:47 ET

ESPOO, Finland, May 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TrueMed, a leading provider of anti-counterfeiting technology solutions, is pleased to announce the availability of its innovative platform on the SAP Store. This collaboration with SAP, a global leader in enterprise software, marks a significant milestone in the quest for enhanced safety and detailed authentication of pharmaceutical products.

TrueMed's cutting-edge methods address cases with highly accurate optical detection, surpassing and enhancing the capabilities of standard serialization processes. The advanced technology can be seamlessly integrated into existing business processes and is applicable to both serialized and non-serialized products, providing a comprehensive solution for various scenarios. End-users can easily perform the product authentication with a mobile device.

Jyrki Berg, CEO of TrueMed, expressed his excitement about the partnership, stating, "We are thrilled to offer our innovative product authentication solutions through the SAP Store. This collaboration opens new possibilities for the safety and detailed authentication of pharmaceutical products. By leveraging TrueMed's advanced AI-technology, businesses can enhance efficiency and ensure superior quality control."

Florian Heretsch, VP and Head of Mobile Experience & Engineering at SAP, emphasized the potential of the joint SAP/TrueMed offering, stating, "With the addition of TrueMed to the SAP Store, we can introduce a remarkable transformation in the product protection and analysis industry. By integrating AI-based visual authentication and seamlessly merging with current serialization implementations, we can deliver integrated, next-generation solutions that augment SAP's mobile experience. This partnership empowers our customers to achieve unprecedented levels of safety and accuracy in product authentication."

TrueMed's cloud-based SaaS offering is now globally accessible to all SAP customers through the SAP Store. By incorporating TrueMed's technology into SAP's comprehensive ecosystem, businesses can drive significant cost savings and enhance efficiency in product authentication and detection processes, without the need for expensive factory processes.

For more information about TrueMed's advanced track and trace solutions, please visit the SAP Store or contact the TrueMed team directly.

About TrueMed

TrueMed is a leading provider of anti-counterfeiting technology solutions for the life science sector. The company's AI-enabled platform uses cutting-edge technology to analyze and identify potential counterfeit products, allowing life science companies to quickly and efficiently protect their brands and customers.

For more information, please visit truemedinc.com.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2089394/TrueMed_Oy_Logo.jpg

Media contact:
Tuomas Kannas
TrueMed
[email protected]
+358 50 5680782

SOURCE TrueMed Oy

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.