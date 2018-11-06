TrueMotion Names Rohit Goyal Chief Operating Officer & Roger Colvin Chief Financial Officer

As COO, Goyal is responsible for product management, business operations, data science, engineering, SRE, and solution delivery. Prior to TrueMotion, Goyal was Senior Vice President of Product and Engineering at Demandware and Salesforce Commerce Cloud, the leading SaaS platform for digital commerce, and helped grow the business from less than $100M to over $300M in annual subscription revenue at nearly a 40% CAGR. With experience as both a startup co-founder and public company executive, Goyal brings a customer-centric view to product and technology. He has deep expertise with building industry-leading products and scaling technology and product organizations.

As CFO, Colvin leads TrueMotion's financial operations, legal teams, and investor relations. Before joining TrueMotion, Colvin was CFO & President at ZeroTurnaround, a leading provider of Java productivity tools that was acquired by Rogue Wave Software. Colvin was also co-founder and CFO of BullHorn, the #1 software provider for the recruitment and staffing industry. Bullhorn was acquired by Vista Equity in 2012. Colvin has been recognized by the Boston Business Journal as a CFO of the Year Honoree.

"I'm thrilled to welcome Rohit and Roger to the team. They're both proven executives who know how to build and scale global companies," said TrueMotion CEO Ted Gramer. "There are few people who know how to scale product and engineering organizations like Rohit. Roger is an incredibly strategic financial leader with extensive experience in growth stage companies. They're going to make a huge impact on the team and help us accelerate our growth in the US and Europe."

TrueMotion is the fastest growing smartphone telematics platform. It won its first client in 2015: Progressive, the leading usage-based insurance provider in the U.S. Since then, TrueMotion has experienced rapid year-over-year growth. Today, it works with eight of the top 20 insurers in the U.S., the largest insurer in Canada, and leading insurers across Europe.

TrueMotion is building the best driving data team in the world. From its U.S. headquarters to its expanding presence in Europe, TrueMotion's team features world-class experts in machine learning, data science, and mobile engineering. The team has solved critical problems using a smartphone many in the industry never thought possible, such as driver identification, crash detection, and distracted driving tracking – without killing a phone's battery. General Catalyst, Bain Capital, and Lakestar are investors in TrueMotion.

About TrueMotion

TrueMotion provides the world's leading smartphone driving data platform. Powered by machine learning, the platform determines when a person is driving, reveals their behaviors behind the wheel, and detects crashes. Insurers, rideshare companies, and fleets use TrueMotion data to fuel their pricing, claims, and retention programs. Eight of the top 20 US insurers and leading insurers in Canada and Europe rely on TrueMotion technology. The company is based in Boston with offices in Milan and Budapest. For more information, please visit http://www.goTrueMotion.com.

