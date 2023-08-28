TrueNet Communications to Transform Network and Infrastructure Management with Digital Twin Technology

News provided by

TrueNet Communications

28 Aug, 2023, 09:00 ET

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Aug. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TrueNet Communications Corp., an industry leading outside plant engineering and professional services company supporting the telecommunications market, announces the introduction of Digital Twin Technology to augment its service offerings. This groundbreaking mobile mapping solution marks a significant milestone in TrueNet Communications' commitment to delivering innovative and holistic solutions to meet current and future needs. It also represents TrueNet's expansion of services into industries including energy delivery networks, and urban, transportation and utility infrastructures.

With Digital Twin Technology, TrueNet can visualize and analyze field assets in ways that were previously impossible, while simultaneously ensuring data is captured in usable outputs for future needs like predictive modeling and analysis. It's powered by state-of-the-art LiDAR and specialty photogrammetry drones that collect data and generate 3D digital replicas, or "digital twins," of field assets and environments. From optimizing network performance to enhancing infrastructure management, TrueNet's Digital Twin Technology is poised to revolutionize how companies operate.

"Innovation is intrinsic to who we are and how we operate at TrueNet. We're proud to be on the forefront of finding ways to leverage new technologies, like Digital Twin Technology, to support our customers with advanced, end-to-end solutions," says Erich Schlegel, TrueNet's Chief Executive Officer. "Our customers can expect to feel the benefits of our Digital Twin approach by having access to more robust and accurate data that will enhance their overall experience."

Digital Twin will be available in the fall of 2023 in the continental U.S. and Canada. For questions about how Digital Twin Technology can benefit your business, please contact Bill Emison, Digital Twin Technology Sales Specialist, at (303) 884-6004 or [email protected], or visit www.truenetcommunications.com/digital-twin/. 

About TrueNet Communications Corp.
TrueNet Communications Corp. is an industry leading outside plant (OSP) engineering, construction, and professional services company serving the largest telecommunications service providers and multi-service operators (MSOs) in North America. Since 1985, the company has provided advanced outside plant solutions by utilizing the latest innovative, exclusive, automation tools across the United States and Canada. In 2016, TrueNet was acquired by Fujitsu, one of the world's largest IT and Network services companies, adding world-class expertise and resources as a total network solution provider. TrueNet Communications Corp. is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida. For more information, visit www.truenetcommunications.com.

