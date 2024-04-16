TRUEPARITY EXPANDS PRODUCT FEATURES

VENICE, Calif., April 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, real estate platform TrueParity has announced new features aimed at enhancing services for homeowners, home buyers, home lessors, and anyone else seeking consultations with local agents. This expansion follows years of market research and development, coinciding with shifts in the industry following the recent antitrust ruling against the National Association of Realtors.

While TrueParity initially concentrated on connecting home sellers with listing agents, it has now expanded to offer comprehensive support across a wide range of real estate services. Now homeowners, home buyers, home lessors, and others can easily connect with top agents in their area for various real estate needs, emphasizing transparency, flexibility, and competition, ultimately enhancing consumer control.

The current market shift aligns with TrueParity's three new channels:

Prospective buyers receive personalized introductions to top agents in their desired areas.

Landlords seeking to lease properties can benefit from matchmaking assistance.

Homeowners in need of consultation services can easily connect with a local expert through TrueParity.

TrueParity sees its expansion as beneficial for agents as well, providing them with opportunities for comprehensive assistance amidst industry changes. The platform's evolution reflects user feedback and aims to encompass all aspects of real estate transactions.

