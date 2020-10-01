TrueNorth Steel Expands Bridge Division

WEST FARGO, N.D., Oct. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- TrueNorth Steel announces the expansion of their bridge division from regional to national. The expansion of the TrueNorth Steel Bridge division means a growth of manufacturing and design capabilities positioning this division to better service a larger footprint and bridge types.

(PRNewsfoto/TrueNorth Steel)

TrueNorth Steel has long been known for their structural steel, steel storage tank and corrugated steel pipe capabilities. Over the last 40 years the supply of prefabricated or modular steel bridges has been focused upon the upper Rocky Mountain west. With the increasingly high demand for modular or prefabricated bridges that speed construction, TrueNorth Steel has expanded production capabilities to now include Fargo, ND, Rapid City, SD and Billings, MT alongside existing their existing facility in Missoula, MT. In addition, TrueNorth Steel manufactures steel plate girders for larger bridges from their Billings and Fargo facilities with lifting capacity in excess of 100,000 lbs lifting capacity under roof.

Over the years, TrueNorth Steel Bridge has pioneered custom and proprietary methods for streamlining bridge replacement projects via a modular method. Their investment in equipment and technology now aligns with their steel fabrication and engineering capabilities allowing them to design and fabricate custom bridges across the country. TrueNorth Steel bridges meet all state and local code requirements and are delivered utilizing TrueNorth Steel's internal logistics division. By utilizing these accelerated design, fabrication and delivery methods, timelines to provide a completed bridge project are dramatically compressed saving on construction time and roadway detours. Additionally, TrueNorth Steel Bridge's RediDek® system can save time and money on the replacement of bridge decks.

Bridge options and features can include architectural accents, lighting, roof enclosures, and fully painted surfaces or galvanized coatings. Bridge deck surface options include asphalt, concrete, gravel or treated timber. TrueNorth Steel Bridge also offers Supersill® abutment support system. The Supersill abutment support system is simple, cost-effective and fabricated with the same quality and design requirements as the TrueNorth Steel Bridge it supports!

Quality fabrication is key to an efficient bridge installation and TrueNorth Steel's facilities are certified by the American Institute of Steel Construction AISC for:

Intermediate Bridge Fabrication

Fracture Critical Fabrication

Sophisticated Paint Endorsement

TrueNorth Steel Bridge maintains a robust Quality Management System and highly experienced quality control personnel who ensure our steel bridge components and finished bridges meet the highest standards and all project requirements. TrueNorth Steel's quality control processes follow the strictest department of transportation guidelines and we maintain a system of checks and cross-checks learned through over 40 years of manufacturing and delivering quality bridges. And, safety is always the highest priority at TrueNorth Steel.

CONTACT: Savannah Ward, 701-492-4498, [email protected]

SOURCE TrueNorth Steel