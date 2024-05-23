TrueMed's AI Platform Selected by Leading Global Pharmaceutical to Advance Counterfeit Investigations

HELSINKI, May 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TrueMed, the leading provider of anti-counterfeiting technology solutions for pharmaceuticals, announces its selection by a top 10 global pharmaceutical with medications spanning across oncology, cardiovascular, respiratory, vaccines, and more.

The partnership comes at a critical time, as counterfeit medications become increasingly sophisticated, posing a grave risk to patient safety worldwide. TrueMed's advanced AI technology is uniquely capable of identifying the subtle indicators of counterfeit products, providing a level of detection precision that far exceeds traditional methods.

A key innovation of this collaboration is the decentralization of the authentication process. TrueMed's technology will be deployed directly to frontline staff, empowering local investigators with the tools to quickly and accurately analyze suspicious samples. This approach not only expedites the investigative process but also significantly increases its efficiency and volume, ensuring a more robust defense against counterfeit medications.

Moreover, the adoption of TrueMed's AI solutions by the leading pharmaceutical is expected to reduce the reliance on physical security features in packaging. This shift promises to lower costs and simplify packaging processes, aligning with environmental sustainability goals without compromising the integrity of the medications.

"This partnership isn't just about technology; it's about taking a stand for the safety of patients everywhere. The counterfeiters are getting smarter, using advanced methods to deceive us. That's why it's critical we outsmart them at every turn. Our AI isn't just a collection of algorithms – it's a powerful ally for the people on the ground, helping them catch what the naked eye can easily miss. Together, we're making a real difference in the fight against fake meds," commented Jyrki Berg, CEO TrueMed.

About TrueMed.

TrueMed is a leading provider of anti-counterfeiting technology solutions. The company's AI-enabled platform uses cutting-edge technology to analyze and identify potential counterfeit products, allowing companies to quickly and efficiently protect their brands and their customers.

