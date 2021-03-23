Truepic Grantees Aim to Tackle World's Biggest Challenges with Provenance Technology

SAN DIEGO, March 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Truepic , the leader in secure camera technology for mobile devices, is proud to announce that One Tree Planted , the Latino Economic Development Center, and Includovate are the award recipients for its 2021 grant program. Each grantee will be awarded pro bono usage of the Vision platform to advance a unique mission; One Tree Planted—global reforestation for environmental restoration and biodiversity, Latino Economic Development Center—accelerating loans to the economically vulnerable in the DC, Maryland, and Virginia areas, and Includovate—developing highly impactful international development programs and research. In its second year, Truepic's grant program aims to empower and accelerate the work of social impact organizations through its unique image authentication platform—Truepic Vision.

"Truepic has proven that provenance-based image authentication closes the trust gap in a globalized economy. Trusted digital inspections accelerate work, increase oversight, and reduce costs. We are proud that our grantees leverage these benefits to advance and expand social impact work," said Truepic's VP of Strategic Initiatives, Mounir Ibrahim.

One Tree Planted works with reforestation partners around the world and a range of donors from individuals to the largest corporate partners. The Vision platform will help close the gap between its donors and many implementation partners through authenticated inspections. "We are thrilled to test out Truepic with our global on-the-ground reforestation partners so our donors can be confident the trees they are supporting are doing well. Grateful to Truepic for this grant and opportunity," said Matt Hill, Chief Environmental Evangelist at One Tree Planted.

The Latino Economic Development Center (LEDC) plans to deploy the Vision platform to accelerate its loan inspection process while simultaneously reducing costs and possibly expanding its geographic footprint. "This investment will help augment our loan-making process by incorporating Truepic's sophisticated technology in our day-to-day operations. We congratulate Truepic for their leadership and commitment to helping organizations like LEDC leverage 21st-century technology in their social impact work," said Omar Velasco, Chief of Small Business Services.

Includovate aims to incubate transformative and inclusive solutions for poverty, inequality and injustice around the world. Its team of experts will deploy the Vision platform globally as a data collection and auditing tool. "Ethics are central to our core values, we have an Institutional Review Board set up to approve design solutions for inequality and exclusion. I am excited to win the Trupic Grant and extend our journey of ethical research by using authentic images and photographs as a means of credible storytelling," said Kristie Drucza (she/her), CEO, Includovate.

In addition to these award winners, Truepic will be renewing the past grants of: The United Nations Capital Development Fund (UNCDF) , Ballotpedia , The Global Fund for Widows , and the Community Initiative for Enhanced Peace and Development . Truepic is proud to support these missions and looks forward to continuing to help advance their missions through its image provenance platform.

About One Tree Planted

One Tree Planted is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit on a mission to make it simple for anyone to help the environment by planting trees. Their projects span the globe and are done in partnership with local communities and knowledgeable experts to create an impact for nature, people, and wildlife. Many projects have overlapping objectives, creating a combination of benefits that contribute to the UN's Sustainable Development Goals. Learn more at onetreeplanted.org .

About Latino Economic Development Center

The Latino Economic Development Center (LEDC) is a private, nonprofit community development organization with a mission to drive the economic and social advancement of low to moderate income Latinos and other underserved communities by equipping them with the skills and tools to achieve financial independence and become leaders in their communities.

About Includovate

Includovate is a 100% female owned social enterprise based in Ethiopia and Australia working globally to design solutions for inequality and exclusion. We work towards development of participatory and innovative methodologies to dismantle discriminatory norms.

About Truepic

Truepic develops the world's most secure camera technology for mobile devices. Our team is dedicated to restoring trust in every pixel of consequence, with the goal of having a shared sense of visual reality across the internet by 2030.

