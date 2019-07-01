Truepic Recognized as a Technology Pioneer by the World Economic Forum

SAN DIEGO, July 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Truepic, the leading photo and video verification platform, was selected among hundreds of candidates as one of the World Economic Forum's "Technology Pioneers." Truepic's patented "Controlled Capture" camera technology, which captures photos and videos whose provenance and contents are verified at the source, has been used in over 100 countries around the world, by top businesses, organizations, and everyday people looking to establish trust through photos and videos. Its remote inspections platform, Truepic Vision, has transformed the inspections process for the insurance, lending, and warranty industries. Truepic Vision also allows governments, international organizations, and donors to reduce cost, risk, and increase oversight of social impact programming.

The World Economic Forum's Technology Pioneers are early to growth-stage companies from around the world that are involved in the design, development, and deployment of new technologies and innovations, and are poised to have a significant impact on business and society. This year's Technology Pioneers include emerging innovators from a diverse set of industries. These firms are shaping the future by advancing technologies such as AI, IoT, robotics, blockchain, biotechnology, and many more.

Following its selection as a Technology Pioneer, Truepic will attend World Economic Forum events and advance its efforts to proliferate trusted visual media technology, to drive industry and global social impact. Many Pioneers will also attend the Annual Meeting in Davos in January 2020, and continue to contribute to Forum initiatives over the next two years.

"Photos and videos that are verified at the source will become a necessary standard in order to restore trust to businesses, consumers, governments, and society. The World Economic Forum is the perfect venue for Truepic to showcase our technology to global decision makers, and we are honored to join the 2019 Technology Pioneers class," said Jeffrey McGregor, CEO of Truepic.

The Technology Pioneers were chosen by a selection committee of more than 59 academics, entrepreneurs, venture capitalists, and corporate executives. The committee based its decisions on criteria including innovation, potential impact, and leadership. Past recipients include Airbnb, Google, Kickstarter, Mozilla, Palantir Technologies, Spotify, TransferWise, Twitter and Wikimedia.

ABOUT TRUEPIC

Truepic is the leading photo and video verification platform. Our mission is to accelerate business, foster healthy civil societies, and promote transparency. We do this by bolstering the value of authentic photos and videos, while leading the fight against deceptive ones. Truepic pioneered Controlled Capture technology for a new breed of visual media: photos and videos that have verifiable origin, contents, and metadata.

About World Economic Forum

The World Economic Forum, committed to improving the state of the world, is the International Organization for Public-Private Cooperation. The Forum engages the foremost political, business and other leaders of society to shape global, regional and industry agendas. ( www.weforum.org ).

SOURCE Truepic

Related Links

https://truepic.com

